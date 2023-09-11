We didn’t expect that Barry, the colleague of Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) from the 2008 action thriller movie ‘Wanted’ would go on to become the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, did we? Chris Pratt has indeed surprised us by becoming an action star despite making a breakthrough in the popular sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’ (2009-2015). From his debut in ‘Cursed Part 3′ (2000), a short horror film, to the sci-fi romance film ‘Her’ (2013), he plays secondary characters. Then in 2014 came two movies, namely ‘The Lego Movie’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ The rest is history.

Be it the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies or the ‘Jurassic World’ movies, the action thriller series ‘The Terminal List’ or the sci-fi romance ‘Passengers,’ Pratt has time and again established his onscreen charm, which he is able to pull off effortlessly. His wide range of projects allows him to remain fresh in our minds, a place where he managed to buy himself a soft corner. So if you are a fan of the actor, who has a star to his name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, here are his upcoming projects, all sorted out!

1. Garfield (2024)

Directed by Mark Dindal, ‘Garfield’ is a computer-animated comedy movie based on the popular comic strip character Garfield, the lasagna-loving grumpy cat, created by Jim Davis in 1978. While nothing is known about the script, we do know that Pratt is voicing Garfield while Samuel L. Jackson is voicing Garfield’s father Vic. The rest of the cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, Brett Goldstein, Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, and Luke Cinque-White. It is a standalone movie and has no connection to the previous two live-action/CGI ‘Garfield’ movies of the 2000s, in which Bill Murray voices the iconic character.

The screenplay was written by Paul A. Kaplan, David Reynolds, and Mark Torgove. The movie was produced by Alcon Entertainment, Double Negative (DNEG), Paws, Amuse Entertainment, and Columbia Pictures. Sony Pictures is in charge of distribution. Currently in its post-production stage, the movie will be released on May 24, 2024.

2. The Electric State (2024)

‘The Electric State’ is a sci-fi adventure movie directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. It is based on the 2018 graphic novel of the same name by author Simon Stålenhag. The film revolves around an orphaned teenage girl, along with a robot who is her companion and a drifter, who is out looking for her missing brother in a post-apocalyptic world that shows the aftermath of a war that has almost completely turned the US to dust.



Millie Bobby Brown and Pratt star as Michelle, the protagonist, and Keats, a drifter Michelle meets amid her travels, respectively. The rest of the cast includes Devyn Dalton, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Terry Notary, Martin Klebba, Patti Harrison, and Adam Croasdell, along with the voices of Brian Cox, Giancarlo Esposito, and Anthony Mackie. The screenplay was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Netflix serves as the distributor. Currently in its post-production stage, the movie will be released in 2024. However, we are yet to receive a specific release date.

3. Untitled The Terminal List Prequel (TBA)

The untitled ‘The Terminal List’ prequel series is in development at Amazon Prime Video. A spy thriller, the narrative will revolve around Taylor Kitsch’s character Ben Edwards, who is a former friend of Pratt’s James Reece in ‘The Terminal List,’ chronicling his life journey from a Navy SEAL to a paramilitary operator for the CIA, depicting how he got involved in the conspiracy that viewers were subjected to in Season 1. We will get to see Reece in the series due to his history with Edwards. Executive producer and co-director Antoine Fuqua himself has confirmed Pratt’s appearance in the sequel during an interview with Collider. He stated, “Oh, yeah. I love it, man. That’s what I wanna do is I’ll direct probably one or two that Chris is in, you know, because it’s the prequel with Taylor [Kitsch] as well.”

Alongside Kitsch and Pratt, the cast includes Jared Shaw and Maurice P. Kerry. The series was created by Jack Carr (author of the eponymous source novel of the original series) and David DiGilio (showrunner). Pratt is one of the executive producers alongside Kitsch. The series is produced by Hill District Media and Indivisible Productions with Prime Video as the distributor. The show’s development is currently halted by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

4. The Terminal List Season 2 (TBA)

‘The Terminal List’ is an action thriller series created by David DiGilio. It is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name. ‘The Terminal List’ season 2, greenlit at the beginning of 2023, is based on another Carr novel titled ‘True Believer.’ While speaking to ComicBook, Digilio stated, “It’s an incredible read and it’s a great blueprint for Season 2.” As per ‘True Believer,’ season 2 will see Pratt’s James Reece, with a presidential pardon for his actions in ‘The Terminal List,’ race against time to help the US government botch a terrorist plot that involves a person with whom Reece has a history. In the endeavor, he uncovers an international conspiracy and an assassination plot with world-level consequences.

There are no reports about the cast or any updates about the production. Considering new characters are introduced in ‘True Believer’, the new season is also expected to have new actors. Carr, Fuqua, and Pratt, along with Max Adams and Jared Shaw serve as executive producers. Further updates about the series are awaited.

5. The Black Belt (TBA)

‘The Black Belt’ is an indie comedy movie directed by SNL director Paul Briganti. The movie revolves around eighth grader Simon Paluska, who wants to become a black belt in Taekwondo. In his quest, he is joined by his rather unorthodox uncle. While Pratt plays the uncle, we are yet to find out who will play the boy’s role. The script was penned by Randall Green. Monarch Media and Pratt’s production house Indivisible Productions are producing it with Pratt as a producer. UTA Independent Film Group will be overseeing distribution. The movie is still in its script stage and further updates are awaited about the rest of the cast, its filming, and the release date.

6. Saigon Bodyguards Remake (TBA)

The film is a remake of the 2016 Vietnamese action comedy film ‘Saigon Bodyguards,’ directed by Ken Ochiai. The film revolves around two bodyguards, who have to protect an heir to a massive fortune and it isn’t an easy feat because they come across all kinds of problems. Pratt and Chinese superstar Wu Jing will play the lead roles. The screenplay is written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck. AGBO of the Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe) and Mike Larocca and Pratt’s Indivisible Productions are producing the film. Universal Pictures is in charge of the movie’s distribution. The movie is still in development and further updates regarding its production are eagerly awaited.

