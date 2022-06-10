Everyone knows that Hulu has a vast collection of movies, documentaries and especially TV shows. However, not all members and viewers are aware of that there is also a vast collection of K-drama. Before we actually delve into the list, let’s talk about the best that South Korean TV has to offer — that are unknown to many but are being deeply and religiously loved by others. Like Korean movies, either romance dramas or thrillers, Korean television industry too, has flourished over the years, with filmmakers venturing into various genres like crime, horror, etc. along with the usual comedies and teenage romance dramas, which continue to be the most popular genres in Korean television so far. Long story short, Korean television has a lot to offer.

If you are in the mood to watch something that is not produced in Hollywood, you are at the right place. Because today we are going to list down some really good Korean dramas on Hulu, waiting for your bingeing. Here they are. And please keep in mind that the list comes with a small dosage of spoilers

10. Descendants of the Sun (2016)

‘Descendants of the Sun’ is a romance drama. The acting is quite good and so is the plot. One of the main things that the drama tries to focus upon is that love at times is fated. Doesn’t matter how tough the conditions or situations are, If love is fated to happen it will happen. Yoo Shi Jin is the male protagonist of ‘Descendants of the Sun’. He works for the army and is the leader of a unit of Special Forces. One day he and Seo Dae Young (a soldier from his unit) chase a thief. They arrive at a hospital where Shi Jin meets Kang Mo Yeon who is a surgeon. Shi Jin is instantly attracted to her and asks her out on a date. Though at first, it seems alright there is another problem. Whenever Shi is out with Mo he keeps getting calls from his works. Slowly, they develop differences and decide to leave each other. Due to work, Shi had to go to a country to help UN keep the peace. But one day Mo gets transferred there too. Will the duo go back to their relationship?

9. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim (2016)

Starring Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young, Lee Tae-hwan, and Kang Ki-young, ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’ is a romantic comedy show inspired by Jung Kyung Yoon’s 2013 novel. The show revolves around Lee Young Joon, the vice-chairman of a big corporation who has been working with his personal secretary Kim Mi-so for the last nine years. Although he is narcissistic, Kim has tolerated him all this time, but one day she decides to quit the job and move on with her life.

Realizing her importance soon afterward, Young Joon decides to do everything within his power to stop her from leaving. As the story unfolds, Kim begins to fall in love with her boss, thus complicating her professional life even further, all the while not realizing that Young Joon’s older brother, Lee Sung Yeon, has fallen for her.

8. Rich Man, Poor Woman (2018)

A remake of the 2012 Japanese television series of the same name, ‘Rich Man, Poor Woman’ is a romantic comedy show developed by Kim Jae-hoon and Kwon Eui-jung. The Min Doo-sik directorial centers upon Lee Yoo Chan, the CEO and founder of the famous IT company Next In. Although he is quite successful, Yoo Chan suffers from a strange condition due to which he can’t recognize faces. Because of it, he naturally struggles to trust people and is always on guard. However, when a young graduate with an unforgettable face named Kim Bo Ra crosses paths with him, the life of the two strangers changes in unthinkable ways.

7. Heartstrings (2011)

This is a musical drama. The drama basically tries to work with the theme of finding common ground between two musicians from opposite genre. Lee Shin is interested in Rock n’ Roll. He is in a rock band and plays the part of the lead vocalist and guitarist. Lee Gyu Won comes from a completely different form of music. She is talented in Korean traditional music and is considered a progeny. The two completely different artists fate may collide when they start studying in the same college. Lee Shin is trying to major in western music and Gyu Won is doing the same in traditional music. Shin is attracted to dance professor Jung Yoon Soo. But after meeting Gyu he falls for her. Both the artists deeply care about their own respective styles and hold them the most important. Can there be any overlapping between two such different passions?

6. Encounter (2018 – 2019)

Featuring stand-out performances by Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum, ‘Encounter’ is a romance drama television series directed by Park Shin-woo. Cha Soo Hyun, a young woman belonging to a powerful political family, is fed up with living someone else’s life and not making her own decisions. So, after divorcing her affluent husband, she embarks on a long journey abroad in which she comes across a free-spirited ordinary man named Kim Jin Hyuk. Despite the glaring differences in their social stature, the duo is naturally drawn to one another and eventually falls in love. Now they must make a choice between worldly pleasures or live with each other for the rest of their lives by giving up everything.

5. Boys Before Flowers (2009)

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Boys Before Flowers’ is a romantic comedy-drama show that stars Ku Hye-sun, Lee Min-ho, Kim Hyun-joong, and Kim Bum. The show addresses complex concepts like wealth disparity, socio-economic differences, friendship, and love. Although Jan Di comes from an ordinary family, she manages to get a swimming scholarship from the luxurious Shin Hwa High School for saving the life of a boy. Since she does not want to get into any kind of trouble, she tries to stay away from F4, the four wealthiest guys from school. However, her fate is intertwined with them in such a complex manner that her life changes right in front of her eyes in just a few days.

4. Flower of Evil (2020)

Created by Studio Dragon and Monster Union, ‘Flower of Evil’ is a suspense drama show that features Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, and Jang Hee-jin. The Kim Cheol-kyu directorial follows Baek Hee-sung and Cha Ji-won, a happily married couple who have a daughter together and appears content with their relationship. However, Baek actually hides his past and true identity from his detective wife, who is mostly busy solving new cases every now and then. But when Cha Ji-won’s attention is drawn to a series of murders, the evidence points in her husband’s direction, and soon, it becomes increasingly clear that he is hiding a lot of things from her.

3. Absolute Boyfriend (2019)

Jung Jung-hwa’s ‘Absolute Boyfriend’ is a science-fiction romantic comedy series based on Yuu Watase’s manga of the same name. The show follows Um Da-da, a special effects makeup artist whose seven-year-long secret relationship with her actor boyfriend Ma Wang-Joon falls apart after he becomes famous. That’s when she meets a humanoid robot named Yeong-gu or Zero Nine, and the two eventually fall in love with each other. As Yeong-gu learns the intricacies of human affairs, he must also stand by Um Da-da, who is threatened by people with twisted goals.

2. I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice (2020)

Directed by Han Ji-seung, ‘I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice’ is a Korean drama series that follows Mok Hae-won, a young woman who leaves her job in Seoul to return to Bookhyun Village in Gangwon Province. She has not lived there ever since her high school days, so when she meets her classmate Im Eun-seob, Mok is naturally thrilled. As the harsh weather and bitter realities of life continue to challenge them, the duo find comfort in each other’s company as they desperately try to heal from past wounds.

1. The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016 – 2017)

Written by Park Ji-eun, ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ is a fantasy drama series that is based on Eou yadam by Yu Mong-in. The Jun Ji-hyun and Lee Min-ho-starrer recount the story of a mermaid named Se-hwa who gets the unexpected help of Joon-jae, when she is in a world of trouble. However, she is completely clueless that her rescuer is actually a con man, and Se-hwa ends up following him around. But as the challenges of adapting to the conditions of the human world become more pronounced, the mermaid finds herself falling in love with Joon.

