Is Not Okay Based on a True Story?

‘Not Okay’ is a satirical black comedy film written and directed by Quinn Shephard. It tells the story of Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), a lonely influencer who pretends to be a survivor of a terrorist attack in Paris to gain fame and friends. However, when Danni is thrust into the limelight, she finds it challenging to keep up with her lie.

The film makes some poignant statements about the nature of social media, influencer culture, and cancel culture. The realistic themes and setting will make viewers question whether the story is inspired by actual events. If you wish to find out if ‘Not Okay’ is based on a true story, here is everything you need to know!

Is Not Okay a True Story?

No, ‘Not Okay’ is not based on a true story. The film is based on an original screenplay penned by Quinn Shephard. In an interview, Shephard opened up about the conceptualization of the film’s concept. The actor-turned-writer/director revealed she was working on developing concepts to pitch to Searchlight Pictures. During her research, she was exposed to the internet culture and social media. Shephard stated that she was fascinated by the internet culture, which had diverse perspectives on real-world tragedies, and how the influencer culture dominates narratives on various social scales.

As a relative newcomer to the world of social media, influencer culture, and cancel culture, Shephard was attracted to craft a satirical take on the subject and wished to present it in a raw form. For writing the film’s screenplay, Shephard did extensive research on the subject and consumed several articles and documentaries about real influencers and the rise of internet culture. During her research, the writer/director likely decided to incorporate some real-world elements into the screenplay.

In the film, the protagonist, Danni Sanders, pretends to be a survivor of terrorist bombings in Paris. The premise will remind viewers of the tragic November 2015 Paris attacks. During the incident, three groups of suicide bombers carried out coordinated attacks in the suburbs of Paris. While the film changes the details of the actual event, the fictional bombings also occur similarly and at a similar time.

In reality, a French woman, Alexandra Damien, falsely claimed to be a survivor of the November 2015 Paris attacks. Therefore, Shephard might have taken some inspiration from Damien’s story or other similar cases. Damien was sentenced to six months in prison for fraud and perjury. However, Danni’s story arc and ultimate fate in the film are fictional and drastically different from Damien’s. Likewise, the phrase “I am Not Okay,” which becomes a viral hashtag in the movie, might have been inspired by Meghan Markle’s viral 2019 interview. In the interview, Markle used the phrase “not okay” to describe her situation as a mother, wife, and member of the royal family.

Ultimately, ‘Not Okay’ is a fictional story that takes a dig at the influencer culture and the cancel culture, which have become the mainstays of the internet. It utilizes fictional versions of prominent real-world events to examine the impact and dichotomy of the struggles of privileged people who use their stature on the internet to become part of important and serious conversations. It is a hysterical take on aspects of the internet that have seeped into our life and are constantly affecting our opinions. Hence, ‘Not Okay’ resonates with viewers and gives them some thought for food about the influence of the internet and its subcultures in our life.

