Where Is Squid Game Filmed?

Written and directed by Dong-hyuk Hwang, ‘Squid Game’ is a survival-game action-drama TV series. The story revolves around 456 contestants selected to participate in a series of children’s games, each with a deadly twist. The protagonist, Seong Gi-hun or Ki-hoon (Jung-jae Lee), is unemployed, divorced, and has accumulated an immense debt. He is a chronic gambler who steals his mother’s money to support his addiction. When he learns that his daughter will leave South Korea with her mother and stepfather within a year, Gi-hun decides to participate in the game.

The show is predominantly set in Seoul, South Korea. The game itself takes place on an island off the South Korean coast. If you are wondering where Hwang and his crew film ‘Squid Game,’ we got you covered.

Squid Game Filming Locations

‘Squid Game’ is predominantly filmed in Daejeon, a city situated in central South Korea. According to the cast and crew of the show, the first season of ‘Squid Game’ was filmed without much CGI. Real sets were built for shooting some of the grandest scenes of season 1, including the games, and hundreds of people were involved. Hwang stated that the process wasn’t easy, as ‘Squid Game’ is reportedly the first Korean series revolving around a death game, and he didn’t have any reference that he could use as inspiration. But considering the end result, he clearly got it right.

Daejeon, South Korea

Filming for ‘Squid Game’ primary takes place in Daejeon, the fifth-largest metropolis of South Korea. The city is located relatively near to Seoul. It takes about 50 minutes to reach Daejeon from Seoul by KTX or SRT high-speed rail. People have been residing in the region since the Stone Age. It later became a strategic military ground. In the Joseon period, the Hoideok-hyeon and Jinjam-hyeon of Gongju Mokha controlled it. Daejeon truly started to flourish and grew during the Japanese occupation of the country. In 1995, along with Busan, Daegu, Incheon, Gwangju, and Ulsan, Daejeon became a Metropolitan City.

Daejeon is a major center of art and culture in South Korea. It also has a thriving entertainment industry. Several prominent South Korean broadcasting networks have set up branches in the city. Projects like ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘Mr. Sunshine,’ and ‘The 8th Night’ were also filmed in Daejeon.

