A Simple Favor: 10 Similar Movies You Must Watch

‘A Simple Favor’ is a tantalizing blend of mystery and dark comedy, directed with flair by Paul Feig. Based on Darcey Bell’s 2017 novel, the film weaves a gripping tale around Anna Kendrick’s character, Stephanie Smothers, a charmingly quirky mom vlogger. Her mundane life takes a thrilling turn when she befriends the glamorous and enigmatic Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) in a role that oozes sophistication and danger. Their seemingly perfect friendship spirals into suspenseful chaos when Emily vanishes without a trace. As Stephanie dives into the murky waters of Emily’s past, she uncovers a labyrinth of secrets and lies.

With Henry Golding adding to the intrigue as Emily’s dashing husband, ‘A Simple Favor‘ keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its clever plot twists and razor-sharp wit. The film is a stylish, modern noir that deftly balances humor with suspense, making it an unforgettable cinematic experience. Hungry for more narratives wrapped around deception, betrayal, and the unexpected consequences of secrets and manipulation? Have a look at these 10 movies like ‘A Simple Favor.’

10. Double Jeopardy (1999)

Directed by Bruce Beresford, ‘Double Jeopardy‘ is a thriller starring Ashley Judd as Libby Parsons, a woman wrongfully convicted of murdering her husband. After serving time in prison, she discovers her husband faked his death and framed her to claim insurance money. Seeking revenge, Libby embarks on a quest to find her son and clear her name while evading her parole officer (Tommy Lee Jones). Just like ‘A Simple Favor,’ ‘Double Jeopardy’ involves women uncovering dark secrets and seeking justice after being manipulated and framed by those closest to them, showcasing themes of deception and revenge.

9. I Care a Lot (2020)

‘I Care a Lot,’ directed by J Blakeson, portrays Rosamund Pike’s character, Marla Grayson, as morally selfish, willing to exploit the legal system to scam elderly individuals out of their assets. Equating her actions to insurance fraud seen in ‘A Simple Favor,’ Marla goes to great lengths, showing no remorse, to achieve her goals. Similarly, ‘A Simple Favor’ features Anna Kendrick’s character, Stephanie, getting entangled in a web of deceit and manipulation, showcasing a willingness to bend the rules and pursue personal gain, even if it means resorting to morally dubious methods like insurance fraud. Both films highlight the dark consequences of unchecked ambition and the lengths individuals will go to in pursuit of their desires.

8. Suburbicon (2017)

Directed by George Clooney, ‘Suburbicon’ is a dark comedy crime film set in the seemingly idyllic 1950s suburban neighborhood of Suburbicon. The plot revolves around a seemingly perfect family (Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Noah Jupe) whose lives are turned upside down when a violent home invasion results in the death of the mother. As the mystery unfolds, secrets and betrayals come to light, revealing the dark underbelly of Suburbicon. While ‘A Simple Favor’ takes a more contemporary approach, both films share a common thread of exploring the sinister nature lurking beneath the surface of suburban life, exposing the fake exterior of perfection to reveal the corruption and moral decay hidden within.

7. The Trouble with Harry (1955)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, ‘The Trouble with Harry’ is a black comedy that humorously examines the aftermath of a man’s accidental death in a small Vermont town. In contrast to the sleek and suspenseful tone of ‘A Simple Favor,’ this classic film explores the theme of community dynamics amidst a shared secret. Similarly, ‘A Simple Favor’ looks into the intricacies of social interactions and hidden agendas within a tight-knit group, albeit in a more contemporary and suspenseful setting. Both films offer insightful commentary on the complexities of human relationships and the unexpected ways in which people come together or unravel in the face of adversity.

6. The Invisible Man (2020)

In ‘The Invisible Man,’ directed by Leigh Whannell, the protagonist, Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss), is trapped in a harrowing nightmare orchestrated by her abusive ex-boyfriend, Adrian. Believing him dead after his apparent suicide, Cecilia soon discovers he’s faked his demise and has now become invisible, haunting her every move. This relentless pursuit mirrors the sinister manipulation seen in ‘A Simple Favor,’ where characters scheme and frame others for personal gain. Both narratives dive deep into the psychological terror of being stalked by someone believed to be deceased, showcasing the chilling lengths individuals will go to control and torment others.

5. The Invisible Guest (2016)

‘The Invisible Guest’ and ‘A Simple Favor’ are similar in their intricate plots involving deceit, manipulation, and unexpected twists. Both films keep the audience guessing as secrets are gradually revealed. Directed by Oriol Paulo, ‘The Invisible Guest’ stars Mario Casas as Adrián Doria, a wealthy businessman accused of murder. With the help of a skilled defense attorney (Ana Wagener), he recounts a series of events to prove his innocence, revealing complex layers of lies and betrayal. The film’s tense, suspenseful plot and its exploration of moral ambiguity echo the themes of deception and intrigue found in ‘A Simple Favor.’

4. Double Indemnity (1944)

‘Double Indemnity’ is a classic film noir directed by Billy Wilder, featuring Fred MacMurray as Walter Neff, an insurance salesman entangled in a murder plot with the seductive Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck). Together, they scheme to kill her husband and collect on a lucrative double indemnity insurance policy. Edward G. Robinson co-stars as Neff’s astute colleague, whose suspicion threatens to unravel their plan. This film taps into themes of greed, betrayal, and moral corruption, making it a quintessential noir with its dark, atmospheric storytelling and complex characters driven by selfish motives and fatal flaws. ‘Double Indemnity’ is akin to ‘A Simple Favor’ in its exploration of deceit and manipulation, where characters craft elaborate schemes for personal gain, revealing the dark undercurrents beneath seemingly ordinary lives. Both films plunge into the morally ambiguous actions of their protagonists, leading to suspenseful and twist-filled narratives.

3. Searching (2018)

‘Searching‘ and ‘A Simple Favor’ share a riveting exploration of modern-day mysteries and the dark secrets hidden behind seemingly perfect lives. Both films unravel their central mysteries through the lens of a concerned individual piecing together clues in a race against time. Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, ‘Searching’ stars John Cho as David Kim, a father desperately searching for his missing teenage daughter, Margot (Michelle La). The narrative unfolds entirely through screens—computers, smartphones, and social media—as David digs into Margot’s digital life to uncover her whereabouts. The film’s innovative storytelling and suspenseful, twist-laden plot echo the intense, secretive undercurrents that drive ‘A Simple Favor,’ making both films engrossing portrayals of hidden truths and the lengths people go to uncover them.

2. Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Both ‘Sleeping with the Enemy’ and ‘A Simple Favor’ delve into the lives of women who must tread the dangers posed by those they once trusted. In ‘Sleeping with the Enemy,’ directed by Joseph Ruben, Julia Roberts stars as Laura Burney, a woman who fakes her own death to escape her abusive husband, Martin (Patrick Bergin). As Laura builds a new life, she discovers that Martin is relentlessly stalking her, determined to reclaim control. The film’s tension and psychological depth parallel the suspense and dark secrets of ‘A Simple Favor,’ where manipulation and hidden truths drive the narrative. Both films highlight the protagonists’ desperate struggles for freedom and safety amidst deceit and danger.

1. The Girl on the Train (2016)

‘The Girl on the Train’ is a must-watch for fans of ‘A Simple Favor’ due to its intricate plot, unreliable narrators, and themes of deception and hidden truths. Directed by Tate Taylor and based on Paula Hawkins’ bestseller, the thriller stars Emily Blunt as Rachel Watson, an alcoholic divorcee who becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that reveals dark secrets about the lives of those she obsessively watches from her daily train ride. The film also features Rebecca Ferguson and Haley Bennett in pivotal roles, delivering stellar performances. Like ‘A Simple Favor,’ it masterfully combines suspense, mystery, and psychological depth, keeping viewers on edge as the complex story unfolds.

