Where Was Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Filmed?

A sequel to the 2019 movie ‘Knives Out‘ by Rian Johnson, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is another Rian Johnson directorial that follows the world-famous detective Benoit Blanc as he works on a new case. The mystery comedy movie sees him travel to a luxurious private residence on a Greek island where he meets a group of friends invited by their billionaire friend Miles Bron. The group of guests includes individuals from different professions, including his former business partner Andi Brand, scientist Lionel Toussaint, former model Birdie Jay and her assistant Peg, the current governor of Connecticut Claire Debella, and influencer Duke Cody with his girlfriend Whiskey.

Each of them is hiding a secret as they have their own lies to weave and motives to kill. Soon, when someone is murdered on the property, Blanc must find out who the real culprit is. The murder mystery isn’t the only aspect that keeps the viewers scratching their heads as the use of interesting locations, including Miles’ luxurious estate, also makes one curious about the actual filming locations of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.’ Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Filming Locations

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ was filmed in Greece and Serbia, specifically in Spetses, Argolis, Mykonos, and Belgrade. As per reports, the principal photography for the Daniel Craig starrer commenced in late June 2021 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Interestingly, the story is set in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic as various characters are seen donning masks, holding Zoom meetings, and even Benoit complaining of not being able to find work. This adds a sense of realism to the narrative and makes it all the more authentic. Now, let’s follow the group of friends or suspects staying at the villa and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix film!

Spetses, Greece

The production team of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ kicked off the shooting process in Spetses, one of the Saronic Islands situated in Greece’s Attica. The old harbor of Spetses or Dapia port is supposedly where everyone meets Benoi Blanc for the first time before they all board the yacht toward the island. As for the yacht scenes, the filming unit used Captain Ali Göksoy’s 46-meter superyacht, Aquarius.

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

Aquarius consists of five staterooms with room to accommodate ten guests, an on-deck Jacuzzi, and numerous private balconies. Several pivotal scenes for the murder mystery movie were also recorded in and around the Poseidonon Grand Hotel in Dapia. Moreover, it is, possibly, on this Greek island where the scene between Benoit and Monáe, as they discuss their game plan before the weekend, was shot.

Argolis, Greece

A major portion of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ was lensed in Argolis, one of the many regional units of Greece. To be specific, Villa 20 at the Amanzoe in Agios Panteleimonas, Kranidi doubled for Miles’ luxurious mansion where most of the action takes place. Apart from being the primary production location, the hotel also served as the base camp for the filming unit as it housed the cast and their respective families for the most part of the shoot. The locales of Porto Heli or Porto Cheli, a summer town in the southeastern part of Argolis, also feature in the movie.

Just about halfway through our shoot, that’s a wrap on Greece! Thanks to all the wonderful folks here and our local crew, who killed it. (Metaphorically, not a spoiler) pic.twitter.com/3gDS6kqbp3 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 30, 2021

Mykonos, Greece

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ also seemingly set up camp in Mykonos, a Greek island that is a part of the Cyclades. Known for its nightlife and being a gay-friendly destination, Mykonos attracts a lot of tourists every year. This makes tourism one of the major contributing sectors to the island’s economy.

Belgrade, Serbia

Additional portions, especially interiors, of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ were taped in Belgrade, the capital and largest city in Serbia. Most of the interior scenes were recorded on a stage, possibly one that the production team constructed especially for the movie. Although the villa in Argolis was almost perfect for the movie, it had just a single thing missing, that is, a glass pavilion on top. So, the production team worked on the glass structure in the UK and reassembled it in Belgrade to incorporate it into the interior scenes.

Read More: Movies Like Knives Out