Is Netflix’s A Man of Action Based on a True Story?

Originally titled ‘Un Hombre de Acción,’ Netflix’s Spanish crime film ‘A Man of Action’ follows the life of Lucio Urtubia, a Spanish army officer who ends up in Paris, the French capital, after getting accused of smuggling. After starting a new chapter of his life as a bricklayer, Lucio gets attracted to anarchist ideas and notions, which leads him to an anarchist group. The ideology inspires him to wage a war against banks, which are nothing but institutions of injustice in his eyes.

Lucio robs the branches of the First National City Bank using fake traveler’s cheques and astounds French law enforcement and the American banking giant. Intrigued by Javier Ruiz Caldera’s film, we have found out whether Lucio’s life and actions are based on a true story. Here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Is A Man of Action Based on a True Story?

Yes, ‘A Man of Action’ is based on a true story. Javier Ruiz Caldera’s film is a biographical film that revolves around the life of Lucio Urtubia, who was exiled to France in 1954 upon getting reportedly accused of smuggling on the Spanish-French border as a military officer. In Paris, Lucio restarted his life as a bricklayer, a profession which led him to the Libertarian Youth of the Fédération Anarchiste, an anarchist organization. Soon, Lucio became heavily involved in the activities of the organization and transformed himself into an anarchist. After his association with the anarchist organization, as per reports, he was asked to hide an anarchist named Quico Sabaté.

As per reports and as seen in the film, Sabaté introduced Lucio to several members and families associated with the revolutionary cause, especially those who had connections with CNT, a confederation of anarchist unions. To financially help the same, Lucio robbed several banks. The money he garnered by robbery often was used for strengthening the anarchist cause. After the robberies, Lucio’s attention turned to producing counterfeit money. He aspired to use it to destroy capitalist societies and even reportedly met Che Guevara in 1962. When Lucio’s aspirations didn’t lead him anywhere, he changed his plans.

After counterfeiting, Lucio realized that he will be able to bring down a major American bank using forged traveler’s cheques. He targeted the First National City Bank, presently known as Citibank, by producing two lakhs of traveler’s cheques that had a value of $100 each. Reports state that Lucio used the money to fund guerrilla movements across Latin America and Europe, specifically such as Tupamaros in Uruguay, Montoneros in Argentina, etc. Soon, Lucio started to be known as the Spanish “Robin Hood,” “El Zorro Vasco” (“the Basque Fox”), and “El Bandido Bueno” (“the Good Bandit”).

When the First National City Bank got severely affected due to Lucio’s forged traveler’s cheques, he became one of the most wanted criminals in the country. Several agencies, including the CIA, issued warrants against him. Lucio was eventually captured and imprisoned for six months since he got convicted of forgery. However, Lucio wasn’t ready to spend a big part of his life in prison. He threatened the First National City Bank by making it clear that the forged traveler’s cheques will continue harming the finances of the institution if they don’t reach an agreement with him.

Rather than choosing to witness Lucio’s imprisonment, the First National City Bank reached an agreement with Lucio out of the court to put an end to the consequential predicament. The bank paid Lucio “a lot of money” in return for the “tools” he used to produce the cheques. Even after gaining the money, Lucio continued his efforts to propagate the ideology of anarchism. Till his death, Lucio believed that he did the right thing for the sake of people who suffered injustice.

