Netflix has proved to be a wonderful platform for Malayalam cinema. With the current facelift that this particular regional industry is going through, the online streaming service has made available to the public those films that are daring, different, and not precisely oriented for a commercial audience. Be it romance, action, humor, tragedy, or any other genre, Malayalam movies offer a tangible portrayal of their characters and stories that do not affect our suspension of disbelief at all. This is what makes them so unique. Here, we bring you the best Malayalam movies available on Netflix.

37. Chatha Pacha (2026)

‘Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies’ centers on a group of young men who open a costume wrestling ring in their hometown, giving shape to a dream they had since they were kids. Naturally, we get to see how wrestling affected them as they grew up, how they shaped their dream, and the outcome of that dream, with the movie almost serving as a tribute to WWE from the POV of millennials. A lot of work goes into staging the “Fight Nights,” and the childhood friends go to extreme lengths to ensure the fight stays in the ring, though they aren’t always successful. Starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Lakshmi Menon, and Sai Kumar, ‘Chatha Pacha’ is directed by Adhvaith Nayar. The action comedy can be streamed right here.

36. Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira (2025)

Directed by Althaf Salim, ‘Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira’ is a twisted rom-com starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Faasil’s character Aby is looking for a white horse, something his fiancée, Nidhi, played by Priyadarshan, wants him to arrive on at their wedding. Doesn’t seem that difficult until a tragedy takes its toll on Aby. A year passes, and soon Nidhi decides to move on, while Aby meets another woman, Revathi Divakar (Revathi Pillai), and helps her tackle her life’s problems. With an unexpected approach to depression, ‘Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira’ is an unusual rom-com that tests your analysis skills. It can be streamed here.

35. Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil (2026)

Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, ‘Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil’ revolves around Sethu (Kunchacko Boban), whose life centers on caring for his paralyzed elder brother Madhu (Dileesh Pothan). A part of Madhu’s instability roots in the questionable death of his relative Markose. Meanwhile, Markose’s son Armiyas (Chidambaram), a police officer, is tracking Maoist activity in the forests. His relationship with Madhu is strained, thanks to old wounds. When Rajendraprasad (Sajin Gopu), an armed and desperate stranger, enters Sethu’s household, he becomes Markose for Madhu, while for Sethu, he is always and forever a source of danger. How these characters get involved in each other’s lives forms the premise of the mystery comedy. It can be streamed here.

34. Bharathanatyam (2024)

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, ‘Bharathanatyam’ tells the story of Sasi and his family. When the patriarch, Sasi’s father, confesses to having a second wife and a son from her on his deathbed, the entire family is shaken. However, upon meeting them, the family slowly accepts them as their own, though they keep it a secret from their neighborhood. However, with a prayer ceremony happening soon, it is only a matter of time before others find out about it. What will happen then? The family slowly realizes that acceptance comes from within, not without, and that if they can accept the two new members as their own, the bond will never be threatened by any outside force. Starring Saikumar, Saiju Kurup, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Kalaranjini, and Sreeja Ravi, ‘Bharathanatyam’ blends family drama with humor, making for an interesting binge. You can watch it here.

33. Rifle Club (2024)

Directed by Aashiq Abu, ‘Rifle Club’ is a gritty, action-heavy flick that revolves around a rifle club in Kerala, India. When attacked by the men of a gangster seeking revenge, the club fights back, assisted by a method actor who has just arrived to learn how to shoot for his next film. A straightforward plot executed to perfection by stylized sequences and brilliant cinematography, ‘Rifle Club’ is a star-studded affair, offering compelling performances by Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, Vineeth Kumar, Hanumankind, and Vijayaraghavan. You can watch it here.

32. Ullozhukku (2024)

Directed by Christo Tomy, ‘Ullozhukku’ takes place in a small town where rain and flood have brought to a halt the funeral of Thomaskutty. His wife, Anju, is pregnant with his baby and lives with his mother, Leelamma. As the two women try to navigate the problematic situation, secrets from Anju’s past slowly resurface, wreaking havoc in her life. Moreover, Leelamma, too, kept a secret from Anju, which clashes with Anju’s trust in her and the dead Thomaskutty. Whether and how Anju manages to escape the fake surroundings and get a chance to live a normal life forms the premise of the gripping, tense family drama. The movie stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Urvashi, and Prashanth Murali. You can watch ‘Ullozhukku’ right here.

31. Kondal (2024)

Directed by Ajith Mampally, ‘Kondal’ is an action thriller that centers on Manuel (Antony Varghese), who hails from the coastal town of Anchuthengu. Working as a fisherman, his outspoken nature often leads to tussle, one of which makes him leave his town. He thus starts working at a fishing vessel, only to end up getting involved with his co-workers while the vessel is in the middle of the sea. High on action and visuals, ‘Konda’ is custom-made for action lovers and does justice to its non-linear storytelling by jumping to and fro between land and sea. You can watch the film here.

30. Irul (2021)

Naseef Yusuf Izuddin’s mystery thriller ‘Irul’ offers compelling performances from Soubin Shahir, Darshana Rajendran, and Fahadh Faasil. The story revolves around three people: Alex (Shahir), his girlfriend Archana (Rajendran), and a guy named Unni (Faasil), whom the lovers encounter at the house they take refuge in for a night during a weekend outing, thanks to heavy rain. Alex and Unni get chatting about the former’s novel about a serial killer based on true events. Subsequent events prove that the killer is inside the house, waiting for the next target. A good story made better by the performances, ‘Irul’ is a compelling drama. You can watch it here.

29. Adios Amigo (2024)

Directed by Nahas Nazar, the nonsensical comedy-drama follows two men with completely different lifestyles who decide to travel together after meeting at a bus stop. One is rich and does not care how he spends his money, while the other is in dire need of it for his mother’s treatment. What follows is how the two get along, as well as their experiences and exploits along their road trip.

Starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu, ‘Adios Amigo’ is not to be taken seriously, and it doesn’t take itself seriously either. Perfect for binge-watching with friends, the movie is a kaleidoscope of fun and frolic that comes with traveling to a new place. There are instances where the plot goes over the top, but that’s what makes the movie worth your time. You can stream the entertaining flick right here.

28. Adrishya Jalakangal (2023)

This surreal anti-war drama showcases the lives of the less unfortunate as controlled by powerful figures and agencies. Set against the backdrop of an impending undefined war, ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ follows the unnamed protagonist (Tovino Thomas), who returns to his makeshift home, a railway coach, after being released from a mental facility. We also meet the character’s new female neighbor (Nimisha Sajayan), who is bold and upfront as opposed to his restrained personality. Their opposite qualities attract each other, and the peace they find in each other’s presence is in stark contrast to the dark background of war. We also find out about the protagonist’s ability to communicate with the souls of the dead. His conversations with the dead at the mortuary where he works as a watchman become invisible windows (“Adrishya Jalakangal”) through which he lives numerous experiences. These experiences carry themes of politics and war. Directed by three-time National Award-winning director Bijukumar Damodaran, aka Dr. Biju, ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

27. Eko (2025)

‘Eko’ is the third and final installment in writer Bahul Ramesh’s ‘Animaaal’ trilogy, the first two being ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ and Kerala Crime Files 2,’ in that order. ‘Eko’ centers on a missing man named Kuriachan (Saurabh Sachdeva), a prime dog breeder, whose past actions bring his enemies to his vast hilly estate, looking for him. We meet Kuriachan’s Malaysian wife, Mlatthi Chedathi, whom Kuriachan saved during World War II, and a young helper, Peyoos. As the plot unfolds, shocking secrets hidden in the hills are revealed, which eventually turn the story on its head and show how often people are more than what they look like or say. A brilliant addition to the story are the dogs that Kuriachan has bred, which now roam around the hills and with Mlatthi. With stunning visuals and a captivating plot, ‘Eko’ brings a worthy end to the suspenseful trilogy. The movie stars Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Narain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vineeth, and Ashokan. You can watch it here.

26. Ayalvaashi (2023)

Directed by Irshad Parari, this comedy-drama centers on two friends/neighbors, Thaju (Soubin Shahir) and Benny (Binu Pappu). The guys fall out due to a petty misunderstanding resulting from a scratch on a scooter Benny wanted to sell, which causes him to face humiliation from the buyer. Benny points the finger at Thaju, who then decides to find the culprit who has done the deed for real. Thaju aims to prove his innocence, and his actions give rise to a string of events that take the plot forward in a humorous and compelling manner. To join Thaju in his quest for truth, you can watch ‘Ayalvaashi’ right here.

25. Anweshippin Kandethum (2024)

Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ follows Sub-Inspector Anand Narayanan (Thomas), who is shown to try and solve two murder cases, one that got him suspended and another cold case that he investigates after returning from suspension. Both cases are complex and ridden with cultural sensitivities and police brutalities that often take the shape of obstacles for Narayanan. Despite all these, the film shows how he tries to get close to the truth. Directed by Darwin Kuriakose, ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ can be streamed here.

24. Sesham Mike-il Fathima (2023)

‘Sesham Mike-il Fathima’ is directed by Manu C. Kumar. It follows bubbly Fathima (Kalyani Priyadarshan), who dreams of being a football commentator, thanks to her father (Sudeesh), a former footballer. Her journey from doing live commentary in a local football match to trying to prove herself worthy of the big game, the Indian Football League (IFL), and the struggles she underwent and the prejudices she faced for it have been portrayed effectively in this drama. You can watch the movie here.

23. Thallumaala (2022)

In the dynamic tale of ‘Thallumaala,’ Wazim’s life unfolds as a series of confrontations, with a crescendo reached during a tumultuous wedding day brawl. This transforms Wazim into the viral sensation Manavalan Wazim. Complicating matters, his bride, Beepaathu, an even more prominent internet figure, adds a layer of complexity to his newfound fame. Police S.I. Regi Mathew, seeking redemption, envisions a return to normalcy through a decisive fistfight with Wazim. As the two contenders brace for their final clash, Wazim must not only navigate the impending brawl but also embark on the challenge of winning back the heart of his lost love and former bride, Beepaathu. You can watch the movie here.

22. One (2021)

Starring Mammootty, Murali Gopy, Joju George, and Siddique, ‘One,’ aka ‘1,’ is a political drama directed by Santhosh Viswanath. The movie centers upon a formidable Kerala chief minister who has made a name for himself and earned public devotion for his uncompromising attitude towards corruption. However, many politicians hate him for his dictatorial decisions and desperately want him out. But when a power tussle is started by a social media post, the inflexible principles of the people’s chief minister are tested as he is pushed to fight for his name and the greater good. You can watch the movie here.

21. Kasargold (2023)

A comedy action-thriller directed by Mridul Nair, ‘Kasargold’ follows two people, Alby (Asif Ali) and Faisal (Sunny Wayne), who try to sell INR 80 lakh worth of gold but have to get rid of men sent by jewelry owner Moosa Haji (Siddique) and Firoz (Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval) who too want the gold. Among the men is Alex (Vinayakan), a corrupt police inspector. Alby and Faisal have a backstory connecting them to the gold that raises the stakes of the entire plot, which shifts between past and present, giving us a thrilling ride of a movie. You can watch ‘Kasargold’ here.

20. Padmini (2023)

A comedy-drama helmed by Senna Hegde and written by Deepu Pradeep, ‘Padmini’ follows a college lecturer named Rameshan (Kunchacko Boban) who earns the name ‘Padmini’ after his wife Smrithi (Vincy Aloshious) elopes on the first night of their marriage in a Premier Padmini car. Two years pass, but people still mock Rameshan and call him by that name. Thankfully, after multiple failed attempts at looking for a woman he can marry, he meets a friend from college whose name is also Padmini (Madonna Sebastian), and they fall in love. However, their decision to get married won’t come to fruition until Rameshan gets a divorce from Smrithi. Thus begins the hunt for Smrithi, and problems don’t stop even after she is found. To find out whether Rameshan and Padmini ultimately get married, you can watch the film here.

19. Pennum Porattum (2026)

Directed by Rajesh Madhavan, ‘Pennum Porattum’ blends two plots: one where the main character is a dog named Suttu (voiced by Tovino Thomas), who grew up domesticated for the lack of a harsher word, and another where the main character is a woman named Charulata (Raina Radhakrishnan). On one hand, Suttu searches for a way out as humans constantly mistreat it and try to control it. On the other hand, we have Charulata, whom her village folk also try to “control.” In this way, two different species are represented in the same manner. The way those around them treat them has got to do with a society bent on domineering. Madhavan critiques this with a humorous lens, offering an entertaining binge that will stay with the viewers for a long time. ‘Pennum Porattum’ can be streamed here.

18. Attention Please (2021)

‘Attention Please’ is a Jithin Issac Thomas-directed thriller that follows a jobless scriptwriter/filmmaker named Hari (Vishnu Govindhan) who tells his working friends a series of stories that have an unsettling element despite being purely verbal and underscored by sound effects. All the events take place in one location, and how the movie balances its realistic and dramatic elements makes this film a true-to-form thriller that is also a commentary on casteism. To tell you more would spoil it, so we request you to watch. You can do so right here.

17. Maniyarayile Ashokan (2020)

‘Maniyarayile Ashokan,’ directed by Shamsu Zayba and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, is a feel-good movie designed to give hope to every man out there that they will find their dream woman someday, regardless of their flaws, and boy, will she be perfect. ‘Maniyarayile Ashokan’ tells the story of Ashokan, a middle-aged man who does not look like he stepped off a movie poster, as he experiences major FOMO because of all his friends getting married and settling into a life of blessed domesticity. Ashokan just wants to get married to a nice girl and start a family but has had no luck so far. Ashokan goes to some unnecessary lengths to fix his “planetary alignments” (as told by an astrologer). There’s not much substance to the story, but the cinematography is beautiful, along with all the actors. Watch it as a 2-hour-long pleasant escape from the harsh realities of the world here.

16. Forensic (2020)

‘Forensic’ is a crime thriller that brings an investigating officer and a medico-legal advisor together (two people who have some history but thankfully not the romantic kind) as they try to catch a serial killer who primarily targets young kids. This film does not delve into the details of the killer’s background too much because, as the protagonist explains early on, sometimes, the thrill of the crime is the psychopath’s motivation and nothing else. What this film also does not do is provide a romantic sub-story of any kind, which is great because, seriously, no one would be interested in a romantic track when there is a child-murdering killer on the loose. ‘Forensic’ makes for a decent crime thriller, with some power-packed performances from the main cast. Feel free to check it out here.

15. Kappela (2020)

Muhammed Musthafa’s debut as director ‘Kappela’ is a visually stunning film that plays into the “deceptive appearances” trope. Jessie (Anna Ben) is a young girl living in a remote Kerala village who dreams of making it out of there someday (mainly because of her strict and overly controlling father). She dials the wrong number one day, only to have the person on the other end call her back regularly. This person is Vishnu (Roshan Matthew), who appears to be a genuinely nice guy living in a big town. Jessie doesn’t need more than the allure of town, away from her village, to fall in love with him. That he has the good looks and oodles of charm is just a bonus.

Jessie runs away to live with Vishnu. That’s when the narrative changes from “sweet, romantic slice-of-life” to “duplicitous betrayal.” Ultimately, the movie’s message is rooted in patriarchy, though subtly – that girls can only have a safe life as long as they adhere to the rules laid down by their father and mother. The ending notwithstanding, ‘Kappela’ is still a really good film, winning at cinematography, scripting, and acting. You can watch the movie here.

14. Night Drive (2022)

One thing leads to another. This isn’t a proverb, but it is perhaps the oldest one that exists and one that shines bright in ‘Night Drive’ directed by Vysakh. How a beautiful long drive can turn into a worst-case scenario is presented to you in a dish of fate garnished with corruption. The events surround Georgy (Roshan Mathew) and Riya (Anna Ben), who are childhood friends and present sweethearts. Dreams, aspirations, misunderstandings, politics, and murder: writer Abhilash Pillai takes all of these and provides us with an apt mix to relish and enjoy; thank god for fiction. You may watch the film here.

13. Detective Ujjwalan (2025)

Cases of missing bananas and buckets, and kidnapped goats have long plagued the small village of Plaachikkaavu. The people always reach out to Ujjwalan, whose love for detective movies has turned him into something of a detective. When the first murder in the village is committed, the police again reach out to Ujjwalan. However, considering the seriousness of the matter, a team of investigators arrives at Plaachikkaavu, and naturally, there is a clash between them and Ujjwalan. Be that as it may, the murderer is still at large and needs to be captured as soon as possible. Can Ujjwalan prove his worth to the professionals? Starring Dhyan Sreenivasan as Ujjwalan, ‘Detective Ujjwalan’ is a compelling crime drama with humor and heart. You can enjoy it here.

12. Vikrithi (2019)

‘Vikrithi’ means mischief. Someone commits what he thinks is only a little harmless mischief, and someone else’s whole life is ruined because of it. That’s the premise of Emcee Thomas’s ‘Vikrithi,’ which is, interestingly enough, based on an actual incident. The story is that of Sameer, a man with a need to overshare on social media about anything and everything, one day taking a picture of a drunkard passed out on the Kochi metro and posting it as a meme that goes viral.

However, that person sleeping on the metro is not a drunkard at all, but a man named Eldho, who is hard of hearing and mute, returning home in utter exhaustion after spending two sleepless nights caring for his sick daughter in the hospital. But Sameer’s careless post sets the ball rolling, and events unfold that lead to a lot of grief and suffering for Eldho. This comedy-drama is one of the best Malayalam films in the last couple of years and only suffers from slightly haywire scenes in the second half. You can stream the film here.

11. Thottappan (2019)

Shanavas K Bavakkutty’s second directorial venture ‘Thottappan’ deviates quite a lot from the book that it is adapted from – Francis Noronha’s “Thottapan.” But that deviation from the original story is not necessarily bad. Apart from a little bit of unnecessary flab, the movie is almost perfect and authentic in its portrayal of life in the remote villages of India, far removed from city life. The story follows Itthak, who is the Thottappan (which means godfather) of Sarah, his late partner and best friend’s daughter. After his friend died, Itthak gave everything else up to care for Sarah and bring her up as his own. The film deals with themes of parenthood, brotherhood, family, community, trust, and betrayal. It is a very raw, honest, and riveting watch, made special by the superb performances of its actors. You can watch the movie here.

10. Kilometers and Kilometers (2020)

‘Kilometers and Kilometers’ is a comedy-drama that brings together Josemon, a handyman from Kerala, India, and Cathy, an American woman who has come to India on a trip. The latter is looking for a tour guide who can give her the tour, to which the former agrees because he needs the money and perhaps a potential chance at love. The events that follow keep us intrigued while taking us through the gorgeous Indian landscapes. A feel-good movie in every way, ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’ offers a great binge-watch that you can enjoy with your family here.

9. Vaashi (2022)

Two advocates, Ebin (Tovino Thomas) and Madhavi (Keerthy Suresh), who are in love, find themselves facing each other in a court of law. In ‘Vaashi,’ directed by Vishnu G. Raghav, we get to see two conflicted individuals who can neither give up on their love nor their professions, and this makes sense. But what happens as a result is what the story reveals. The film poses the question of what comes first, love or profession, and answering it can get a lot tough at times. And whatever decision the two leads take will come at a cost. Can they afford it? The answer lies in ‘Vaashi.’ Feel free to check out the movie here.

8. Jana Gana Mana (2022)

The events of ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ directed by Dijo Jose Antony, occur after a college professor is murdered. A college protest is suppressed, but public outrage calls for an investigation by the state government. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sajjan Kumar (Suraj Venjaramoodu) is brought in, and his actions put him in court, where he faces a prosecution led by Advocate Aravind Swaminathan (Prithviraj Sukumaran). What follows is the shocking revelation of a string of truths that connect the police officer and the advocate. You might want to listen carefully to avoid missing even a single word. This is a hearing you wouldn’t want to miss. You can watch it here.

7. Kurup (2021)

Written by Jithin K. Jose, K. S. Aravind, and Daniel Sayooj Nair, ‘Kurup’ is an Indian Malayalam-language crime thriller film directed by Srinath Rajendran. The Dulquer Salmaan and Indrajith Sukumaran starrer follows the titular protagonist as he embarks on a quest to find a man with a similar appearance to him. Once he has found the right man, the consummate criminal plans to use him as a tool for self-advancement by falsifying his death and making quick money by cheating the system, but will he be able to pull off his ambitious goal? You can watch ‘Kurup’ here and find out for yourself.

6. Kuttavum Shikshayum (2022)

It is high time that we admit that the heroism that we associate with cops in movies needs to come not from how they look in their uniforms but from the pain they undertake in finding the criminals. Looks cannot kill, and this Rajeev Ravi directorial makes the fact clear with utmost clarity while pulling you into its plot. Based on an actual incident, the story brings five police officers from Kerala (extreme south of India) to Uttar Pradesh (north-central India) to capture the culprits who robbed a jewelry store. Yes, it may not sound that dangerous as we do not mention any murder, but as they say, be careful what you wish for. The way the plot builds the tension and makes its way to the climax is nothing short of pulsating. You have to watch it to experience it. You can do so here.

5. Nayattu (2021)

Director Martin Prakkat makes clear the twisted game of politics and how cops are subjected to the power of politicians in this thriller drama. When three police officers, namely Maniyan (Joju George), Praveen (Kunchako Boban), and Sunitha (Nimisha Sajayan), get into a scuffle with a goon/party worker and put him in jail, orders from above make them release him. This is followed by an accident wherein the same three officers become suspects and are forced into hiding until they figure out a way to prove that they are innocent. There are no words to mince here. Corruption runs supreme, and ‘Nayattu’ is strong evidence that stresses this truth. You may watch the film here.

4. Minnal Murali (2021)

Starring Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Femina George, and Aju Varghese, ‘Minnal Murali’ is an Indian Malayalam-language superhero film. This Basil Joseph directorial follows an ordinary tailor named Jaison, who accidentally gets struck by lightning and, to everyone’s surprise, escapes unharmed. A few days following the violent incident, he realizes that he has somehow gained superhero abilities. Sadly, before he can use them for the greater good, Jaison is suspected of an unsolved crime by the law enforcement authorities. When his villagers turn against him, he realizes that he must fight for himself. You can stream the film here.

3. Masthishka Maranam (2026)

Krishand R. K.’s dystopian dark comedy ‘Masthishka Maranam’ uses socio-political drama and satire to showcase how a father (Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju), dealing with the death of his daughter, uses VR games to cope with the trauma. Set in 2046 in Neo Kochi, Kerala, the man’s habit eventually lands him in the middle of a police investigation that connects him to a popular actress (Rajisha Vijayan), a crime syndicate, and a Ninja warrior. A visually stunning mix of moral and ethical ambiguity in a world where memories have become a commodity, ‘Masthishka Maranam’ is a fresh drama that deserves to be seen by all. It can be streamed here.

2. The Goat Life (2024)

A spectacular and immersive survival drama directed by Blessy Ipe Thomas, ‘The Goat Life’ stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Muhammed, a Malayali immigrant laborer who arrives in Saudi Arabia for a better life but is forced into slavery and made to herd goats in the desert. The film shows with immense conviction how he survives in the harsh conditions and whether he can escape certain death. By combining acting, storytelling, and cinematography, ‘The Goat Life’ paints a picture of life that is equally beautiful and haunting. It is adapted from Benyamin’s 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel ‘Aadujeevitham.’ You can watch the film here.

1. Iratta (2023)

Written and directed by Rohit M. G. Krishnan, ‘Iratta’ (‘Twin’) is a murder mystery film that tops our list of Malayalam movies on Netflix. Following the death of his twin brother ASI Vinod, DySP Pramod begins looking into the case. The initial three suspects all had motives to kill Vinod, but as the investigation progresses, they appear to have alibis. Vinod and Pramod had a troubled childhood because of their abusive father. When their parents divorced, while Pramod got the chance to be raised by their loving mother, their father forcefully took Vinod away, and the abuse continued for him for years, making him resentful toward his twin and mother as they got the chance to escape the hellhole when he didn’t. In the present day, Pramod’s investigation leads him to the discovery of certain horrifying truths that are bound to get you shocked and flabbergasted, for lack of a better phrase. To have an experience worth remembering, you can stream the movie here.