Directed by Amy Poehler, ‘Moxie’ walks the path less trodden to tell a relevant tale of a girl’s war on patriarchy. The story follows shy and androgynous teenager Vivian (played by Hadley Robinson) as she comes of age and raises her voice against normative patriarchy that attempts to erode boundaries of consent. Vivian takes inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and starts a magazine called ‘Moxie’ after her teacher’s favorite archaic word which blows up to become a mouthpiece for the girls of her generation.

An indictment of the rampant sexism and toxicity prevalent in high school environments, ‘Moxie’ is a rare film where a girl comes out of the shadow of an overarching male lead and establishes her own presence. If you have loved the offbeat coming of age drama that revolves around themes like individuality and feminism, we have a few recommendations that you may find worthy of checking out. You can watch most of these films similar to ‘Moxie’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

5. The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open (2019)

A Canadian drama directed by Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn, this film is a scathing depiction of the normalization of physical and mental abuse in domestic spaces. The story centers on the character of Rosie, a pregnant abuse victim, who happens to meet the radical feminist Aila on a chance occurrence, who takes her home. Far from a happy watch, the film is a relevant edict on how women subjects are crushed to insignificance in a man’s world of violence, hatred, and toxicity, which is until the oppressed come together and form a collective. If you have liked ‘Moxie’ for its thematic war on sexism, this film should be well up to your liking.

4. Orlando (1992)

Based on the classic novel by Virginia Woolf that has become an integral part of the feminist canon, Sally Potter’s ‘Orlando’ paints a compelling character sketch of the eponymous gender-fluid protagonist (brilliantly portrayed by Tilda Swinton) who walks through ages in history and finally comes of age in modernity. Orlando’s story begins in the Elizabethan era, where she is a young courtier, a favorite of Queen Elizabeth. Orlando slowly transforms from a boy to a woman and writes her own story as she blooms into her feminine self. If you are an avid reader who has come to ‘Moxie’ after reading the book, you should consider adding this almost-impossible screen adaptation of a timeless classic.

3. Heathers (1988)

The directorial debut of Michael Lehmann, ‘Heathers’ tells a quirky, visceral, and violent tale of how a girl’s life turns upside down when she gets acquainted with a charming serial killer. However, rather than delivering the promise of the happily ever after that such films often do, the film takes a different turn, antagonizing the male lead in the end. In the past decades, female protagonists have come out of the influences of their male counterparts. A high school drama with a mature understanding of the world, ‘Heathers’ is the film ultimately about the self-discovery of a girl who is easily influenced by others. If you have liked the character of Vivian in ‘Moxie’, Winona Ryder’s character will leave a lasting impression in your mind.

2. Persepolis (2007)

Marjane Satrapi brings her acclaimed graphic novel to life in this animated screen adaptation of her autobiographical account set against the backdrop of a politically tumultuous post-revolution Iran. Spanning across two continents, the film traces the journey of Satrapi as she transforms from an imaginative child to a rebellious teenager. Caught between worlds of conflict, Satrapi’s coming of age will profoundly inspire you if you have loved the punk girl in Vivian.

1. Lady Bird (2017)

Intersectional in its approach and powerful in its depiction of the gender-confusion that comes with adolescence, ‘Ladybird’ is a film that will make you think about the arbitrary gender constructs in society. Backed by stellar acting on part of Saoirse Ronan as Christine ‘Ladybird’ McPherson, the film follows our protagonist through ups and downs in adolescent life as she gets ready to take her flight. If you have adored the riot grrrl of Hadley Robinson, this gem of a film will move you with its fresh storyline and energetic acting.

