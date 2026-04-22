Who is Cosmo Thompson? Who Plays Him in Criminal Record?

The second season of Apple TV+’s ‘Criminal Record‘ presents a new case that brings June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty into each other’s orbit again. While the previous season had them on opposite ends, with her trying to get to the bottom of the truth while he tried to keep her from it, their equation is very different this time around. The case begins with a peaceful protest gone wrong and a young man getting murdered right in front of Lenker’s eyes. Her search for truth brings her under Hegarty’s radar again, and it turns out that he has already been working on the case. Though his angle isn’t necessarily the same as Lenker’s. Sure enough, we find him chasing after a man named Cosmo Thompson, who turns out to be the main villain as the season progresses. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Mysterious Cosmo Thompson is Brought to Life by Dustin Demri-Burns

Dustin Demri-Burns plays the role of Cosmo Thompson in the second season of ‘Criminal Record.’ The British actor rose to prominence following his work on the sketch show Cardinal Burns. Over the years, he has taken up a variety of roles in movies and TV shows, showcasing his acting chops in a wide variety of genres. He is known for playing Min Harper in Apple TV+’s ‘Slow Horses,’ Voltaire in Hulu’s ‘The Great,’ Dan in BBC One’s ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?,’ and Jeff in Starz’s ‘Sweetpea.’ His additional roles include projects like ‘The Capture,’ ‘3 Body Problem,’ ‘The Decameron,’ ‘Britannia,’ ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me,’ and ‘The Magic Faraway Tree.’

With the role of Cosmo Thompson, Demri-Burns takes on the character of the complicated villain, whose nefarious plans threaten the lives of many innocent people. While the opening episode doesn’t reveal much information about him, we know that Hegarty and his team in Intelligence already have their eyes on him. The first episode begins with a protest turning violent after a horde of anti-protestors crash it and start attacking everyone. Given that Hegarty and his people had also been keeping an eye on it, one can make the connection between the attack and Thompson. The character is described to have far-right leanings and a considerable influence that allows him to wield a power that poses a danger to the peace and safety of the city and its residents.

Hegarty keeping an eye on him means that the villain’s plan is already in motion, and if Intelligence doesn’t figure out what it is in time, then there may be serious consequences, including a considerable loss of life and property. Demri-Burns brings a sinister touch to the character, who always seems to be two steps ahead, anticipating the traps that may be laid out to catch him. This makes him a truly dangerous character, and as the true nature of his plan unfolds over the course of the season, it becomes clear why Hegarty is so hell-bent on stopping the villain, no matter what the cost.

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