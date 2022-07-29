7 Movies Like Not Okay You Must See

‘Not Okay‘ is a black comedy movie written and directed by Quinn Shephard. It follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), a desperate social media influencer who lies about a trip to Paris. However, Danni is thrust into the spotlight after she pretends to be a survivor of a terrorist bombing in Paris. The film takes a satirical look at the social media, influencer, and cancel cultures that have become a staple of the internet.

The engaging narrative hits several emotional beats and keeps the viewers invested in Danni’s journey while making some poignant social commentary. If you enjoyed the cautionary tale about the ill effects of social media and influencer culture, you must be looking for more such options. In that case, we have compiled a list of similar films for you. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Not Okay’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. He’s All That (2021)

‘He’s All That‘ is a romantic comedy film directed by Mark Waters and written by R. Lee Fleming Jr. It is based on the 1999 film ‘She’s All That,’ but with a gender-swapped set of characters. It tells the story of Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae), a TikTok influencer who takes the challenge of transforming Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan), an anti-social rebel student, into the prom king. The narrative of the light-hearted and breezy comedy is drastically different from ‘Not Okay.’ However, both films see the protagonists going through a transformation in their social life. Moreover, the social media platforms are integral to the narrative, and the film lights their influence on modern teens.

6. The Hater (2020)

‘The Hater‘ (also known as ‘Sala Samobójców. Hejter’) is a Polis-language thriller film directed by Jan Komasa. It follows Tomasz Giemza, a disgraced law student who, after being expelled from his university, ventures into the world of the internet and social media. However, Tomasz soon realizes that his actions on the internet have real-life consequences. The dark and compelling thriller presents a psychologically complex perspective on the internet and its subcultures. Like ‘Not Okay,’ the film deals with the consequences of one’s actions on the internet and its impact on their everyday life.

5. Spree (2020)

Directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko, ‘Spree‘ is a horror comedy film that revolves around Kurt Kunkle, a social media obsessed ride share driver who films himself committing serious crimes to become viral on the internet. The film presents a satirical take on the influence of the internet and social media on individuals, just like ‘Not Okay.’ Moreover, portraitists of both films rely on social media to change the trajectory of their social lives and gain fame. With a charming lead performance from ‘Stranger Things‘-fame Joey Keery, the film is a treat for slasher and black comedy genre fans.

4. A Simple Favor (2018)

The Paul Feig directorial ‘A Simple Favor’ stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in the lead roles. It tells the story of Stephanie (Kendrick), a single mother and amateur vlogger who embarks on a quest to solve the mysterious disappearance of her friend, Emily (Lively). The witty and cleverly plotted film packs plenty of surprises and progresses at a brisk pace. Moreover, social media is a prevalent element that drives the narrative forward. Hence, for viewers who felt that ‘Not Okay’ lacks a sense of thrill and emotional drama, ‘A Simple Favor’ will be the perfect fit.

3. Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Director Matt Spicer’s ‘Ingrid Goes West’ is a black comedy film starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead roles. It follows Ingrid Thorburn, a mentally unstable young woman from Pennsylvania who is obsessed with the seemingly perfect life of influencer Charlotte Buckwald. Ingrid’s life takes a drastic turn after she moves to Los Angeles and tries to get into Charlotte’s good books. The film charmingly captures the pitfalls and the disillusions of internet fame and influencer culture, making it akin to ‘Not Okay.’ Moreover, its satirical humor is similar in tone to Quinn Shephard’s feature.

2. Mainstream (2020)

‘Mainstream‘ is a comedy-drama movie directed by Gia Coppola, based on a screenplay she co-wrote with Tom Stuart. It tells the story of struggling young filmmaker Frankie. After she meets the enigmatic Link, Frankie’s career takes off, and the two engage in creating viral internet videos. Despite a lukewarm critical reception, the film’s approach and grand visual style are appealing on their own. Furthermore, its attempt to satirize the internet’s need to sensationalize everyday life is commendable. With solid performances from Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, and Nat Wolff, the film is one of the boldest takes on the internet and social media themes.

1. The Influencer (2021)

Written and directed by Meghan Weinstein, ‘The Influencer’ is a comedy-drama film. The film follows Abbie Rose, a popular social media influencer whose luxurious home is invaded by a group of activists. Trouble ensues after the activists execute an ambitious plan while Abbie must confront the situation’s urgency. The film is one of the most in-depth looks at the life of an influencer and details all the negative and positive effects of the fleeting profession. With a relatively unknown cast and director, the film is somewhat of a hidden gem, and its character-driven approach makes for an exciting result that viewers should not skip!

