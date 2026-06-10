What Does 23785 Mean in Criminal Record?

The final episode of Apple TV+’s ‘Criminal Record’ Season 2 throws Hegarty and Lenker’s team into turmoil as they race to find the detonators. The previous episode ended with the arrest of Cosmo Thompson, who figured out that Billy was working undercover. Instead of letting it bring him down, he used it as an opportunity to turn the tide in his favor. Now, even as he is in police custody, his fans have rallied outside the station, demanding his freedom. Meanwhile, Hegarty and Lenker try to crack him, picking out one detail after another of his plan, which includes the number 23785. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Number Reveals One of the Locations of the Attack

The whole circus started when seven detonators went missing, and Hegarty got the information that Cosmo Thompson was in possession of them. The far-right agitator had expressed his plans to do something drastic, and the only way to know what he was planning was to send someone to infiltrate the group. Billy tries to figure out where the detonators are, or at least what locations Cosmo is going to target. But then his cover blows off, and the cops march into Cosmo’s office, hoping to find something that could give them the answers. They find a list of places, a sketch, and the number “23785” on several papers, among other things. As June and Hegarty interrogate Cosmo, they ask him what the number means.

So far, they have not been able to make heads or tails of it. They don’t know if it’s a date, a time and a code for a location, but since it is on the papers and has been written down specifically, it is bound to mean something. Cosmo refuses to tell them what it is, which further consolidates their suspicions that it is important to their investigation. The meaning of the number is not revealed until Cosmo’s men are on the move, ready to place the bombs at the designated spots and blow them up, killing hundreds of innocent people. All the targets, not surprisingly, turn out to be the places with immigrants and minorities. They choose a busy street and a hotel turned into an apartment complex for refugees and asylum seekers.

The third and most important target is the immigration office, which, according to Cosmo, allows the others to enter his country and ruin it. Cosmo’s hatred for the place is so strong that he plans to detonate two bombs in there to make sure that it comes down once and for all. While one of his men enters through the front door, the other goes through the back door, the password to which is 23785. This shows that Cosmo had been planning this for a while, just as Hegarty thought. The man got someone on the inside to give them the password and enter the building easily. This shows that Cosmo’s reach really has extended to the point that people are colluding with him on plans to destroy buildings and kill innocent people.

Read More: Who is Cosmo Thompson? Who Plays Him in Criminal Record?