Jamie Foxx is a multi-talented American entertainer whose illustrious career spans over three decades, marked by remarkable versatility and accolades across film, television, music, and comedy. He made his first notable appearance in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian and cast member of the sketch comedy series ‘In Living Color’ in the early 1990s. However, it was his breakthrough role in the biographical film ‘Ray’ (2004) that catapulted him to international recognition. His portrayal of legendary musician Ray Charles earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor, a Golden Globe, and numerous other prestigious awards.

Foxx’s filmography boasts an impressive range of roles, including his notable performances in ‘Django Unchained’ (2012) and ‘Collateral’ (2004). He has demonstrated his musical prowess with chart-topping albums and memorable collaborations, earning him a Grammy Award. Beyond acting and music, Foxx has also excelled as a television host and producer, showcasing his charismatic presence and wit. If you are intrigued about his upcoming projects, you are at the right place!

1. Fight For ’84 (TBA)

Andrés Baiz has directed the Netflix biographical drama ‘Fight For ’84,’ a true story set in the aftermath of the 1980 plane crash that killed the US Olympic Boxing Team. Foxx will play the new coach who is brought in to form a new team, which eventually wins the most medals at the 1984 Olympics. Post-production is complete. Andrea Berloff, John Gatins, and Andy Weiss wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Shea Whigham, Adrian Martinez, Dan Perrault, Malachi Beasley, and Will Chase. A release date is awaited.

2. Signal Hill (TBA)

‘Signal Hill’ is an eagerly awaited biographical drama film under the direction of Taylor Hackford. The film delves into a gripping narrative as it portrays the renowned lawyer Johnnie Cochran taking on a pivotal police-brutality case in 1981. The case centers around the suspicious death of a young college student named Ron Settles while in police custody. Foxx will portray Black Panther leader Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt. He is joined by Anthony Mackie, who will play Johnnie Cochran, and Elizabeth Banks, who will play Mary Neiswender, an investigative newspaper reporter. David McMillan wrote the story. Currently in the post-production phase, ‘Signal Hill’ promises a compelling, thought-provoking cinematic experience that sheds light on an important chapter in legal history and social justice.

3. Deadlocked (TBA)

Foxx, Sasha Calle, Luke Hemsworth, and KiKi Layne will star in the upcoming action thriller movie titled ‘Deadlocked.’ To be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, based on a script by Eric Scot Anderson and Matt Bosack, the story follows a grieving ex-Marine on jury duty who must spring into action when a defendant’s daughter takes the courthouse hostage to free her father, turning a high-profile trial into a deadly standoff. The Amazon MGM Studios feature is in its pre-production stage and will stream globally on Prime Video.

4. King Spawn (TBA)

The upcoming ‘King Spawn’ movie is set to be an R-rated supernatural horror film. Drawing inspiration from the comic book source material, ‘King Spawn’ tells the story of Al Simmons, a former black-ops agent who strikes a sinister deal with a demon after betrayal and death. The demon allows him to return to Earth, but when he reemerges, five years have passed, his wife has moved on, and he finds himself wandering the Earth as a disfigured spawn of hell. Foxx is slated to take on the role of Al Simmons/Spawn, while Jeremy Renner is set to play Detective Twitch. Todd McFarlane was supposed to direct it.

Unfortunately, the film has been stuck in development limbo, and fans eagerly await further updates on its progress. In 2022, Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matt Mixon came on board to pen a new screenplay for the film. Despite its challenges, the prospect of Foxx portraying the iconic character and a supernatural horror take on the story promises an intriguing and dark cinematic experience. More details are eagerly awaited.

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