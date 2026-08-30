We didn’t expect that Barry, the colleague of Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) from the 2008 action thriller movie ‘Wanted’ would go on to become the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, did we? Chris Pratt has indeed surprised us by becoming an action star despite making a breakthrough in the popular sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’ (2009-2015). From his debut in ‘Cursed Part 3′ (2000), a short horror film, to the sci-fi romance film ‘Her’ (2013), he plays secondary characters. Then, in 2014, two movies came out, namely ‘The Lego Movie’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ The rest is history.

Be it the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies or the ‘Jurassic World’ movies, the action thriller series ‘The Terminal List’ or the sci-fi romance ‘Passengers,’ Pratt has time and again established his onscreen charm, which he is able to pull off effortlessly. His wide range of projects allows him to remain fresh in our minds, a place where he managed to buy himself a soft corner. So, if you are a fan of the actor who has a star to his name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, here are his upcoming projects, all sorted out!

1. The Terminal List Season 2 (October 21, 2026)

‘The Terminal List’ is an action thriller series created by David DiGilio. It is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name. ‘The Terminal List’ season 2, greenlit at the beginning of 2023, is based on another Carr novel titled ‘True Believer.’ While speaking to ComicBook, Digilio stated, “It’s an incredible read, and it’s a great blueprint for Season 2.” As per ‘True Believer,’ season 2 will see Pratt’s James Reece, with a presidential pardon for his actions in ‘The Terminal List,’ race against time to help the US government botch a terrorist plot that involves a person with whom Reece has a history. In the endeavor, he uncovers an international conspiracy and an assassination plot with world-level consequences.

Considering new characters are introduced in ‘True Believer,’ the new season is also expected to have new actors. Martin Sensmeier has been cast and will play Sergeant Major Otaktay, a proud and venerable warrior who cannot abide any abuse of power. Carr, Fuqua, and Pratt, along with Max Adams and Jared Shaw, serve as executive producers. Filming of Season 2 has wrapped. The cast also includes Luke Hemsworth and Tom Hopper, both of whom were introduced in the prequel series ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.’ Season 2 will be released on October 21, 2026. A teaser is awaited.

2. Way of the Warrior Kid (November 20, 2026)

Apple Studios’s ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ is directed by McG and is based on the novel by Navy SEAL-turned-podcast-host/author/ motivational speaker Jock Willink. Will Staples has adapted it for the big screen. The film will follow a bullied, self-doubting 11-year-old kid, Marc, who is trained by his uncle Jake, a Navy SEAL, who moves in with his sister and nephew following an injury for three months of summer. Marc’s objective is to find his inner warrior and take control of his life. Pratt will play Jake. The rest of the cast includes Linda Cardellini, Jude Hill, Levi McConaughey, Rachel Ashley Johnson, and Parker Young. The movie has completed post-production and will be released on Apple TV+ on November 20, 2026.

3. Untitled Garfield Movie Sequel Project (TBA)

Pratt will return as Garfield in the yet-untitled animated sequel to Sony’s ‘The Garfield Movie.’ The search for a writer and director is underway. Once this search is over, the rest of the voice cast will be looked into. Considering the first movie earned over $230 million at the global box office, the producers at Alcon Entertainment will hopefully up the level of comedy and drama in the movie, with lasagna-loving cat Garfield at its center. More details are awaited.

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