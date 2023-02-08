Where is Netflix’s Love to Hate You Filmed?

Created by Kim Jeong-kwon and Choi Soo-youn, Netflix’s ‘Love to Hate You’ is a South Korean romantic comedy series that follows a female attorney who doesn’t like losing to men and an A-list male actor who finds it hard to trust women. But they find common ground in their opinions of love as neither of them believes in it until they are forced to dip their toes in the dating scene with nobody else but each other.

What starts as a war-like relationship between them soon turns into something sweet as there is a thin line between love and hate, and as we all know, the former is much stronger of the two. The K-drama features hilarious onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Kim Ok-vin, Yoo Teo, Kim Ji-hun, and Won-Hee Go. While the narrative keeps the viewers entertained through each episode, the use of different locations will likely make you wonder where ‘Love to Hate You’ is shot. In that case, allow us to put your curiosities to bed once and for all!

Love to Hate You Filming Locations

‘Love to Hate You’ is filmed entirely in South Korea, particularly in Gyeonggi Province and Seoul. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the romantic series reportedly commenced in January 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in March of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix show!

Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Love to Hate You’ are lensed in and around Gyeonggi Province, the most populous province in South Korea. While the filming unit utilizes several locales across the province, Yeoncheon-gun or Yeoncheon County serves as one of the primary production locations for the Korean series.

Located in the western central region of the Korean Peninsula, Gyeonggi Province is home to many historical landmarks, including royal tombs and castles. Some of the major ones are Donggureung of Guri, Suwon Hwaseong, Ganghwasanseong, Doksan Fortress, Namwonsanseong, and Haengjusanseong.

Seoul, South Korea

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘Love to Hate You’ also set up camp in Seoul, the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. During the production schedule, they were spotted recording several pivotal portions of the series across the capital against suitable backdrops. Situated in the northwest region of South Korea, Seoul is considered one of Asia’s most livable cities with a high quality of life.

Among Seoul’s landmarks are numerous museums, which include four national and several official municipal museums. They are the National Museum of Korea, the National Folk Museum, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the Seoul Museum of Art, and the Ilmin Museum of Art. Moreover, the capital has hosted the production of many film projects over the years. Besides ‘Love to Hate You,’ its locales can be spotted in ‘Broker,’ ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever,’ ‘Boys Over Flowers,’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.’

