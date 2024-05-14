15 Best Movies About Money and Business on Netflix (May 2024)

Unlock the vault of financial intrigue and corporate drama with our curated selection of the best movies about money and business on Netflix. From high-stakes boardrooms to gritty Wall Street dealings and everything sleazy in between, these cinematic ventures look deep into the complexities of wealth, power, and ambition. Explore the cutthroat world of ‘War Dogs,’ where excess knows no bounds, or witness the rise and fall of financial titans in ‘White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch.’

Whether you’re seeking inspiration from the spirit of ‘Moneyball’ or the ethical dilemmas of ‘Rising High,’ our list promises to ignite your entrepreneurial drive and invest your imagination and attention span. Get ready to binge-watch your way through tales of fortune and folly, as these films offer both entertainment and invaluable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of money and business.

15. Gold Brick (2023)

In ‘Gold Brick,’ directed by Jérémie Rozan, the allure of wealth drives Daniel Sauveur, a factory worker tired of his mundane existence, to orchestrate a daring plan. Fueled by resentment towards the Breuil family’s opulence, he schemes to profit from their luxury perfume empire. With the help of his friends, Daniel infiltrates the family’s factory, aiming to pilfer their prized stock and level the playing field. As tensions rise and loyalties are tested, the stakes escalate in this high-stakes game of business and revenge. Starring Raphaël Quenard, Igor Gotesman, and Agathe Rousselle, ‘Gold Brick’ offers a captivating glimpse into the cutthroat world of corporate espionage and the pursuit of monetary gain. You can watch the film here.

14. White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022)

‘White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’ offers an incisive look into the tumultuous journey of the iconic brand, chronicling its meteoric rise and controversial downfall. Directed by Alison Klayman, this documentary follows Abercrombie & Fitch’s ascent to fame in the late 1990s and 2000s. Highlighting both its unprecedented success and the scandals that marred its reputation, the film uncovers the company’s dark underbelly, including allegations of racism and discrimination. Through interviews with key figures and individuals impacted by its policies, Klayman exposes the toxic culture perpetuated by CEO Mike Jeffries. From a groundbreaking class-action lawsuit to a landmark Supreme Court case, ‘White Hot’ treads the terrain of corporate accountability and social justice in the retail industry. You can watch the documentary here.

13. Molly’s Game (2017)

‘Molly’s Game,’ directed by Aaron Sorkin, is a gripping business movie that delves into the high-stakes world of underground poker. Based on the true story of Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), the film follows Bloom’s journey from Olympic hopeful to running one of the most exclusive and lucrative poker games in Los Angeles and New York. With stellar performances from Chastain, Idris Elba, and Kevin Costner, ‘Molly’s Game’ captures the intricacies of entrepreneurship, risk management, and the pursuit of success. Through Bloom’s tenacity and sharp business acumen, the movie offers valuable insights into the dynamics of power, negotiation, and ethical dilemmas in the realm of finance and entertainment. You can stream ‘Molly’s Game’ here.

12. The Trader (2018)

In ‘The Trader,’ a mesmerizing documentary directed by Tamta Gabrichidze, the seemingly mundane act of trading takes center stage, offering a profound exploration of entrepreneurship in rural Georgia. The film follows Gela, a trader who traverses remote villages exchanging household goods for potatoes. Through Gela’s encounters and transactions, ‘The Trader’ unveils the essence of business resilience, resourcefulness, and community dynamics. With a minimalist yet evocative approach, Gabrichidze captures the essence of economic survival and the human spirit amidst adversity. Through Gela’s journey, viewers are transported into a world where the exchange of goods becomes a metaphor for the intricate web of human connections and the enduring pursuit of prosperity. You can watch the documentary here.

11. War Dogs (2016)

‘War Dogs‘ injects a thrilling glimpse into the world of international arms dealing, making it a great business movie. Directed by Todd Phillips, it explores the true story of two ambitious young men who exploit a government initiative to secure lucrative contracts supplying weapons to the U.S. military. With sharp wit and intense action, the film revolves around conundrums of entrepreneurship, ethics, and the pursuit of wealth in a morally ambiguous industry. Based on a Rolling Stone article by Guy Lawson, ‘War Dogs’ stars Jonah Hill and Miles Teller as the audacious duo, delivering standout performances that underscore the film’s exploration of ambition, risk-taking, and the consequences of chasing the American Dream. You can watch the film here.

10. A Man of Action (2022)

Embark on a journey into the underworld of crime and rebellion intertwined with the allure of money and business in ‘A Man of Action,’ directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera. Following Lucio Urtubia’s transformation from a bricklayer to a mastermind of economic deception, the film paints a portrait of ambition and ethical conflict. Inspired by true events, the narrative unfolds against the backdrop of post-war Europe, as Urtubia orchestrates audacious schemes, including a bold scam targeting the City Bank. With mesmerizing performances by Juan José Ballesta, Luis Callejo, and Miki Esparbé, the movie is all about the moral dilemma of pursuing ideals versus personal gain, offering an exploration of the blurred lines between activism and entrepreneurship. You can watch ‘A Man of Action’ here.

9. The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021)

‘The Minimalists: Less Is Now’ offers a poignant exploration of living with less in a world consumed by excess. Directed by Matt D’Avella, this documentary follows the lives of Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, known as The Minimalists, as they advocate for a simpler, more intentional lifestyle. Through practical insights, the film challenges viewers to reevaluate their relationship with material possessions and prioritize what truly matters. With a minimalist approach to filmmaking, ‘Less Is Now’ inspires audiences to declutter their lives and embrace the freedom that comes with living with less. You can watch it here.

8. The Tinder Swindler (2022)

‘The Tinder Swindler,’ helmed by director Felicity Morris, emerges as a portrayal of the intersection between money, deception, and business acumen. Unveiling the exploits of Israeli conman Simon Leviev (formerly Shimon Hayut), the documentary showcases his cunning use of the dating app Tinder to orchestrate a sophisticated financial scheme. By emotionally manipulating his victims into financing his ostentatious lifestyle under false pretenses, Leviev demonstrates a shrewd understanding of the psychology of persuasion and the art of exploiting personal connections for monetary gain. Through well-executed storytelling, the film offers valuable insights into the dark side of modern entrepreneurship and the perilous consequences of unchecked ambition in the digital age. You can watch ‘The Tinder Swindler’ here.

7. Dumb Money (2023)

Directed by Craig Gillespie, ‘Dumb Money’ is a biographical comedy-drama inspired by Ben Mezrich’s 2021 book ‘The Antisocial Network.’ The film vividly recounts the GameStop short squeeze of January 2021, featuring an ensemble cast including Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, and Vincent D’Onofrio. Set against the backdrop of Wall Street, the plot unfolds as everyday individuals challenge financial giants, transforming GameStop into a global phenomenon. Led by protagonist Keith Gill (Paul Dano), ordinary investors disrupt the status quo by fueling a grassroots movement. However, as fortunes soar, they must confront the backlash from the wealthy elite, leading to a rollercoaster of events that upend their lives. You can watch ‘Dumb Money’ here.

6. Bankrolled (2021)

‘Bankrolled’ is a comedy film directed by Marcos Bucay, chronicling the misadventures of two friends who stumble upon a golden opportunity to make quick cash. Loosely based on true events, the film follows the escapades of Asa and Rafa (Aldo Escalante and Sebastián Zurita), as they tread through the world of high-stakes poker tournaments in Mexico City. When the duo discovers a loophole that allows them to enter the tournaments without paying the entry fee, they seize the chance to turn their luck around and secure their financial futures. The film offers a hilarious yet insightful commentary on the allure of wealth and the risks associated with chasing easy money. You can watch it here.

5. Rising High (2020)

Prepare for a wild ride with ‘Rising High,’ a catchy German drama directed by Cüneyt Kaya. Inspired by real events, the film follows the ambitious trio of Viktor, Gerry, and Nicole (David Kross, Frederick Lau, and Janina Uhse) as they start on a dizzying journey through the cutthroat world of real estate and financial speculation in Berlin. Fueled by greed and ambition, they manipulate the housing market, exploiting loopholes and leveraging debt to amass fortunes seemingly overnight. However, as their empire rises, cracks begin to form, leading to a thrilling tale of betrayal, redemption, and the high price of unchecked ambition in the pursuit of wealth. You can watch ‘Rising High’ here.

4. Fyre (2019)

Witness the ultimate cautionary tale in ‘Fyre,’ a sizzling documentary directed by Chris Smith. This electrifying film peels back the layers of the infamous Fyre Festival, a luxury music event turned catastrophic disaster. Diving into the ambitious vision of entrepreneur Billy McFarland and the seductive power of social media marketing, ‘Fyre’ unravels the unraveling of a grand illusion. With jaw-dropping interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary exposes the deceit and chaos behind the scenes, shedding light on the dangers of unchecked ambition and the consequences of chasing fame and fortune at any cost. You can watch ‘Fyre’ here.

3. Get Smart with Money (2022)

In ‘Get Smart with Money,’ directed by Stephanie Soechtig, financial experts offer invaluable advice on mastering personal finances and achieving economic empowerment. Through insightful tips and strategies, viewers learn to take control of their financial futures and make informed decisions. Featuring appearances and narration by Pete Adeney and Tiffany Aliche, among others, the film provides a comprehensive guide to navigating the labyrinth of money management with confidence and clarity. While the documentary faced criticism for its coverage of fundamental concepts, it remains a valuable resource, particularly for newcomers to the subject matter. You can watch ‘Get Smart with Money’ here.

2. The Laundromat (2019)

‘The Laundromat,’ directed by Steven Soderbergh, is a great exploration of the cunning world of offshore finance and money laundering. Featuring a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Antonio Banderas, the film weaves together multiple narratives to shed light on the Panama Papers scandal. Through a blend of dark comedy and sharp satire, ‘The Laundromat’ looks into the pervasive corruption and greed within the global financial system. Its thought-provoking storyline and stellar performances offer a raw examination of the power dynamics and ethical dilemmas inherent in the pursuit of wealth and success in today’s interconnected world. You can watch the film here.

1. Moneyball (2001)

‘Moneyball‘ isn’t just a home run; it’s a grand slam in the world of business and finance movies. Directed by Bennett Miller, this captivating film stars Brad Pitt as Billy Beane, the Oakland Athletics’ general manager, who revolutionizes baseball by using data analytics to assemble a winning team on a limited budget. Based on Michael Lewis’s book, the plot follows Beane’s unconventional approach as he challenges traditional scouting methods, demonstrating the power of innovative thinking and strategic decision-making. With its stellar cast, including Jonah Hill and Philip Seymour Hoffman, ‘Moneyball’ hits it out of the park as a compelling testament to the intersection of sports, economics, and entrepreneurship. You can watch the film here.

Read More: Best Heist Movies on Netflix