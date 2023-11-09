Where Was Netflix’s The Killer Filmed?

With David Fincher occupying the director’s chair and Michael Fassbender starring as the titular character, ‘The Killer’ is a crime action thriller film that revolves around a trained cold-blooded assassin whose life takes a 360-degree turn when a hit job doesn’t go according to the plan, and he ends up attracting some heavy unwanted attention to himself. When the hitman misses the target and ends up hitting an innocent civilian, it results in the unraveling of an international search that upends his life.

A cat-and-mouse chase ensues as the protagonist tries his best to keep his cool and his mind sane. Besides Fassbender, the cast includes some big names in Hollywood, including Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Sophie Charlotte, and Gabriel Polanco. The globe-trotting chase takes the audience from the streets of Paris to the Dominican Republic, making many wonder if ‘The Killer’ was filmed on location or not.

The Killer Filming Locations

‘The Killer’ was filmed in France, the Dominican Republic, Louisiana, Illinois, and California, particularly in Paris, Santo Domingo, Greater New Orleans, the Chicago metropolitan area, and Los Angeles. As per reports, production on the Michael Fassbender starrer got underway in early November 2021 and after about four months of intense shooting schedule, it got wrapped up in March 2022.

Paris, France

To kick off the production of ‘The Killer,’ the filming unit traveled to Paris and set up camp in various streets and neighborhoods. For instance, the cast and crew members were spotted by several onlookers and passersby recording key portions around 20 Rue des Fossés Saint-Jacques and around 5 Place de l’Estrapade, both in the city of Paris.

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

A few important scenes of ‘The Killer’ were lensed in the capital of the Dominican Republic — Santo Domingo. To be specific, the production team utilized the premises of Columbus Park and the surrounding areas. Situated at CF4F8+C99, Calle Isabel La Católica in the city of Santo Domingo, Columbus Park AKA Parque Colon has a statue of Christopher Columbus in its center, which you may or may not be able to spot in the backdrop.

Chicago Metropolitan Area, Illinois

The shooting of a major chunk of ‘The Killer’ was carried out in the Chicago metropolitan area, seemingly between the months of February and March 2022. The critical scene where the Killer is seen cloning the key card of the Client was recorded in Midtown Athletic Club at 2444 North Elston Avenue in the city of Chicago. The production team also traveled out of Chicago as they utilized the terrains of St. Charles to double for the suburban Beacon of New York. To be specific, Hotel Baker at 100 West Main Street in St. Charles served as yet another filming site for the David Fincher directorial.

Greater New Orleans, Louisiana

Additional portions of ‘The Killer’ were also lensed in Greater New Orleans. The eponymous city, which is the center of the metropolitan area, was turned into a film set for some period to shoot key scenes for the movie. In addition, the census-designated place of Chalmette hosted the production of some crucial portions as the cast and crew set up camp in and around Breaux Mart Chalmette at 315 East Judge Perez Drive.

Los Angeles, California

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘The Killer’ also traveled to Southern California, to the city of Los Angeles. Referred to as the Entertainment Capital of the World, LA has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘Heat,’ and ‘True Detective.’

