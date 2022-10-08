7 Movies Like Luckiest Girl Alive You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is a mystery thriller film directed by Mike Barker based on the eponymous novel by Jessica Knoll. It stars Mila Kunis as Ani Fanelli, a successful New Yorker preparing for her wedding. However, during the preparation, Ani is forced to confront traumatic memories from her past that start to resurface.

The nature of these memories and how they unravel Ani’s life make an enthralling ride that keeps viewers pinned to their seats. If you enjoyed the film’s depiction of sensitive themes such as sexual assault and school shootings, you must be looking for more such options to stream. In that case, we have handpicked some similar films for you. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. Date Night (2010)

Directed by Shawn Levy, ‘Date Night’ is a romantic comedy film starring Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Taraji P. Henson, Common, and Mark Wahlberg, in the lead roles. The film follows Phil and Claire, a suburban couple living a dull life. However, the couple’s attempt to spice up their romantic life with an exciting plan turns into something more than they bargained for. The fast-paced and light-hearted film is a proper New York City tale and also features Mila Kunis in a pivotal role, making it similar to ‘Luckiest Girl Alive.’ Viewers looking to watch Kunis tackle a less complex but memorable role will enjoy ‘Date Night,’

6. Zola (2020)

Director Janicza Bravo’s ‘Zola’ is a dark comedy film based on a true story told to the world in the form of a Twitter thread. It stars Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, and Colman Domingo in the lead roles. The film revolves around a stripper named Zola who embarks on a wild trip to Florida with a new friend. However, the trip quickly turns into something unexpected as Zola endures traumatic experiences. While the premise is different from ‘Luckiest Girl Alive,’ the movie uses sex trafficking to highlight the struggles and torment women find themselves subjected to. Like ‘Luckiest Girl Alive,’ the film features a strong female protagonist whose story is both motivating and eye-opening.

5. A Mouthful of Air (2021)

‘A Mouthful of Air‘ is a psychological thriller film written and directed by Amy Koppelman. It stars Amanda Seyfried as Julie Davis, an author whose books about unlocking fears from childhood have become best-sellers. However, Julie hides a dark secret from her own childhood and struggles to cope with it. She is forced to confront the secret and trauma from her past after the birth of her second child. The film’s premise will remind viewers of ‘Luckiest Girl Alive.’ Both films find their protagonists struggling with incidents from their past after a life-changing event. Moreover, ‘A Mouthful of Air’ also features actor Finn Wittrock in a role similar to his part in ‘Luckiest Girl Alive.’

4. Not Okay (2022)

Written and directed by Quinn Shephard, ‘Not Okay‘ is a satirical comedy film starring Zoey Deutch. It tells the story of Danni Sanders, a young woman desperately chasing internet fame. When a fake trip to Paris makes Danni a survivor of a tragedy, she soon finds all her dreams fulfilled. However, Danni must also contend with the ethical consequences of her actions. Similar to ‘Luckiest Girl Alive,’ the film challenges the notion of its protagonist’s ideas about a perfect life and slowly unravels it. An act of violence also forms an integral part of their plots. Viewers looking for something light-hearted compared to the thriller elements of ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ will enjoy ‘Not Okay.’

3. The Fallout (2021)

‘The Fallout‘ is a teen drama film written and directed by Megan Park. It follows Vada Cavell, a high school student who faces severe emotional trauma following a school shooting. However, with the help of her friends, Vada sets out to overcome the trauma and reevaluates her relationship with the world. The shooting incident forms an essential part of the protagonist’s journey akin to ‘Luckiest Girl Alive.’ However, unlike ‘Luckiest Girl Alive,’ the film explores Vada’s life as the incident’s aftermath shapes it. Moreover, the significant age difference between the protagonists of the two films results in different results.

2. And Then I Go (2017)

Directed by Vincent Grashaw, ‘And Then I Go’ is a drama film about Edwin Hanratty, a bullied junior high student. He suffers a constant state of anxiety and alienation. As a result, Edwin formulates a deadly plan for vengeance against his classmates with the help of his only friend, Flake. The film presents a different take on childhood trauma and school shootings compared to ‘Luckiest Girl Alive.’ Moreover, the film follows the perspective of a male protagonist allowing it to explore some different themes. Nonetheless, both films explore how tragedies can affect young and malleable minds.

1. Let Them All Talk (2020)

‘Let Them All Talk‘ directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh stars Meryl Streep as Alice Hughes, an acclaimed author. Alice takes a cruise with two friends and her nephew to England, where she is receiving a prestigious honor. However, on the road, Alice is forced to confront her troubled past and the harsh truths she had distracted herself from for years. The film brilliantly explores how past secrets and unresolved traumas can unravel a person’s seemingly perfect life and force them the examine their place in the world. While the film shares its premise with ‘Let Them All Talk,’ the past of Alice is drastically different yet equally riveting from that of Ani. Therefore, ‘Let Them All Talk’ is definitely worth your time!

