The Decameron: 10 Similar Comedy Shows You Should Watch

Created by Kathleen Jordan, Netflix’s ‘The Decameron’ transforms Giovanni Boccaccio’s classic short story collection into a steamy and exhilarating coming-of-age comedy set in 14th-century Italy. The plot kicks off when an outbreak of the deadly Black Death pandemic causes a group of mischievous elites and their entourage to take shelter in a luxurious villa in Florence. What starts as a safety measure soon becomes a hedonistic retreat filled with indulgent activities, casual sexual encounters, and dramatic interpersonal conflicts.

The villa bears witness to the relatively young inhabitants grappling with insecurities, greed, and lust, experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. As the external crisis deepens, struggles over food and class differences intensify, and their sexual fantasies come to the forefront, leading to the breakdown of societal norms. For viewers who appreciate the mix of historical settings, comedy, and satire, here are 10 shows similar to ‘The Decameron’ that you cannot miss.

10. My Lady Jane (2024-)

Prime Video’s ‘My Lady Jane’ is a bold take on historical events that invites viewers into the 16th-century Renaissance era. Rewriting the tragic true story of Lady Jane Grey, the show gives the teenage princess a second chance at life. Despite being crowned queen for nine days and becoming the target of treacherous ploys, Jane escapes execution and embarks on a life filled with romance and adventure. Adapted from the eponymous young adult novel by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows, this comedic drama emphasizes themes of empowerment, freedom, and feminism. Created by Gemma Burgess, ‘My Lady Jane‘ perceives historical barriers with modern standards, similar to ‘The Decameron.’ Both shows let their protagonists — women in particular — follow their desires and instincts in tales of self-discovery.

9. The Black Adder (1983)

‘The Black Adder’ is the debut installment in BBC’s ‘Blackadder’ series of sitcoms that spans distinct periods in the British monarchy. Created by Richard Curtis and Rowan Atkinson, it stars the ‘Mr. Bean’ actor as Prince Edmund, Duke of Edinburgh, and, in his own words, The Black Adder. Set after the Wars of the Roses, the show sees the cynical yet irrational schemes the prince constantly resorts to in order to gain the crown from his father and brother. Though each of the ‘Blackadder’ installments is set in a different historical period, the inaugural entry occurs in medieval times, paralleling ‘The Decameron.’ Moreover, the shows are similarly rooted in exaggerated actions that fuel the laughs and satirize how crucial power and finances used to be in medieval Europe.

8. Casanova (2005)

This BBC miniseries stars David Tennant and Peter O’Toole as the 18th-century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova across separate eras. Recounting Casanova’s twelve-volume memoirs from ‘Histoire de ma vie,’ this adaptation delves into his life as an infamous lover and seducer, showcasing his romantic escapades and personal trials across Europe. Written by Russell T Davies and directed by Sheree Folkson, it combines historical drama with a touch of humor, depicting Casanova’s encounters with various historical figures and pursuing his one true love, Henriette (Laura Fraser). ‘Casanova’ shares thematic similarities with ‘The Decameron,’ which are presented through its humor and screenplay structure. Both shows follow protagonists who begin to look into the meaning of their lives after early romantic contexts for mere pleasure and lust.

7. Dodger (2022-)

Rhys Thomas adapts certain aspects of ‘Oliver Twist,’ a social novel written by Charles Dickens, into a compelling British comedy-drama. Set in 1830s Victorian London, ‘Dodger’ satirizes the adventures of the charming, roguish pickpocket Jack Hawkins, popularly known as the Artful Dodger (Billy Jenkins). The BBC production depicts the escapades of its titular character and Fagin’s gang as they wander around the city and come across its gruesome criminal underworld. The series combines comedy and drama, giving a new perspective to Dickens’ already broader world. Similar to ‘The Decameron,’ ‘Dodger’ uses a historical setting to craft its humorous exploration of societal interactions from centuries ago. Like the Netflix production, it gives its unapologetic protagonist the kind of open-mindedness that would not view many behaviors of his era as taboos.

6. Upstart Crow (2016-2020)

Created by Ben Elton, ‘Upstart Crow’ is a period sitcom that offers a comedic take on the formation days of William Shakespeare in the 1590s. David Mitchell stars as the legendary drama artist, navigating the challenges of his time while drawing inspiration from his daily life and dysfunctional family. The BBC series humorously contrasts Shakespeare’s classical world with modern conveniences and his ongoing rivalry with Robert Greene (Mark Heap), providing a fresh, satirical look at the history of literature and many relevant figures.

‘Upstart Crow’ shares similarities with ‘The Decameron’ in its approach to blending period settings with humor. Both shows use their contexts to explore character interactions and conventional norms through a comedic lens. Like ‘The Decameron’ aims to generate humor in its depiction of the clash between medieval life and current societal attitudes, ‘Upstart Crow’ brings modern wit to Shakespeare’s era, imagining how the playwright would stand it.

5. Plebs (2013-2019)

Set in ancient Rome, ‘Plebs’ is a British sitcom that swears off from the armies and emperors, rather focusing on the everyday lives of three underachieving young men. Created by Sam Leifer and Tom Basden, these characters — Marcus (Tom Rosenthal), Stylax (Joel Fry), and Grumio (Ryan Sampson) — lead mundane lives that often result in comedic mishaps. From their attempts to improve their social standing to their often absurd interactions with potential love interests, ‘Plebs’ employs the tropes of young men seeking romantic interests.

Much like ‘The Decameron,’ ‘Plebs’ merges historical settings with contemporary humor. Both shows utilize their historical backdrop to craft a comedic portrayal of societal and personal struggles. Like ‘The Decameron’ explores the antics of 14th-century elites and their servants amidst the plague, ‘Plebs’ presents a comedic view of Roman citizens. Moreover, each series is deeply rooted in a young generation exploring human sexuality.

4. Miracle Workers (2019-2023)

‘Miracle Workers,’ created by Simon Rich, is an anthology that turns back the clock on the historical and biblical era while maintaining a comical tone. The TBS show features an ensemble cast led by Daniel Radcliffe, all of whom embody various characters. Each season presents a new storyline, including a modern-day office in heaven, a medieval kingdom in crisis, and a post-apocalyptic adventure. The series mixes fantastical elements with humor to explore themes of fate, ambition, and the absurdity of the challenges life throws upon one. Similar to ‘The Decameron,’ ‘Miracle Workers’ utilizes its historical — and mythological — settings to deliver satire. Moreover, they use these backdrops to shed light on more serious issues through cultural differences and the fluidity of human nature.

3. Norsemen (2016-2020)

Created by Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen, ‘Norsemen,’ originally known as ‘Vikingane,’ offers an entirely fresh take on the Viking genre. Departing from the traditional focus on history, battlegrounds, and violence, this Norwegian series blends comedy and drama to spotlight the everyday lives of common folks in Norheim. Set in the 790s, it humorously explores their interactions with a group of Vikings, their struggles to adapt to modernization and cultural shifts, and the influence of a Roman slave seeking to introduce new ideas to the community.

Most of the action in ‘Norsemen’ unfolds through village disputes and attempts to adapt to evolution, all while maintaining a light-hearted tone. Similar to ‘The Decameron,’ this fellow Netflix series combines historical settings with a comedic twist, showcasing the clash between classes, as well as between traditional lifestyles and modernizing influences. Moreover, both shows effectively use humor to explore and critique societal norms and personal interactions.

2. Another Period (2015-2018)

Created by Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome, who also appear in the leading roles, ‘Another Period’ applies the rare move of bringing the mockumentary format to a historical setting. Set in the lives of the wealthy and privileged Bellacourt family in early 20th century Rhode Island, it follows the misadventures of two sisters, who often use satire to critique the excesses and common courtesies of high society. From insulting their kids to violently unleashing their rage on a beloved chihuahua, the sisters do not shy away from expressing their true selves.

‘Another Period’ stays true to its title by placing its protagonists in a period they often find at odds. In much the same way as ‘The Decameron,’ ‘Another Period’ paints an extravagant lifestyle and personal dramas amidst a clash of ideologies. Both shows shed light on elitists and their servants living carefree lives and dealing with absurd scenarios. While ‘The Decameron’ explores medieval elite life during a plague with a comedic edge, ‘Another Period’ is akin in creating laughs in its familial conflicts.

1. The Great (2020-2023)

Created by Australian playwright Tony McNamara, Hulu’s ‘The Great’ reimagines the rise of Catherine the Great of Russia. Featuring Elle Fanning in the titular role and Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter III, the satirical drama presents an alternate recounting of historical events with dark comedy and sharp wit. Set in 18th-century Russia, it explores Catherine’s rise to power, her struggle to reform the Russian Empire, and her complicated interactions with the court.

As the monarch navigates her happiness and her volatile relationship with her husband, the writing sheds more intimate light on the dual facade of royalty. Similar to ‘The Decameron,’ ‘The Great’ uses historical settings to craft a black comedy that masks itself as a period soap opera. Both series delve into the lives of noble characters, focusing on their personal and societal struggles with a humorous and provocative edge. Like the occupants of Villa Santa, Catherine and Peter explore their sexuality and power, flipping historical context with modern sensibilities.

