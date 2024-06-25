My Lady Jane: Where is the Prime Video Show Filmed?

Prime Video’s ‘My Lady Jane’ not only invites viewers five centuries into history but also transports them to an alternate reality, offering a revisionist take on the otherwise tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, who served as the queen of England for a mere nine days. Emily Bader stars as the teenage princess, unexpectedly crowned the title of monarch overnight, and soon becomes a target for villains. It creatively reimagines her fate, allowing the queen to escape execution and lead a life filled with romance and adventure.

Adapted from a series of six young adult books by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows, the show is a comedic venture emphasizing themes of independence, empowerment, and feminism. The adaptation is penned by Gemma Burgess, who also serves as showrunner alongside Meredith Glynn, with Jamie Babbit directing episodes. The series invites viewers to wonder where its epic scenery was brought to life.

My Lady Jane Filming Locations

Filming for ‘My Lady Jane’ required locations that evoked 16th-century England and the Renaissance era. Some key historical landmarks associated with Lady Jane Grey’s life include her birthplace at Bradgate Park in Leicestershire, the Tower of London, where she was crowned, and Tower Green in London, where she was executed. However, neither of these sites was accessible for filming. The production took place from August 2022 to March 2023, spanning nearly seven months across various locations in the United Kingdom, from the counties of Kent, Somerset, Buckinghamshire, and East Sussex to the largest city of the island, London.

Somerset, England

Great Chalfield Manor in Atworth, Melksham SN12 8NH, allowed the ‘My Lady Jane’ crew to record sequences between September 20 and October 6, 2022. The landmark was publicly closed as film crews took over the National Trust site. Rumors circulated while Drones and lighting rigs were seen at the 15th-century manor, which has become a well-known filming location. The house and gardens were closed entirely from September 25 to October 2, with limited access to the grounds before and after these dates. Some high-profile productions filmed in the past at Great Chalfield include ‘The Other Boleyn Girl,’ ‘Tess of the D’Urbervilles,’ and ‘Wolf Hall.’

Kent, England

Located in Kent County, Dover Castle at Castle Hill Road, Dover CT16 1HU, a stunning medieval castle with wartime tunnels, was used to represent the Tower of London, where Jane’s coronation occurs. Filming at the iconic palace took place from August 30 to September 16, 2022, and again from November 14 to November 18, 2022. Local residents speculated about a period drama being filmed due to the presence of horses and large film crews whose trailers were also seen parked in vast amounts along the A20, near Woolcomber Street, and opposite the Travelodge hotel.

Several sequences were recorded in the basement area of The Great Tower, which was closed to visitors, and access was restricted to the Keep Yard and Great Tower during this entire period. The Secret Wartime Tunnels, Underground Hospital, Port War Signaling Station, and Roman lighthouse remained open to tourists. Not a stranger to productions of historical dramas, Dover Castle has also made appearances in the recent films, ‘Empire of Light,’ ‘Renegade Nell,’ ‘Summerland,’ and ‘King Lear.’

East Sussex, England

Herstmonceux Castle in Hailsham, BN27 1RN, was another significant location for ‘My Lady Jane.’ This site, situated in the county of East Sussex, had previously featured in the 1980s biographical drama ‘Lady Jane,’ a more accurate recounting of the events that starred Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Jane Grey. The Prime Video venture at Herstmonceux marked the final credit for location manager Neil Grigson, who passed away in February 2023, soon after the schedule wrapped. The supervising location manager was Bill Darby, and University of Sussex historian Joanne Paul was consulted to ensure historical accuracy.

London, England

Exterior shots for ‘My Lady Jane’ included locations like the humongous Grade I-listed Hampton Court Palace on the Thames River at Hampton Court Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU. The rustic color palettes of the monument — one of the most visited landmarks in the world — matched those of Herstmonceux Castle, thus connecting the show’s interiors with exteriors. Moreover, some members of the cast of ‘My Lady Jane’ visited the National Gallery to research their characters’ historical context while also sharing pictures of antique paintings featuring the older generations of the royal family.

Buckinghamshire, England

While exact locations within Buckinghamshire are not specified, the county is believed to have provided the in-studio shooting, as well as the backdrop for various garden scenes in the show. National Trust sites like Hughenden and Bekonscot Model Village & Railway, along with Waddesdon Manor — previously used for filming equally epic period dramas, such as ‘The Crown,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ and ‘The Queen’—are likely candidates.

