The Korean film industry is one of the biggest in the world and is respected for its innovative storytelling. Their movies and TV shows present a fresh cultural and cinematic perspective, delivering a fun and engaging watch to the audience. Streaming services like Hulu have made Korean cinema highly accessible to viewers, recognizing the cinephiles’ need for exposure to international movies and TV shows. With its impressive roster of content from around the world, Hulu offers quite a collection of films and series that’ll make you fall in love with Korean cinema.

31. BLACKPINK: The Movie (2021)

Directed by Jung Su Yee and OH Yoon-Dong, ‘BLACKPINK: The Movie’ is a documentary film celebrating the fifth anniversary of the world-famous South Korean pop band BLACKPINK’s debut. In the film, we get to hear from the band group Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, and learn about how they formed the band and its history. The film also explores their different tours across the world. In this way, it gives us an intimate peek into the most popular Korean girl band in the world and how they came to be the flagbearers of the Korean Wave, aka Hallyu. If you are a fan of BLACKPINK, you will love this film. You can stream it here.

30. Flex x Cop (2024-2026)

‘Flex x Cop’ is a remake of the 2015 Russian crime drama series ‘Silver Spoon.’ It follows Jin I-Soo (Ahn Bo-Hyun), a spoiled third-generation chaebol. All he does is waste money by partying, but things seemingly don’t go his way when a single act lands him in the crime unit of the local police station. There, he has to work under Lee Gang-Hyun (Park Ji-Hyun), who leads the team. She clearly doubts Jin I-Soo’s ability to perform, but he, while initially frustrated, begins using his wealth to tackle various cases, successfully doing his bit to bring criminals to justice. In this way, the two form an unlikely bond. With this combo and its team as the fulcrum, ‘Flex x Cop’ blends action, comedy, and drama to provide a refreshing police procedural. It can be streamed here.

29. In Your Radiant Season (2026- )

The show ‘In Your Radiant Season’ introduces us to two people, Song Ha-Ran (Lee Sung-Kyung), the chief designer of a high-end fashion house, and Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong-Hyeop), an animator at a world-famous animation studio. Both are struggling to gather the tragic remnants of their past when they bump into each other. It seems that the two know each other, although neither is able to figure out how. As they start spending more time together, the past starts to slowly reveal itself, uncovering an unimaginable secret dating back over 7 years when a tragic accident separated the two. To find out whether and how Ha-Ran and Chan recognize one another, you can stream ‘In Your Radiant Season’ right here.

28. Would You Marry Me? (2025- )

In ‘Would You Marry Me?,’ Yoo Me Ri (Jung So Min) proposes a plan to Kim U Ju (Choi Woo Shik), which is to pretend to be her husband. Yoo Me Ri is a designer and works for a company that is one of the partners of Myungsoondang, South Korea’s oldest bakery, whose marketing head is Kim U Ju. Yoo Me Ri is divorced and having lost her home due to fraud, she decides to have herself and Kim U Ju play a married couple so that she can win a luxury apartment. How hard can it be to pretend to be a wife and husband for 90 days, a requisite for the prize? The politics of business, family, exes, and relationships fall heavily on the two, who are clearly falling for each other while pretending to be in love. To find out what fate has in store for them, you can stream the binge-worthy K-drama right here.

27. The Manipulated (2025- )

In ‘The Manipulated,’ a regular man who was wrongfully accused of a crime and sent to prison escapes to exact vengeance on the one responsible. The show ups the ante of action-propelled drama as we see Tae-Joong (Ji Chang-Wook) leaving no stone unturned to track down Yo-Han (Do Kyung-Soo), the one who “manipulated” Tae-Joong’s surroundings to get him accused. Yo-Han is the newly appointed CEO of a cutting-edge security agency, whose technology enables him to manipulate reality, an advantage that he uses to show Tae-Joong committing the crime. Can Tae-Joong get his revenge? To find out, you can stream ‘The Manipulated’ right here.

26. Tempest (2025- )

When Jang Jinuk of the New Republican Party is murdered in the open, his wife Munju Seo, a diplomat and former ambassador to the US, is given protection by a highly skilled mercenary, San Ho. As Seo tries to find out the truth behind her husband’s murder, ‘Tempest’ reveals a shocking conspiracy linked to both South and North Korea as well as the US, which, if not put in check, could turn into World War III. Her digging puts her life at risk, and it is upto Ho to protect her at all costs. The show deals with themes of power, deceit, and treachery, and does a commendable job blending all of these into an explosive narrative underscored by politics, the most dangerous game of them all. The show stars Jun Ji-hyun as Munju Seo and Gang Dong-won as San-ho Paik. You can stream it here.

25. Made in Korea (2025- )

‘Made in Korea’ is set in 1970s Korea and focuses on the rivalry between two people, Korean Central Intelligence Agency member Baek Gi Tae and public prosecutor Jang Gun Yeong. Gi Tae is ambitious and goes after power and wealth by all means possible, and Gun Yeong goes after Gi Tae with all his fierceness, something he is famous, or rather infamous, for, to expose Gi Tae’s operations. As the power dynamic shifts between the two men, it sets the stage for an explosive rivalry underscored by politics, crime, and justice. Starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung, ‘Made in Korea’ is a feast for the eyes, thanks to its performances and a powerful screenplay. It can be streamed here.



24. Low Life (2025- )

Directed by Kang Yun-sung, ‘Low Life’ revolves around a newly discovered treasure under the waters off the coast of Sinan, South Korea. As various parties get after it, deals are made, alliances are built, and relationships are forged to make as much of the treasure as possible without any kind of collateral damage. However, true intentions are hidden and only come out when the time is believed to be right. In this whole situation, there are people who just want to earn money, there are criminals, there are dealers, there are fraudsters, there are businessmen, and more. It’s all about who gets the biggest bite off the treasure before someone else. Starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Yang Se-jong, Im Soo-jung, Kim Eui-sung, and Kim Sung-oh, ‘Low Life’ offers a thrilling watch set mainly at sea and is garnished with politics, action, and drama. It can be streamed here.

23. The Tyrant (2024- )

‘The Tyrant’ revolves around a dangerous bioweapon whose last sample, which the South Korean government was supposed to hand over to the CIA, goes missing. While some people are tasked with finding it, others are tasked with getting rid of people connected to the project, AKA the Tyrant Project. As agents of both countries get involved in the case, we get a gripping and fast-paced thriller where morals fade in the face of national security and the safety of government secrets. Starring Cha Seung-won, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Kang-woo, and Jo Yoon-su, ‘The Tyrant’ is directed by Park Hoon-jung. It can be streamed right here.

22. Red Swan (2024- )

Directed by Park Hong-Kyun, ‘Red Swan’ is a romance revenge drama series centering on Oh Wan-soo (Oh Wan-soo), a world-class golfer who marries Kim Yong-Kook (Jung Gyu-Woon), successor to Hwain Group, run by his powerful/idiosyncratic mother, Park Mi-ran (Seo Yi-sook). Soon, it is revealed that Yong-Kook is having an affair, and things take a more shocking turn after Wan-soo gets caught in a gunfight while at a conference in Manila. She is saved by Do-Yoon (Rain), who she recruits as her bodyguard. Unbeknownst to her, Do-Yoon has a connection to the Hwain Group. With countless twists and turns that keep us on the edge, ‘Red Swan’ justifies its romantic thriller nature, smartly balancing action and romance. It can be streamed here.

21. No Way Out: The Roulette (2024- )

Directed by Choi Kook-hee, ‘No Way Out: The Roulette’ is a gripping mystery thriller that effectively blurs the line between right and wrong. It revolves around Kim Guk-Ho (Yoo Jae-Myung), a criminal who is released from prison after serving 13 years. However, his real punishment is only beginning, as a mysterious streamer known as the ‘Masked Man’ has put a bounty of 20 billion on his head.

This complicates things for Guk-Ho’s lawyer, Lee Sang-Bong (Kim Moo-Yul). Also involved in the “game” are Yoon Chang-Jae (Lee Kwang-Soo), also a killer, Baek Joong-sik (Cho Jin-woong), a police officer tasked with protecting Guk-Ho, and Ahn Myung-ja (Yum Jung-ah), the mayor herself. A highly charged thriller, ‘No Way Out: The Roulette’ takes the epic route to justice and its different shades. You can stream the series here.

20. Big Mouth (2022)

‘Big Mouth’ is a courtroom crime drama created by Jang Young-chul and Jung Kyung-soon. It shows the stories of two characters: one, a not-so-good lawyer named Park Chang Ho, and two, a notorious criminal named Big Mouse. When Chang Ho receives a murder case from the mayor where he is to serve as the defense counsel, he is pulled into the world of crime and conspiracy in which Big Mouse has a primary role. The cast of this intense crime thriller includes Lee Jong Suk as Park Chang Ho, Kwak Dong-yeon, Im Yoon-ah, and Kim Joo-hun. You can watch the show here.

19. Moving (2023)

Superhero movies and shows have made it clear that great powers not only bring great responsibilities, but more than that, they bring great risks, especially when those wielding the powers are kids. In the series ‘Moving,’ we have three teenagers who have such genetic powers but keep them a secret other than from their parents, who have always known about it. Naturally, power-hungry people abound, and soon, the teenagers find themselves surrounded by agents from a mysterious organization that wants what they have. This high-budget show is based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Kang Full and directed by Park In-je and Park Yoon-seo. The cast includes Han Hyo-Joo, Jo In Sung, Lee Jung-ha, and Go Yoon Jung. You can watch ‘Moving’ here.

18. Gold Land (2026- )

‘Gold Land’ follows Kim Hee-joo (Park Bo-young), who works as a security screener at the airport. Her boyfriend Lee Do-kyung (Lee Hyun-wook) owes money to a loan shark named Park Ho-cheol (Lee Kwang-soo) in Bangkok. Tasked with getting a casket into South Korea by the gangster, Ho-cheol asks Do-kyung to make sure the casket is not flagged. In case something happens to him, Do-kyung must hide the casket. But when Do-kyung discovers gold in the casket, she becomes obsessed with it, triggering chaos involving a detective, a criminal gang, and the hotel casino Gold Land. You can stream the crime thriller here.



17. Unmasked (2025- )

‘Unmasked’ centers on the team behind an investigative reporting program called ‘Trigger,’ which takes on the cases that even the police and prosecutors have been unable to solve. Led by their slightly unhinged chief, Oh So-Ryong (Kim Hye-Soo), the team strives to solve the most complex cases and conspiracies, often locking horns with sinister forces that don’t want their secrets spilled. This, accompanied by the exploration of the chaotic, morally gray dynamic that the team members share with each other, makes the show a rare and powerful addition to the comedy thriller genre. Co-starring Jung Sung-Il, Joo Jong-Hyuk, Lee Hae-Young, and Jang Hye-Jin, ‘Unmasked’ is directed by Yoo Sun-dong. You can stream it here.

16. Blood Free (2024-)

This 10-episode thriller drama revolves around Blood Free, aka BF, a biotechnology company, and its CEO Yun Ja-yu (Han Hyo-joo). The company has gained a monopoly in the global market with its new generation of genetically engineered cultured meat. Naturally, this led to business rivals for Ja Yoo, who established BF with On San (Lee Moo-saeng). At the expense of traditional agriculture, they start culturing fish and grain, which doesn’t go down well among many, leading Ja-yu to hire a personal bodyguard, Woo Chae-woon (Ju Ji-hoon). However, Chae-woon has a different secret objective as well, directed by ex-president Lee Mun-kyu (Jeon Kuk-hwan). A gripping sci-fi thriller garnished with politics, ‘Blood Free’ is directed by Park Chul-hwan. You can stream it here.

15. A Shop for Killers (2024- )

Created by Lee Kwon and Lee Eon-hee, ‘A Shop for Killers’ is a gripping action thriller drama series. Based on the Korean novel of the same name by Kang Ji-young, it revolves around Jeong Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), whose uncle, Jeong Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), who brought her up after her parents’ death, commits suicide due to unknown reasons. Soon, she finds herself on the radar of assassins bent on killing her. Taking refuge in her uncle’s home, she revisits the days of the training he gave her, which may have the answers she is looking for, including the truth behind the suspicious online shop he ran. Nominated for Blue Dragon Series Awards, ‘A Shop for Killers’ is an intense drama packed with heavy action and a gripping plot. It can be streamed here.

14. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)

It’s not easy to run a successful company, especially for vice-chairman Lee Young Joon, who also has to take care of his large ego. Stroking his ego for nine long years is his secretary, Kim Mi So, who has never been acknowledged by her boss. Ultimately, she decides to concentrate on her life more than someone else’s and opts to resign. This is where things get complicated, especially for Young Joon, who realizes that he needs her but has no way to prevent her from leaving. Or does he? ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ is a drama that is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Jung Kyung-Yoon and stars Park Seo-Joon, Park Min-young, Lee Tae-hwan, and Kang Ki-young. You can stream the drama here.

13. Full Count (2023)

If you are a lover of baseball, this one is a great pick. A docu-series that features ten Korean baseball teams who compete for a 40-year-old championship, ‘Full Count’ offers everything that one would expect from a sports documentary- the hard work, the friendship, the enmity, the fights, the fun, the politics, the attitude, and the culture. Interviews with sports professionals and real footage make this mini-series a great pick for sports enthusiasts. You can grab some Korean baseball here.

12. One Dollar Lawyer (2022-)

A Studio S creation, ‘One Dollar Lawyer,’ as the title suggests, is about a lawyer, Cheon Ji-Hun (Namkoong Min), who charges his clients only one dollar as a fee. Highly skilled, he helps people in need and fights expensive lawyers representing their wealthy clients who use the money to get away with lies and crime. On the other hand, we have Baek Ma-Ri (Kim Ji-Eun), who is a prosecutor’s assistant at the Baek Law Firm founded by her grandfather, Baek Hyun-Mu (Lee Deok-Hwa). How the lives of these two professionals intersect and what the consequences of it are is what we find out in this legal comedy-drama. You can stream it here.

11. Dr. Romantic (2016-2023)

‘Dr. Romantic’ is a medical drama starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung, Han Suk-kyu, and Yang Se-jong. It revolves around Kim Sa-bu, an expert surgeon at the Doldam Hospital, and how he recruits new and talented individuals to increase the manpower at Doldam as well as trains them to be better surgeons. However, Kim Sa-bu has a past that no one around him knows. How the past and the present come together and whether this affects Doldam is what we see in the drama. You may watch the show here.



10. Perfect Crown (2026- )

‘Perfect Crown’ is a period romance set in an alternate 21st-century Korea ruled by a constitutional monarchy. The story explores the unlikely romance between Chaebol heiress Seong Hui Ju, who is done with her ‘commoner’ status, and Grand Prince Yi An, whose royal blood hasn’t helped curb his loneliness. What begins as a contractual marriage soon takes the shape of a real romance. How this affects their lives and the politics forms the premise of ‘Perfect Crown.’ The show can be streamed here.

9. The Husband (2026- )

‘The Husband’ is a thriller drama series centering on a couple facing divorce, which is inconveniently pulled apart when the wife is kidnapped, and the husband, who is contacted by the kidnapper for a ransom, is treated as a suspect by the cops. Tae-ju and Se-yun are undergoing a strenuous divorce, but things get worse when Se-yun is abducted, and the kidnapper reaches out to Tae-ju, threatening him with a recording of Tae-ju asking him to kill his wife. Eventually, Tae-ju is forced to turn to Se-yun’s wealthy parents, who involve the police, further enraging the kidnapper. The police, however, suspect Tae-ju to be the mastermind. Meanwhile, Se Yun, who is struggling to escape from her kidnappers, encounters a mysterious woman named Kim Gyeong Ae, who is kind, but there’s more to her anonymity than meets the eye. Layered, thrilling, and utterly psychological, ‘The Husband’ stars Namkoong Min and Lee Seol. It can be streamed here.

8. Hyper Knife (2025- )

Directed by Kim Jung-hyun, the crime thriller drama series ‘Hyper Knife’ centers on two people, neurosurgeon Jung Se-ok and her mentor Choi Deok-hee. When Choi removes Jung from her post after realizing the latter’s unethical approach towards neurosurgery, June starts working on her own, carrying out illegal experiments that can change the face of neurosurgery. When the two people come face to face yet again, a game of ambition, revenge, and moral conflict ensues, and it’s only a matter of time before one of them takes things too far. Starring Park Eun-bin as Jung Se-ok and Sul Kyung-gu as Choi Deok-hee, ‘Hyper Knife’ is a gripping medical drama show fueled by stunning visuals and powerful performances. You can stream it here.

7. Shadow Detective (2022- )

This gripping crime drama follows veteran Detective Kim Taek-rok (Lee Sung Min) of the Geumo Police Station, who is on the verge of retirement. However, retirement will have to take the backseat as a murderer has gone shotgun. Taek-rok receives a fateful anonymous call informing him that his colleague has been killed, and he ends up being framed for it. While being on the radar of the new chief of investigation, Kook Jin Han (Jin Goo), Taek-rok will have to delve into his past to find out who the killer is. In the endeavor, he is joined by detectives Son Kyung Chan (Lee Hak Joo) and Lee Sung A (Kyung Soo Jin). To be a part of their investigation, you can stream ‘Shadow Detective’ here.

6. Rookie Cops (2022)

When fresh recruits arrive at the conservative Korean National Police University, the going gets tough, and it takes time for the tough to get going. Training isn’t easy, and on top of that, there is friendship, ambition, hopes, and dreams, but all this is fine. It is when love blooms that things start getting complicated. After all, the students are there to serve society, not fall for someone. But is it that easy not to fall in love? ‘Rookie Cops’ stars Chae Soo-bin, Kang Daniel, Lee Shin-young, and Park Yoo-na. You may stream ‘Rookie Cops’ here.



5. Revenge of Others (2022)

Opting for revenge over dreams is not an easy feat, especially when you are nineteen. But when your brother is killed, is there any other option? ‘Revenge of Others’ addresses this exact thing and brings Ok Chan-mi to her brother’s school, where she meets Ji Soo-heon, a guy who has his own adversities to deal with. Whether and how the two plot revenge on their enemies is what the drama answers. The cast of the show includes Park Solomon, Shin Ye-eun, Seo Ji-hoon, and Lee Soo-min. You can watch the drama on Hulu here.

4. The Worst of Evil (2023)

Set in the 1990s, ‘The Worst of Evil’ is a crime action thriller that addresses a drug syndicate that is responsible for illegal drug distribution across South Korea, China, and Japan. How some police officers infiltrate the syndicate undercover to bring it down is what we find out in this adrenaline-pumping drama. Stakes are high because, in such syndicates, trust comes before everything, and if it is broken once, it cannot be gained back. Can the officers pull this off? The cast of ‘The Worst Evil’ includes Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Im Se-mi, and Kim Hyung-seo. You can be a part of the thrill here.

3. Doctor Lawyer (2022)

‘Doctor Lawyer’ is another medical thriller wherein a doctor is sent to prison after a rigged operation results in the death of a patient. He returns two years later as a lawyer and teams up with a prosecutor to bring those who misuse power and wealth, to play with the lives of people, to justice, as well as reach out to the patients and their families who have been subjected to negligence. Intense, gripping, and enraging, this show will get you to the edge of your seat. It stars So Ji-sub, Im Soo-hyang, Lee Joo-bin and Shin Sung-rok. You can watch ‘Doctor Lawyer’ here.

2. Revenant (2023)

A horror fantasy drama, ‘Revenant’ tells the tale of a relic that a woman received from her dead father that has somehow changed her. Also, suicides start taking place around the city. On the other hand, we have a professor of Korean folklore who can see demonic entities and ghosts. How the lives of these two people connect and how they figure out the reason behind the deaths make this show perfect for those looking for some Halloween binging. You may stream ‘Revenant’ here.



1. No Other Choice (2025)

Park Chan-wook’s ‘No Other Choice’ features Lee Byung-hun as paper industry expert Yoo Man-su, who goes to extreme lengths to ensure that the life he has been providing for his family doesn’t get snatched away from him after he is laid off. As he identifies the men who are his competitors in a new job he aims for, he becomes bent on pushing them out of the race. His processes become violent, taking a toll on his family life in return. With a stunning screenplay and a compelling performance by Byung-hun, ‘No Other Choice’ is a must-watch black comedy thriller available to stream here.

Read More: Best Korean Movies on Amazon Prime