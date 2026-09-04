Andrew Garfield burst onto the Hollywood scene with his first major movie appearance in ‘Lions for Lambs,’ in which he shared the screen with heavyweights Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep. However, it was his portrayal of Eduardo Saverin in the 2010 film ‘The Social Network’ that catapulted him to international recognition. This critically acclaimed performance earned him his first Golden Globe nomination. Garfield’s career reached new heights when he stepped into the iconic role of Spider-Man in the 2012 reboot ‘The Amazing Spider-Man‘ and its sequel. In the years that followed, he continued to impress audiences and critics alike with roles in films such as ‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. With many awards and accolades under his belt, Garfield’s career continues to thrive as he takes on challenging and diverse projects on both stage and screen. Here’s a lineup of exciting projects on the horizon for this talented actor!

1. The Uprising (September 11, 2026)

Garfield will star alongside Thomasin McKenzie in Paul Greengrass’s historical drama ‘The Uprising.’ The story, written by Greengrass, is set during the Peasants’ Revolt. This major uprising took place across large parts of England in 1381 in response to socio-economic and political tensions and high taxation. Garfield plays a farmer who becomes the leader of the revolt. The cast also includes Tom Hollander, Katherine Waterston, Jonny Lee Miller, Jamie Bell, Cosmo Jarvis, Stephen Dillane, and Stanley Townsend. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on September 11, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Artificial (January 2027)

Post-production is complete for Luca Guadagnino’s comedy drama ‘Artificial.’ The story, penned by Simon Rich, follows the confusing firing and rehiring cycle of Sam Altman at OpenAI, where the board gained control of the company and removed him. Yet, he came back in a convoluted manner that broke the internet. Garfield plays OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman. He will star alongside Monica Barbaro, who will be seen as the former chief technology officer of OpenAI, Mira Murati, and Ike Barinholtz, who is rumored to play Elon Musk. The cast also includes Jason Schwartzman, Chris O’Dowd, Zosia Mamet, Cooper Hoffman, Billie Lourd, Yura Borisov, and Cooper Koch. It has been acquired by Neon for a January 2027 release.

3. Wild Things (TBA)

Garfield and Jude Law will star in Apple TV+’s 8-episode show ‘Wild Things.’ John Hoffman is the showrunner and writer. Hoffman and Matt Shakman are the directors. The plot tells the story of two of the greatest showman-magicians in history, Siegfried (Law) and Roy (Garfield). We see how the duo is tasked, along with their white tigers, with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination. The duo pushes the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally. However, tragedy soon opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show. Justin Theroux is playing Steve Wynn, the man who signed the duo to a five-year, $57.5 million deal to perform at his Mirage hotel. Joining him in the cast are Jessica Madsen, Jessica Belkin, Brett Gelman, Justin Bartha, Cameron Britton, and Bill Heck. Post-production is complete.

4. Voyagers (TBA)

Sebastián Lelio has taken the directorial helm for ‘Voyagers,’ a forthcoming Warner Bros. film starring Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The biographical romance film, written by Zach Dean, explores the poignant romantic relationship between renowned astronomer and ‘Contact’ author Carl Sagan and accomplished documentary producer and director Ann Druyan. Set against the backdrop of NASA’s preparations for the historic 1977 launch of interstellar probes, the narrative revolves around Sagan’s mission to create the Golden Record — a compilation of music and images to potentially connect with extraterrestrial civilizations. However, what initially begins as a high-stakes race against time transforms into a heartfelt love story between Sagan and Druyan. The project is currently in pre-production, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further updates.

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