Korean TV shows have a special place in people’s hearts, especially those who like syrupy tales about love and relationships. However, a variety of content from South Korea has taken the world by storm in recent years. Be it dark thrillers, romantic comedies, action-packed shows, sitcoms, or historical dramas – Korean TV shows undoubtedly belong to a category of their own. This is why fans constantly seek out options on different streaming platforms. Amazon Prime has an enviable library of KDramas that will keep you hooked till the end.

28. Surely Tomorrow (2025– )

Past returns to the present in ‘Surely Tomorrow’ as reporter Lee Kyeong-Do (Park Seo-Jun) meets his ex-girlfriend Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji-an) while working on a scandal involving Ji-woo’s husband. Kyeong-Do and Ji-woo had given their relationship a chance twice, but it didn’t work out. Now that they are in front of each other, will love return? As they say, the third time may be the charm. To find out, you can stream the romance drama right here.

27. Head Over Heels (2025- )

‘Head Over Heels’ follows Park Seong-ah, who is a student by day and a shaman by night. One night, a woman and her grandson visit her, and she falls for the boy, Bae Gyeon-woo. However, upon looking up his destiny, she realizes that he will soon die. Then, when she finds out that Bae Gyeon-woo is a new transfer student at her school, she does all she can to protect him all the time, much to the boy’s awkwardness and the viewers’ fun. The fantasy romance drama series stars Cho Yi-hyun as Park Seong-ah and Choo Young-woo as Bae Gyeon-woo and is a cute show for those who prefer light-hearted kdramas. It can be streamed here.

26. Spring Fever (2026- )

A romance in spring takes center stage in ‘Spring Fever,’ starring Lee Joo-bin (‘Be Melodramatic ‘) and Ahn Bo-hyun (‘Yumi’s Cells’). The drama series is adapted from Baek Min-a’s novel. It follows Yun Bom (Joo-bin), who has recently shifted to the town of Sinsu after an emotional experience in Seoul. She has joined Sinsu High as a teacher, though her days of solitary loathing and detachment seem unending. This, however, is until she sees Seon Jae Gyu, the CEO of JK Power Energy, whose nephew studies at Sinsu High. The two fall for each other, resulting in an unlikely romance that is as sweet as it is awkward. After all, opening up to someone for the first time can be weird, right? ‘Spring Fever’ can be streamed here.

25. May I Help You (2022- )

In ‘May I Help You,’ we meet two people whose lives get interconnected via the dead. Baek Dong-Joo (Lee Hye-ri) is a funeral director who can temporarily bring the dead back to life. Kim Tae-Hee (Lee Jun-young) is an employee at his uncle’s errand service. Dong-Joo is asked by the dead to fulfill their last wishes, and if she fails to do them, she gains bad luck. The only way to break out of this curse is to fulfill 21 wishes. How Dong-Joo and Tae-Hee, who is hired for a job concerning the former, cross paths time and again and what this results in is what we find out in this heartwarming and mature rom-com Kdrama garnished with fantasy. You can stream it here.

24. Newtopia (2025- )

Based on the novel ‘Influenza’ by Han Sang Woon, ‘Newtopia’ follows two people, Lee Jae-Yoon and Kang Young-Joo, who have just broken up only to realize that there has been a zombie outbreak and they might not even see each other again. Bent on meeting Lee Jae-Yoon, Young-Joo must fight her way through the hordes of zombies standing in her way to reach the high-rise Jae-Yoon, and his military friends are stuck inside. Will fighting the zombies enable them to fight for their love? Starring Park Jeong-min as Lee Jae-Yoon and Jisoo of the girl band Blackpink as Kang Young-Joo, ‘Newtopia’ is a thoroughly entertaining zombie drama replete with action, humor, and romance. It can be streamed here.

23. See You at Work Tomorrow! (2026)

‘See You at Work Tomorrow!’ follows Cha Ji Yun (Park Ji-hyun), an office-goer, and her supervisor, Kang Si U (Seo In-guk). Cha Ji Yun is a hard worker who does her job well but has been facing a slump recently. For her, life is either dating men, with no real success there, or working. On the other hand, there is Kang Si U, an obnoxious man who, however, has a thing for hardworking women. When these two people collide, an unlikely romantic spark occurs, sending both down a rabbit hole of unrecognized mutual feelings garnished with awkwardness. ‘See You at Work Tomorrow!’ can be streamed here.

22. 1122: For a Happy Marriage (2024- )

Based on the manga series by Peko Watanabe, ‘1122: For a Happy Marriage’ centers on a happily married sex-less couple, IIchiko and Otoya, who are thriving due to Otoya’s affair with another woman named Mizuki, which IIchiko approves of. However, when her advances are rejected by Otoya on the eve of their seventh anniversary, IIchiko gets the idea of having a boyfriend. The question is: will Otoya be comfortable with the new arrangement? Delving into the different aspects of modern marriage as we know it, ‘1122: For a Happy Marriage’ is an interesting show incorporating sexual politics and monogamy while exploring a married relationship. Starring Okada Masaki, Takahata Mitsuki, and Nishino Nanase, the show is directed by Rikiya Imaizumi. It can be streamed here.



21. No Gain No Love (2024- )

Kim Jung Shik’s ‘No Gain No Love’ is a romantic comedy series starring Shin Min-a, Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang-yi, and Han Ji-hyun. It focuses on an unlikely married couple, Son Hae Yeong and Kim Ji-wook. What makes the duo unlikely is that their wedding is nothing more than an arrangement. Hae Yeong is all about money and has chalked out the wedding plan so as not to lose a promotion. Her acting husband of choice is Ji-wook, who said yes only because he always helps those in need. The catch? The two don’t get along well, thereby giving shape to a string of humorous incidents that constitute the charming show. You can stream ‘No Gain No Love’ here.

20. Island (2022- )

Based on the webcomic ‘Island’ written by Yoon In-Wan & illustrated by Yang Kyung-Il, this action fantasy series takes place on Jeju Island, South Korea’s largest island, and brings together three people. They are Van (Kim Nam-Gil), a human/monster raised to fight evil; Won Mi-Ho (Lee Da-Hee), who was banished by her family to the island and got involved with the supernatural; and Johan (Cha Eun-Woo), who is a Catholic priest who uses God’s power to keep evil away. How this trio fights evil that is bent on destroying the world is what we see in this enthralling K-drama. You can stream it here.

19. My Man is Cupid (2023-2024)

A 21st-century Cupid-like fairy, Cheon Sang-Hyuk (Jang Dong-Yoon), finds it tough to prove himself to the very unpredictable Oh Baek-Ryeon (Nana), whose belief in him relies on whether he can find her a suitor as per her requirements. In trying to find her guy, Hyuk inadvertently falls for her while her potential suitors are subjected to near-death events. Will this finally bring an end to both their troubles? To find out, you can watch this Nam Tae-jin-directed fantasy rom-com right here.

18. Playful Kiss (2010)

The romantic-comedy television series titled ‘Playful Kiss’ (alternatively titled ‘Mischievous Kiss’ or ‘Naughty Kiss’) is based on Tada Kaoru’s Japanese manga ‘Itazura Na Kiss.’ It is the third television adaptation of the manga. Despite garnering low ratings in South Korea, the show built a solid fan following in other countries. The series follows a down-on-luck girl named Oh Ha-ni, who is nothing like her crush, Baek Seung-jo – smart, confident, and popular. However, the former embarrasses herself by writing Seung-jo a letter. Moreover, the house she and her father live in collapses. As if things weren’t awkward enough already, Seung-jo’s family invites them in and offers them a place to stay. As Ha-ni and Seung-jo spend more time together, things take an interesting turn. You can watch ‘Mischievous Kiss’ here.

17. Absolute Value of Romance (2026- )

‘Absolute Value of Romance’ follows Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang-gi), an average high school student who loves to write BL novels. While she loves to write and post, the novels do not get any viewership. Thankfully, things take a turn for the better when four handsome new teachers are recruited by her school, namely Ga U Su (Cha Hak-yeon), the maths teacher, No Da Ju (Kim Jae-hyun), well-versed in languages, Jung Gi Jeon (Son Jeong-hyeok), the sports teacher, and Yun Dong Ju (Kim Dong-gyu), the literature teacher. She thus starts to write new BL novels with these four as the characters, hoping that no one figures it out. However, when one of the teachers does find out, that’s when the fun begins, as Yeo Eui Ju’s school life and life as a writer get turned on their heads. You can stream ‘Absolute Value of Romance’ here.



16. Death’s Game (2023- )

This cool fantasy drama is based on the 2019 Naver webtoon of the same name by Lee Won-sik and Ggulchan. It follows Choi Yi-jae, whose contemplation of suicide enrages Death, who comes to him and gives him 12 lives, each of which he will die in the most painful ways. This is his punishment for trying to reach Death before she can reach him. However, if Yi-jae manages to survive death in one of the lives, he gets to keep that body and live that life. A visually stunning show, ‘Death’s Game’ is directed by Ha Byung-hoon and stars Seo In-guk as Choi Yee-jae and Park So-dam as Death. We also have Choi Si-won, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang-hoon, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Jae-wook, and Lee Do-hyun. You can stream the series here.

15. The Kidnapping Day (2023)

Based on a novel of the same title by Jung Hae-yeon, ‘The Kidnapping Day’ is a dark comedy that stars Yoon Kye-sang, Park Sung-hoon, Kim Shin-rok, and Kang Young-seok. It tells the story of Kim Myeong-Jun, a poor guy who is in desperate need of money for his daughter’s treatment. As a result, he teams up with his ex-wife to kidnap Choi Ro-Hee, the 11-year-old daughter of a wealthy couple. However, things take a wrong turn when Kim Myeong-Jun accidentally hits Choi Ro-Hee with his car, which results in the loss of her memory. Myeong-Jun brings Ro-Hee to his home while her parents’ dead bodies are recovered from their house. Now, it is up to Myeong-Jun to find out what’s going on while keeping Ro-Hee safe. Feel free to check out ‘The Kidnapping Day’ here.

14. Lost (2021 – 2023)

‘Lost’ is a story of millions of people across the globe told through the eyes of two people: one is a 40-year-old woman who is a ghostwriter, and the other is a 27-year-old poor man who dreams of being rich. Neither has been able to achieve what they wanted to and feels like they are “lost.” The fear of being no one takes a toll on the two. Whether they are able to pull themselves out of this negative space is what we see in the drama. ‘Lost’ stars Jeon Do-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol. You can stream the drama here.

13. Anna (2022)

Is it possible to steal someone else’s identity and lead a new life? ‘Anna’ explores the answer to this very question. Based on the 2017 novel “Chinjeolhan Yibangin” written by Jung Han-A, ‘Anna’ tells the story of a working-class family girl, Yu-mi, who takes on the identity of another rich girl named Hyeon-ju aka Lee Anna (her American name), for whom Yu-mi used to work as an assistant before quitting. She does this by getting her hands on Hyeon-ju’s college degree and passport and even fools people into believing that she is, in fact, Lee Anna. She gets married to a rich guy. But for how long will she be able to maintain this façade? Indeed, the real Lee Anna (Hyeon-ju) will find out soon enough. ‘Anna’ stars Bae Suzy, Jung Eun-chae, Kim Jun-han and Park Ye-young. You may watch the K-drama here.

12. Imitation (2021)

‘Imitation’ is based on the South Korean webtoon of the same name and is a rom-com that explores the secret romance between Lee Ma-ha, who is a member of a rookie girl band named Omega III, and Kwon Ryok, the member of a popular boy band. However, this relationship puts their respective careers at risk. We get to see how the two maneuver through the relationship and their careers in the signature K-drama fashion. The series stars Jung Ji-So, Lee Jun-young, Jeong Yun-ho, and Jiyeon. You can stream ‘Imitation’ here.

11. Monthly Magazine Home (2021)

‘Monthly Magazine Home’ is an interesting exploration of the relationship between the CEO and the editor of Monthly House magazine. Na Young-Won (Jung So-Min), the editor, lives in a rented house, while Yoo Ja-Sung (Kim Ji-Suk), the CEO, is all about buying houses and adding to his real estate assets. How the two get along and how, from their conversations, love blooms is what we find out. ‘Monthly Magazine Home’ stars Kim Ji-seok. Jung So-min, Jung Gun-joo, and Chae Jung-an. You may stream the show here.

10. Marry My Husband (2024- )

Based on the web novel of the same name, ‘Marry My Husband’ follows Kang Ji-Won (Park Min-Young), who is inadvertently killed by her husband, Park Min-Hwan, after she spots him being intimate with her best friend, Jeong Su-Min (Song Ha-Yoon). Miraculously, Ji-Won opens her eyes and finds herself ten years prior to the present, when she and Park Min-Hwan were dating. She thus decides to take revenge on him and Jeong Su-Min by getting Su-Min to marry him one way or another and then pulling her shrewd strings while making it big in life, something she failed at in her previous one. In the endeavor, she is joined by Yoo Ji-Hyeok (Na In-Woo), who develops feelings for her. But do feelings matter to Ji-Hyeok anymore? To find out how Kang Ji-Won plots revenge and how well she can execute it, you can stream ‘Marry My Husband’ here.



9. Siren’s Kiss (2026- )

Han Seol-ah is the head art auctioneer at Royal Auction, the country’s leading art auction house. Cha Woo-seok is the chief investigator of the Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit (SIU) of NH Life Insurance. ‘Siren’s Kiss’ brings these two in front of each other in the aftermath of a series of mysterious murders. The men who died were also Han Seol-ah’s lovers, and Cha Woo-seok is tasked with finding the killer, or atleast the reason for the deaths. As the investigation proceeds, Cha Woo-seok finds Han Seol-ah to be secretive. There is a whiff of mystery about her, which also makes her attractive. Clearly, she knows something about the case, but Han Seol-ah will have to work hard if he wants to break her shell. ‘Siren’s Kiss’ combines mystery, suspense, and psychological thriller to provide the viewers with a compelling watch. The Show can be streamed here.

8. The Killing Vote (2023)

A thriller series created by Eom Se-yun, ‘The Killing Vote’ deals with exactly what its title means. A mysterious masked guy named Gaetal (dog mask) takes the law into his own hands and brings criminals, who receive lenient treatment by the law, to justice by carrying out a ‘killing vote’ made by the public. If 50% or more of the public says yes, the criminal gets a death penalty. Will anyone be able to find this guy? The cast of ‘The Killing Vote’ includes Park Hae-jin, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Kwon, and Park Sung-woong. You can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video here.

7. Royal Secret Agent (2020 – 2021)

‘Royal Secret Agent’ is a historical comedy series created by Kim Sang-hui and stars Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, Lee Yi-kyung, and Jo Soo-min. It is set in the Joseon Dynasty era and tells the story of Sung Yi-gyum (Kim Myung-soo), who is appointed as the secret royal inspector who is supposed to prevent corruption among government officers. In the undercover endeavor, he is accompanied by Inspector Hong Da-In (Kwon Na-Ra) and Park Chun-Sam (Lee Yi-Kyung). Click here to watch ‘Royal Secret Agent.’ Feel free to watch the drama here.

6. Hush (2020 – 2021)

Find out what happens inside a newspaper agency from every angle in this comedy-drama based on the 2018 novel ‘Silence Warning’ by Jung Jin-young. It explores the lives of the reporters and the conflict between their survival in the newspaper industry and their conscience. We can tell that it is a conflict that can be tough to handle. How the agency in question handles this is what we see in a most hilarious manner. The cast of ‘Hush’ includes Hwang Jung-min, Kyung Soo-jin, Yoo Sun and Kim Won-hae. You can watch the show here.

5. Jirisan (2021)

Set not against any place but a mountain named Mount Jiri, ‘Jirisan’ centers on Seo Yi-Gang (Gianna Jun) and Kang Hyun-Jo (Ju Ji-Hoon), the rangers who put their lives on the line to rescue trekkers who are stuck or lost as well as victims and survivors of accidents. Their experiences, underscored by the exploration of the mountains and their extreme conditions, make ‘Jirisan’ an entertaining binge-watch. The show is created by Kim Je-hyeon. You can watch it here.

4. Heartbeat (2023)

A fantasy involving a vampire that is semi-human named Seon Woo-hyul (Ok Taec-yeon) and an ill-behaved woman Joo In-hae (Won Ji-an), ‘Heartbeat’ is a rom-com that proves that even the cold-hearted be it literally or figuratively, need love. Woo-hyul has failed to become a human due to a single day out of 100 years but finds In-hae, with whom he ends up sharing a house and inadvertently falls for her. Maybe falling for a human will help her feel more human. Feel free to check out ‘Heartbeat’ here.

3. So I Married My Anti-Fan (2021)

After watching so many rom-coms where we see how people who hate each other often end up falling for each other, we can admit that “opposites attract” works not just electric charges or magnetic poles but people, too. The same is the case in ‘So I Married My Anti-Fan’ (based on the 2010 novel of the same name by Kim Eun-Jung), where we see how a superstar named Hoo Joon (Choi Tae-Joon) and a journalist named Lee Geun-young (Choi Soo-young) who is his anti-fan come together, courtesy of a TV show where they have to share the screen. You can watch the show here.

2. Confidence Queen (2025)

Based on the movie ‘The Confidence Man JP,’ ‘Confidence Queen’ centers on Yun Yi-Rang (Park Min-Young), a woman who leads a team of skilled people, their job being to launder for the dirty folk. However, they also use their ability to con to rob the baddies who are disrespectful and have committed crimes that just cannot be forgiven. Joining Yi-Rang in the endeavor are James (Park Hee-Soon) and Myung Gu-Ho (Joo Jong-Hyuk), her immediate peers. How the team deals with the various risky situations while making profits is what we find out in the bingeworthy crime comedy drama. It can be streamed here.



1. Payback (2023-)

In this gripping drama, wealthy trader Eun Young (Lee Sun-kyun) decides to go up against the conspiring cartels and the corrupt powers to avenge his old friend’s death. Disregarding profit and loss, he joins his nephew Jang Tae-chun (Kang You-seok), who is a junior prosecutor, and Park Jun-kyeong (Moon Chae-won), a military prosecutor, to take down finance kingpin Myung (Kim Hong-fa) and all the law enforcing bodies that support him. This gives rise to a war unscored by financial and political motivations. Directed by Lee Won-tae (‘The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil’ (2019)), ‘Payback’ can be streamed here.

Read More: Best Korean Movies and KDramas on Hulu