One of the most influential detective fiction writers, Agatha Christie, is an institution unto herself. She has hugely shaped and developed detective fiction’s form, content, and structure through her writings. Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple are the two most famous creations of Christie. The interesting thing about her detectives is that they look quite timid and harmless in their appearance, but are of a keen and unparalleled mind.

The mysteries also seem complex and unsolvable on the surface, but as all the threads start to come apart, the answer seems all too obvious. The way to get to it, however, requires focus and attention. The following movies and TV shows on Netflix are built in the same structure, giving the audience a head-scratching mystery and the detectives to root for.

22. Holmes & Watson (2018)

‘Holmes & Watson’ takes a humorous approach to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creation. Directed by Etan Cohen, the comedy drama stars Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes and John C. Reilly as Dr. John Watson. It follows the duo as they investigate a murder inside Buckingham Palace. Besides the corpse, they also find a letter from Professor James Moriarty (Ralph Fiennes) stating that if Sherlock doesn’t solve the murder mystery in four days, Queen Victoria will die. It seems like a piece of cake for our detectives if only they set their tomfoolery aside, which, more often than not, lands them in dire trouble/stress. The cast also includes Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, Steve Coogan, Lauren Lapkus, and Hugh Laurie. You can watch the movie here.

21. Grantchester (2014- )

The connection ‘Grantchester’ shares with Agatha Christie’s stories is a sleuth solving crimes in an idyllic British village setting. The series is based on a collection of short stories by James Runcie, titled ‘The Grantchester Mysteries.’ We follow Sidney, a single and kindhearted Anglican priest, played by James Norton, in 1950s Grantchester, in Cambridgeshire. While the locals are all in for a festive church fête, Sidney is all in for crimes, which he helps the cops investigate, and is more often quicker in solving than the latter. Crime and religion often intersect, prompting viewers to ponder the irony that underlies human behavior and existence. You can stream ‘Grantchester’ here.

20. The Thursday Murder Club (2025)

Directed by Chris Columbus, ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ is an Agatha Christie-esque adaptation of Richard Osman’s bestselling novel. The movie centers on a trio of elderly misfits, Elizabeth Best, Ron Ritchie, and Professor Ibrahim Arif, who come together once every week to solve cold cases. The case at hand is the unsolved murder of a woman named Angela Hughes. The policeman who was in charge of the case, Penny Gray, now lies in a comatose state. The murder seems to be connected to that of a man named Tony Curran, who was trying to keep the village of Coopers Chase from being renovated. As the TMC investigates the case, chilling truths about Tony, his partner Ian Ventham, local crime boss Bobby Tanner, and Penny, and Angela’s once-upon-a-time boyfriend Peter Mercer. Starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie, ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ is a fun-filled whodunit you can stream right here.

19. The Residence (2025)

‘The Residence’ follows eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp of the Metropolitan Police Department, who is overwhelmed by her latest case that has brought her to the White House. The discovery of the dead body of the Chief Usher has made almost everyone inside the building a suspect, totaling over 150. Moreover, there are over 130 rooms that she needs to scan for clues. Accompanied by FBI agent Edwin Park, she must find the murderer before he or she escapes. However, doing that is a painstaking effort, one that brings to light the many secrets and conflicts within the White House. The show stars Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp and Randall Park as Edwin Park, and offers an entertaining binge with its blend of humor, investigation, and drama in quite an Agatha Christie fashion. ‘The Residence’ can be streamed here.

18. 7 Women and a Murder (2021)

Alessandro Genovesi’s Christmas comedy mystery drama ‘7 Women and a Murder’ revolves around seven women trapped inside a massive mansion after a snowstorm hits. With no means to contact someone outside for help, the ladies find themselves facing a troubling mystery when the patriarch is found dead. Believing that one of them is the murderer unless he/she is hiding inside the mansion, the ladies figure out ways to track down the culprit, but only if they can handle each other’s secrets. Rich visuals and a mystery garnished with humor and drama make ‘7 Women and a Murder’ a unique addition to the titular list. You can watch it here.



17. In for a Murder (2021)

Piotr Mularuk’s Polish binge-worthy crime drama ‘In for a Murder’ is based on Katarzyna Gacek’s novel ‘W jak morderstwo.’ It centers on Magda (Anna Smolowik), a bored suburban mom who comes across a woman’s corpse one night. Her love for crime novels makes her participate in the investigation led by Detective Jacek Sikora (Pawel Domagala). Magda is astute in her observations, and the case brings her a much-needed respite from her daily life. The potential suspects are many, and there seems to be a connection between the death of the woman and the disappearance of Magda’s best friend 15 years ago. Whether she manages to solve the case or somehow get to the bottom of it is what we find out in this entertaining whodunit. You can stream ‘In for a Murder’ here.

16. Colors of Evil: Red (2024)

The Polish mystery crime thriller is directed by Adrian Panek and is based on the 2019 eponymous novel by Malgorzata Oliwia Sobczak. After young Monika Bogucka’s (Zofia Jastrzebska) lifeless body washes up on the beach in Tricity, Poland, rookie prosecutor Leopold Bilski (Jakub Gierszał) decides to dig into the case. When his seniors refuse to reopen an old case similar to the one at hand, he teams up with Monika’s mother, Helena Bogucka (Maja Ostaszewska), a judge. As the duo investigates, they find that the other victim and Monika belong to the same age group, had similar injuries, and were somehow connected to a beachside nightclub. Gierszał and Ostaszewska do a commendable job as the leads, adding to the storytelling effectiveness. You can watch ‘Colors of Evil: Red’ here.

15. Murder Mubarak (2024)

This Hindi detective thriller is directed by Homi Adajania and based on the novel ‘Club You To Death’ by Indian author Anuja Chauhan. It follows the murder investigation into the death of a guy named Leo Mathews (Aashim Gulati), a lecherous gym trainer at The Royal Delhi Club, a place for the elites of Delhi. The investigation is carried out by ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi), an unorthodox cop who finds himself surrounded by peculiar suspects, each with his/her own story to tell. Singh has to find a way to connect the dots and find out the reason for Leo Mathews’ death, which seems like a murder that someone tried to set up like an accident. Along with Tripathi and Gulati, the star-studded cast of the film includes Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karishma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tara Alisha Berry. You can watch the film here.

14. Things Heard & Seen (2021)

Navigating the eerie terrain of ‘Things Heard & Seen,’ directors Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini unfold a gripping narrative where Amanda Seyfried and James Norton, as a couple seeking a fresh start, move to a historic farmhouse in upstate New York. Against the backdrop of their new home’s dark and unsettling history that Seyfried’s Catherine feels compelled to know more about, the film explores the complexities of their relationship, intertwining supernatural elements with psychological suspense. Seyfried’s compelling portrayal, supported by a talented cast featuring Natalia Dyer and Rhea Seehorn, adds layers to the intricate storyline. ‘Things Heard & Seen’ crafts a haunting blend of mystery and horror, skillfully helmed by Berman and Pulcini. You can watch it here.

13. The Stranger (2020)

Unveiling a tapestry of suspense in ‘The Stranger,’ Harlan Coben’s masterful adaptation of his novel propels viewers into a riveting world of secrets and revelations. Set against the backdrop of a serene suburban community, the plot takes an electrifying turn when a mysterious stranger disrupts the lives of unsuspecting residents by exposing hidden truths. Harlan Coben, the creative force behind the series, skillfully mirrors Agatha Christie’s thematic brilliance. The show delves into interconnected lives, hidden motives, and the unraveling of seemingly ordinary facades, echoing the timeless allure of Christie’s classic mysteries. ‘The Stranger’ is a contemporary nod to Christie’s legacy, delivering a suspenseful and thrilling narrative that keeps audiences hooked until the final revelation. The series stars Richard Armitage, Ritu Arya, Jacob Dudman, and Siobhan Finneran. You can watch the series here.

12. The Chestnut Man (2021)

‘The Chestnut Man‘ (also known as ‘Kastanjemanden’) is a Danish detective drama that follows two detectives who are trying to solve the murder of a woman in Copenhagen. The partners’ research leads them on a course to save a kidnapped girl from the enigmatic killer. Created by Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, and Mikkel Serup, the show’s slow narrative and attention to detail will remind viewers of Christie’s novels. Additionally, the Scandinavian setting offers a breath of fresh air to the whodunnit drama. Feel free to stream the show here.

11. The Buckingham Murders (2023)

Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is an Indian Hindi-language crime thriller. It centers on grieving British-Indian mother/detective Jasmeet ‘Jass’ Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) investigating the case of a missing boy her dead son’s age. The film is set against the 2022 Leicester Hindu-Muslim unrest in Buckinghamshire, Britain, and follows Jass as she tries to uncover the truth by navigating through the falsely accused, the missing boy’s parents, and local officers. Co-starring Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Sarah-Jane Dias, ‘The Buckingham Murders,’ while being a somewhat slow burner, keeps offering something interesting every now and then, thereby holding onto your attention. The film can be streamed here.



10. The Law According to Lidia Poët (2023- )

A true-to-form Agatha-Christie style drama created by Guido Iuculano and Davide Orsini, ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ is loosely adapted from the events in the life of Lidia Poët, who is the first Italian woman to be a lawyer. The series is set in 19th-century Turin and shows how, despite being a lawyer by law, Lidia (Matilda De Angelis) was barred from practicing it, thanks to the patriarchal legal system, and thus started working at her brother Enrico’s (Pierluigi Pasino) law firm. How she prepared her appeal to overturn the ruling while helping the falsely accused to get justice is what we get to see in this interesting series. Each episode showcases a new case. You can stream the show here.

9. Young Wallander (2020-2022)

‘Young Wallander‘ is a crime drama series that focuses on the early days of the titular character in a contemporary setting. Ben Harris developed the series based on Henning Mankell’s Kurt Wallander, a fictional inspector who appears in many novels penned by the author. The series provides viewers with a reimagining of Wallander’s formative years as a freshly passed-out inspector. The cases Wallander (Adam Pålsson) tackles have a much different flavor to those in Christie’s novels. However, Christie and Mankell have a similar penchant for social commentary through their writing, which will make ‘Young Wallander’ appealing to Agatha Christie fans. You can stream it here.

8. The Sinner (2017-2021)

‘The Sinner‘ is an anthology series based on Petra Hammesfahr’s novel of the same name, developed for television by Derek Simonds. It follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he solves many complex criminal cases. Like Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot, Ambrose is also a seasoned detective with a keen sense of observation, and the characters share some personality traits. Moreover, like Christie’s works, ‘The Sinner’ also focuses on the criminal psychology aspect of murder mysteries and delivers slow-burn reveals. Feel free to stream it here.

7. Lost Girls (2020)

In the gripping drama ‘Lost Girls,’ directed by Liz Garbus and adapted from Robert Kolker’s non-fiction book of the same name, a mother’s relentless pursuit for the truth unfolds against the backdrop of a Long Island serial killer case. The plot centers on Mari Gilbert, played by Amy Ryan, as she searches for her missing daughter, uncovering a series of unsolved murders of young women. Garbus skillfully navigates the dark complexities of the investigation, creating a haunting narrative. The cast includes stellar performances by Thomasin McKenzie, Gabriel Byrne, and Dean Winters. ‘Lost Girls’ is a poignant exploration of justice skillfully adapted from Kolker’s impactful work. You can watch it here.

6. In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

Set against the backdrop of time travel, ‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ intertwines mystery and sci-fi, resonating with Agatha Christie’s thematic allure. Director Jim Mickle crafts an enchanting narrative as detective Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook) becomes obsessed with solving a series of inexplicable murders by a killer who not only makes a comeback every nine years but seems to have the ability to travel across time. Much like Christie’s intricate puzzles, the film unfolds layers of deception and unexpected twists. The suspenseful atmosphere, coupled with the exploration of human nature’s darker facets, echoes Christie’s timeless mysteries. ‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ engages viewers with a thought-provoking blend of crime and science fiction, paying homage to Christie’s penchant for keeping audiences guessing until the final revelation. You can watch it here.

5. The Woman in the Window (2021)

Embarking on a suspenseful journey, ‘The Woman in the Window,’ helmed by director Joe Wright, delves into the intricate psyche of an agoraphobic psychologist, played by Amy Adams, who becomes convinced she’s witnessed a crime next door. As she tries to find out more about it, things get increasingly complicated and dangerously up close. Inspired by A.J. Finn’s novel, the film skillfully navigates the thin line between reality and perception, immersing viewers in a disquieting narrative. Amy Adams delivers a compelling portrayal, unraveling the fragility of her character’s mental state. With a stellar supporting cast featuring Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore, the movie weaves a gripping tale, inviting audiences to question the boundaries of truth and illusion. ‘The Woman in the Window’ is captivating from its enigmatic outset. You can stream it here.

4. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

In ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things,’ a cinematic puzzle directed by Charlie Kaufman, the mysterious atmosphere and psychological tension echo Agatha Christie’s intrigue and suspense themes. The film follows a couple on a surreal road trip, blending reality and the abstract. The woman’s second thoughts about her relationship, along with other misgivings about his boyfriend, and everything around her, as a whole, make ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ a surreal psychological drama, especially due to its storytelling. Like Christie’s intricate plots, the narrative keeps viewers guessing and questioning the characters’ motives. Themes of isolation, identity, and the enigma of human connection further parallel Christie’s storytelling. Kaufman’s unique approach mirrors Christie’s mastery in keeping audiences on the edge, making ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ a psychological journey akin to the suspenseful allure of Agatha Christie’s classic mysteries. You can stream it here.

3. The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

This dark mystery thriller is directed by Scott Cooper and is based on the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard. Set in New York in the first half of the 19th century, it follows veteran detective Augustus Landor, assisted by a young Edgar Allan Poe, as he looks into a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. Poe, too, is a cadet at the academy, and Landor secretly hires him because he can reach places and find out things that Landor cannot or isn’t allowed to. With stellar performances by Christian Bale as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as Edgar Allan Poe, ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ is a must-watch reminiscent of Agatha Christie’s stories. You can watch it here.

2. Enola Holmes (2020)

‘Enola Holmes’ is an adventure comedy film directed by Harry Bradbeer and is based on the novel series of the same name written by Nancy Springer. It follows renowned detective Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), who embarks on a quest to unravel a conspiracy threatening the entire nation while searching for her mother and helping a lord (Louis Partridge) stay alive. Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin play Enola’s brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, respectively. If you enjoy mysteries with a fun-filled aesthetic and family entertainment, ‘Enola Holmes’ will undoubtedly appeal to you, and you can stream it here.



1. Glass Onion (2022)

For a film to be addressed as Agatha-Christie style, it requires a certain touch of the early 20th century. While ‘Glass Onion’ is a modern detective thriller, the way it is stylized gives it a feeling of being set in an alternate 20th century, underscored by the author’s tone. We follow Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, a detective invited by an unknown person to the private Greek island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who has organized a get-together for his closest friends. But when one of Bron’s friends is poisoned, Blanc finds himself in a race against time to find the killer, who he knows is lurking nearby, waiting to strike again. The twists, the setting, the characters, all of these make ‘Glass Onion’ a subtle Agatha Christie-style detective drama. Besides Craig and Norton, the cast includes Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Madelyn Cline. Directed by Rian Johnson, this film is a standalone sequel to ‘Knives Out’ (2019). You can watch ‘Glass Onion’ here.

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