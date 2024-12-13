Is Netflix’s Carry-On Based on a True Story? Is Ethan Kopek Based on a Real Person?

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Netflix’s ‘Carry-On’ is an action thriller that takes place inside an airport. The protagonist is a TSA agent named Ethan Kopek, who is turning over a new chapter in the relationship with his girlfriend, who is pregnant. At the same time, he feels pressure to do better in a job that he doesn’t really like. In the midst of this, he finds himself targeted by a mysterious man who blackmails him into letting a suspicious bag be boarded on a plane. As Ethan tries to stop the man and his accomplices, he also faces some very harsh truths about himself, a lot of which the audience can relate to, which is exactly what the filmmakers wanted.

The Fictional Carry-On Has Been Kept Highly Realistic

‘Carry-On’ is an entirely fictional story penned by T.J. Fixman. The idea behind it was to explore the constraints of a single setting. Director Jaume Collet-Serra, who has previously made two films with the scenario of a contained setting, revealed to Netflix Tudum that such scenarios interest him because they reveal the character of the people in the play. The single setting allows the audience to connect with the protagonist easily while understanding all that is at stake. Another thing that he enjoyed about the story’s setting was the creative challenge posed by shooting the movie in a limited space, which means that they had to come up with different ways to present the same place from different angles and keep things fresh and entertaining for the audience.

The baseline, however, was to make a film that a common man would find realistic. The filmmakers wanted a story that a normal person could see themselves in, which is where the role of a TSA agent comes in. Because the airport is such an important part of the story, the filmmakers also wanted to make sure that they presented the job and experience of a TSA agent in an authentic light. They had two advisors on set who had previous experience working at LAX. The advisors also trained the actors to help them better understand the roles and responsibilities of their characters.

In trying to keep things realistic, the TSA agents also suggested stuff like the places that a certain person would be allowed to go into at the airport, the things that are usually received in contraband, the system that is put in place in case of emergencies, and the dynamics between the TSA agents and the local and federal authorities. Collet-Serra and his team heeded the advice and brought as much everydayness into the story and the characters as possible. At the end of the day, the director hopes that the characters and their situations resonate with the audience. He also underlined the influence of ‘Die Hard’ on ‘Carry-On,’ and how the latter can be enjoyed year-round but has the potential to be a Christmas film.

Taron Egerton Wanted Ethan Kopek to be an Ordinary Man

When actor Taron Egerton was offered the role of Ethan Kopek, he was drawn by the fact that Ethan was just another normal person and not someone with the background to deal with the dangerous situation he finds himself in immediately. Egerton found Ethan’s sense of directionlessness at the beginning of the film highly relatable, where he finds himself in a place where he doesn’t quite know what he wants to do with his life. The actor found that Ethan’s lack of clarity is a universal emotion that viewers can relate to as well. Egerton also appreciated the fact that the role didn’t require him to be physically ripped. Like any other person, Ethan is not in his best shape during the events of the film.

While he may be resourceful, he is not so quick on his feet that he can beat the villain, played by Jason Bateman. The grittiness and clumsiness of the action sequences made things more realistic. Egerton also noted that even Bateman’s villain was presented as an everyday person who just wanted to do his job and go home for the holidays. Or at least, that’s what his exterior projects. Another thing that the actor and director of the film wanted was for the audience to understand the level of hard work and dedication that goes into being a TSA agent and ensure that everyone has a safe and secure flight. They hope that the audience will develop some sense of empathy with the TSA agents after watching the film.

