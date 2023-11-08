42 Good Teen Movies on Netflix (September 2026)

Who doesn’t like to watch a teen movie once in a while? Netflix has a vast and diverse catalog of films in this genre. You’ll find not only romantic comedies and musicals but also powerful and heartbreaking dramas that will make you think about your past, present, and future. Off late, we’ve seen a spurt in such movies, which often feature teenagers who are either socially awkward or are indulging in drugs and alcoholism, young women trying to find true love, distraught young lads seeking to mingle and college or high-school-like setups with parties, sorority groups and swarms of teenagers with their world of problems.

With teenagers, there are many ideologies they give into, while there are a lot many they don’t agree with. The teenage movies on this list are a constant reminder of why teenagers are considered awkward by many and depict the confusion and embarrassment the individuals go through at a young age. These movies are relatable not only the teenagers but also to adults who all have experienced weird teenage years. From finding love to the brink of losing it, these movies are reminiscent of the fact that the sub-genre is yet to be explored to its greatest depths.

30. True Spirit (2023)

Directed by Sarah Spillane, ‘True Spirit‘ is a biographical drama that tells the story of 16-year-old Jessica Watson (played by Teagan Croft), who set off on a solo sail from Sydney, Australia, on her boat Ella’s Pink Lady, to become the youngest person to circumnavigate the planet. After a 210-day journey, she returned safely to Sydney Harbor. The movie chronicles this journey of hers and what she had to undergo before and during it. It is adapted from Watson’s 2010 memoir of the same name. The fact that a teenage person was able to achieve the feat makes the movie a testimony to the confidence and endurance of the human spirit. You can watch the movie here.

29. You Get Me (2017)

A thriller film featuring Bella Thorne, playing a mentally unstable teenager, ‘You Get Me’ is a teenage high school drama with a twist. The movie begins with Tyler, who is dating Alison, but they’re on the verge of a breakup owing to Alison’s extravagant lifestyle. Enraged, Tyler meets Holly (Thorne), who is living with her stepmom in a huge mansion, and to Tyler’s surprise, Holly pursues him by going overboard on certain things. As Alison meets Holly and they become friends, Alison does some research to find out about Holly’s mental disorder and that she’s not what she claims to be. The ending is more or less as expected, with Holly trying to exact revenge on Alison while desperately trying to get to Tyler, but as usual, the antagonist fails. Predictability is the nemesis of this movie, which otherwise would have been good if made a couple of decades ago. You may watch the movie here.

28. Dude (2018)

The core of all losses in a typical teenager’s life is summed up in ‘Dude’ which is a telltale of four teenage friends who’re in their high school senior year and are going through a phase when they’d have to give up on things like best friends, love and relationships and have to deal with the death of loved ones and how time flew past them. The combination of sorrow and nostalgic experiences alike, in what started as stoned friends listening to incessant hip-hop, turns into a mature yet relatable affair, with friends parting their ways and moving on with life. The story of Lily, Chloe, Amelia, and Rebecca and their journey from being a bunch of jerks and party animals to being responsible adults is a likable yet predictable adventure. If not for Lucy Hale, the movie would’ve bombed terribly at the box office. Feel free to check it out here.

27. #REALITYHIGH (2017)

Speaking of a high school rom-com without any end to their cliched plots, ‘#REALITYHIGH’ isn’t left very far behind. There’s not a single element in the movie that would make it stand out from the rest of its counterparts – the regular love-hate affair between Dani and Cameron, the drug abuse and alcohol-led swearing, underage sex, verbal and implied insults, and a happy ending. The cliched characters and the overdone plot don’t give any respite from the lackluster performances and sub-standard humor. ‘#REALITYHIGH’ is a classic example of how not to make a teenage rom-com, except for the racially diverse star cast, which was the only acceptable thing about the movie. You can stream it here.

26. Step Sisters (2018)

Pick any high school comedy and add some dance to it – what you’d get is ‘Step Sisters’ minus good performances. The movie begins with Jamilah, a president of the black sorority group at her school. Jamilah also leads the Step Team, the dance team of the school, and is also the dean’s liaison. When a group of white sorority sisters embarrass her school’s reputation, she takes it upon herself to teach them a fitting lesson. With “Steptacular” – a highly revered dance competition around the corner, Jamilah has to teach the white girls how to step dance while keeping her dream of attending the Harvard Business School at bay. The conclusion is predictable – with sisterhood winning all over the cultures and traditions. Except for a few rhythmic dance steps toward the end of the movie, everything else about this flick is passable at best. You can check out the film here.

25. Tall Girl (2019)

Any physical attribute of ours that is not similar to others is bound to make us feel left out or demotivated. The central character of this Netflix original film, Jodi, is also going through a similar experience due to her height when she comes across a foreign exchange student called Stig. When Jodi sees that Stig has found another girl from her class, she is heartbroken and goes to her sister Harper for advice. Harper and their mother together buy some new clothes for Jodi and give her the confidence that she has always lacked. This allows Jodi to finally be able to be confident about the way she is. Soon enough, Stig and Jodi start bonding over their love of musicals. Though a rather important film when we look at its subject, ‘Tall Girl’ sticks to cliches and does not provide anything out of the box for its audiences. You can watch the movie here.

24. The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Based on the novel series of the same name by Soman Chainani, ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is a teen fantasy movie that tells the story of two best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who are pulled into The School for Good and Evil but while Agatha finds herself in the School for Good that’s run by Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington), Sophie is sent to the School for Evil that is run by Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron). The catch? There is a big one, which is Sophie’s dream of becoming a princess, Agatha has the potential of a witch. So, they are in opposite schools. Is there any way to change things or a way to go back home? ‘The School for Good and Evil’ brings together fantasy and teen drama rather nicely. Imagine if Harry Potter was in Slytherin and Draco Malfoy was in Gryffindor. Intriguing, isn’t it? You may watch it here and find out for yourself.

23. Rip Tide (2017)

For surfing enthusiasts, ‘Rip Tide’ might offer a slightly different storyline, and in terms of its cast, it features Debby Ryan as Cora in a leading role. The movie revolves around Cora, who’s a struggling model working in upstate NYC. While she wants to be innovative and constantly evolving at work, she is regularly shunned by her directors and has to dance to their tunes. While amidst a photoshoot, she trips down the stairs, causing her a long-standing embarrassment, she plans on traveling to her aunt’s place in coastal Australia for a respite. Her next course of action will determine whether she has to stay back or go to her previous work-ridden yet mundane life. ‘Rip Tide’ is good in parts, but as a movie, it seldom makes any sense. You may watch ‘Rip Tide’ here and check it out for yourself.

22. Raising the Bar (2016)

Another movie with a Disney star in the lead, ‘Raising the Bar’ revolves around Kelly, an ace gymnast who gets injured and is shunned by the team coach (and her father) along with her other teammates. As her parents are on the verge of separation and notwithstanding the humiliation, Kelly moves to Australia with her mother. Kelly, in Australia, at her new high school, starts coaching Nicola, her friend, who’s a part of her school’s gymnastics team. Despite being continued to be criticized on social media for her “defeat” in the US, Kelly continues to coach Nicole and helps her win the competition. ‘Raising the Bar’ is your regular “rising from the ashes” story with a competitive sport in the backdrop that’s worth your time. You can stream the movie here and relish it.

21. Candy Jar (2018)

Although dueling high school debate championships are not new to many, there have by far been only a handful of movies made on the subject. ‘Candy Jar’ focuses on Lona and Bennett, two debate club members who have soaring aspirations of going to the college of their choice. Both Lona and Bennett have been projected as adversaries in their two-member club who don’t leave any chance to act with aggression against each other, and so have their parents. Despite not getting selected for the state high school debate championships because them being declared co-winners at a local competition, the feud soars further, only to realize how much they like each other and can’t separate. ‘Candy Jar’ is like a breath of fresh air as far as usual teenage romcoms are concerned, and the performances are stealers of the movie. You can stream the movie here.

20. Rim Of The World (2019)

A film directed by McG, ‘Rim Of The World’ is based on a screenplay by Zack Stentz. The story of this film revolves around the lives of four teenagers who join a summer camp during their holidays. While all the children are having a gala time, the four of them wander deep inside the jungle. This is when they witness the sky turning orange, and soon enough, the area gets invaded by aliens. Suddenly, these four friends notice a NASA spaceship landing in front of them. An astronaut steps out of the spaceship and hands these four kids a key, telling them that this key is the only device that can stop these aliens from taking over the Earth. In this highly dangerous setting, the teenagers have to take this key to a NASA station as soon as possible. Built on an interesting premise and executed perfectly, ‘Rim Of The World’ is a film that all of us should check out on Netflix. The four youngsters have each given fine performances, beautifully bringing their characters to life. You can stream it here.

19. The Kissing Booth (2018)

‘The Kissing Booth’ revolves around Elle and Lee – childhood friends who were born on the same day and are practically like siblings. For their upcoming school carnival, Elle and Lee decide to set up a kissing booth. Elle initially despises Noah, Lee’s elder brother, but grows a liking for him, and the kissing booth gets the credit. Because Lee and Elle had a pact that clearly stated that they wouldn’t date either of their relatives, Elle had to keep her affair with Noah a secret until Lee eventually found out about them and started keeping his distance from both of them. The conclusion is open-ended, which shows Noah going away to another place and Elle riding his motorcycle, uncertain of their future. Although the film was branded as “genre denigrating” and borderline sexist, it still fared well, all thanks to the presence of Joey King in the lead. You can watch the movie here.

18. Dumplin’ (2018)

Beauty pageants are places for the fittest of models, and no ordinary girl or boy who has not been groomed to take part in such competitions can imagine finding themselves on such platforms. This is exactly the case with Willowdean Dickson, whose mother Rosie has named her “Dumplin.” Will is rather worried about what others might think of her because of her heavyset figure. On the other hand, she gets to see her mother Rosie’s world every day, which revolves around the pageant industry. Being a former beauty pageant, Rosie often becomes the judge at their local beauty pageant contest. Inspired by her friends, Will decides to break all conventions and try her luck at the event. This film breaks a lot of conventions and provides us with a rather important and noteworthy message about how we perceive beauty according to preset notions. You may watch the movie here.

17. Seventeen (2019)

A wonderful comedy-drama film, ‘Seventeen’ is the story of a teenager called Hector who finds himself on the wrong side of the law and is detained in a youth detention center for his crimes. While serving his time there, Hector is encouraged by one of his counselors to try becoming friends with a dog for his therapy. There is a rescue shelter for dogs nearby where Hector starts going every day and soon becomes close with a dog he names Sheep. The two of them share such a deep bond that when Sheep is adopted by a family, Hector breaks out of his detention center to look for the dog at any cost.

His elder brother Ismael decides to accompany Hector on his journey. The love that a dog has for the humans that it knows is unparalleled and pure. Here, we get to see how this love has the potential to change a person and make a better human being out of him or her. Feel free to check out the movie here.

16. Slam (2017)

A Netflix original film from Italy, ‘Slam’ is the story of a teenager called Samuel (Ludovico Tersigni) who has grown up in Italy but always wants to visit California because of his love for skateboarding. While he is busy concocting such dreams and making plans to fulfill them, one piece of news leaves Samuel rather shocked. His girlfriend, Alice (Barbara Ramella), with whom he had always pictured having a Hollywood-like romance, ends up getting pregnant. Now, Samuel, who has not been treated well by his father while growing up, has to decide whether he wants to take on the responsibility of being a father. The film is very well-structured and moves back and forth between reality and imagination without being hard to grasp. The performances and the screenplay are its strong suits. You can check out the film here.

15. When We First Met (2018)

A time-travel movie at the outset, although unbelievable for a rom-com, ‘When We First Met’ revolves around Avery and Noah and begins with Avery’s engagement party where she’s being engaged to Ethan, much to Noah’s despise, who’s also present at the party. While Noah recalls their first meeting and passes out inside a photo booth, he wakes up on the day he first met Avery three years ago. On a quest to set things right with the girl he is genuinely in love with, Noah goes back to the day they met at least twice, thus leading to a different course of events altogether.

Unfortunately for him, Noah realizes that perhaps Avery is not meant for him and ends up at her engagement party yet again, albeit this time a little happier. The film was widely praised for Adam DeVine’s performance and his in-depth characterization in an otherwise lackluster plot. You can watch ‘When We First Met’ here.

14. Alex Strangelove (2018)

A strange yet relatable story of a teenager coming out as gay, ‘Alex Strangelove’ has Alex as its central character, who is in love with Claire, her best friend. While they start dating and Claire comes to know that Alex is unsure of them having sex, she drives him out. Enter Elliot, another openly gay teenager who is treading cautiously with his relationships and friendships alike. Alex is then set up with Elliot to go to the prom by none other than Claire, who thinks Alex needs to be more open in confessing his love to Elliot without any inhibitions. As Elliot and Alex kiss on the prom night, Claire is happier and moves on with her life. ‘Alex Strangelove’ is slightly overdone but still works out as a movie that’s worth your time. You may watch it here.

13. Set It Up (2018)

Setting your bosses up with each other to alleviate their work schedule does sound like a plan! In a never-heard-before plot, ‘Set It Up’ begins with two overworked bosses – Kirsten, an editor at a leading sports magazine, and Rick, a venture capitalist who works in the same building. Harper and Charlie are their assistants who are on their toes as always, thanks to their demanding bosses. One fine day, when both Harper and Charlie are out to get dinner for their bosses, they meet up and hatch a plan to get their bosses laid. Despite a few initial setbacks, Harper and Charlie taste success when they come to know about the engagement of their bosses. The movie ends rather abruptly with Kirsten and Rick breaking up but Charlie and Harper coming together. ‘Set It Up’ is a remastered romcom with the same skeleton yet a very different flavor. You may watch the movie here.

12. The Babysitter (2017)

If you love horror comedies and don’t know where you can find such a film on Netflix, ‘The Babysitter‘ is the film you should go for. The story of this film centers around twelve-year-old Cole Johnson, whose parents leave him with a babysitter called Bee when they go on a night out together. While sleeping quietly in his room, Cole hears some sounds coming from the living room and goes to check the source of the same. He watches Bee and some of her friends playing a game of truth or dare and then killing one of the guests rather brutally.

Cole realizes that Bee and her friends are part of a cult and that they believe in performing human sacrifices. Not knowing what else to do, Cole quickly goes to his room and pretends to be asleep. Soon, he hears Bee and her friends climbing the stairs and making their way to his room. Although hilarious and violent, ‘The Babysitter’ may not be a very interesting watch. The performances should have been much better, but you could let this one slide if you’re a teen movie fan. You can stream the movie here.

11. Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (2017)

As is known to all, the Chinese Communist Party has always wanted to annex Hong Kong under its jurisdiction. But they had promised to treat Hong Kong as a separate body when Britain handed them the territory in 1997. However, the CCP has always been reluctant to give Hong Kong the independence that was promised to them. This led to huge protests in the region in 2014 in what came to be termed the Umbrella Revolution.

Joshua Wong, the subject of this documentary, is a teenager who played a massive part in rallying the youth for this protest and even led the protest from the front despite constant attacks by the police, the triad, and other government forces. The documentary follows Wong and his activism from 2012 to 2016 and shows how he has managed to become one of the most recognizable public icons in Hong Kong today. You can stream ‘Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower’ here.

10. See You Yesterday (2018)

A science-fiction adventure involving some teenagers, ‘See You Yesterday‘ is a solid entertainer that you will have a gala time watching. The story of this Netflix original film revolves around a teenage girl called C.J. Walker, who is a science genius and one of the best students in her school. Her genius is of such caliber that she has been able to build a time machine that looks like a backpack. C.J.’s brother has recently passed away, and she believes this is the only way with which she can bring him back. Though C.J. manages to get her brother back using her time machine, she forgets that messing with time in any way can cause irreversible damage. Besides breaking age-old racial stereotypes of American cinema. ‘See You Yesterday’ is a highly entertaining film. Surprisingly enough, it is the debut film of writer-director Stefon Bristol. You can stream it here.

9. We Have a Ghost (2023)

How teenagers react to something they cannot comprehend has been a part of many movies since time immemorial. But what put the perspective under the light is Steven Spielberg’s ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.’ Well, we aren’t talking about that here. We are talking about ‘We Have a Ghost’ wherein we have Kevin (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), whose family has just moved into a new house. But there is someone already living in it for a long time, a mute ghost (David Harbour). Kevin befriends him and calls him ‘Ernest,’ which is also what is written on the ghost’s shirt. Ernest cannot remember his past, and so the rest of the movie reveals how Kevin helps him remember it. Reaching out to someone who is in pain and needs help is truly something for teens and people of other ages, too. So, while it is a teen horror comedy movie, it has a deep message. You can watch it here.

8. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

As the name suggests, ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is the story of a teenager, Lara Jean Covey, who’s a high school junior. She writes about her feelings to boys she has intense feelings for in letters but never posts them; instead, she locks them in the closet. One fine day, to her worst nightmares, Kitty, her younger sister, mails the five letters to all of her five former crushes, thus leading to unwanted confrontations, explanations, and guilt. Lucky for her, one of the boys, Peter, finds true love in Lara before they kiss. ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is a nicely laid out movie with likable characters and swooning romances that are difficult to forget. You may watch the film here.

7. Mixtape (2021)

When Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen), raised her grandma, comes across a mixtape made by her parents before they passed away when she was two, she makes up her mind to know more about them by looking up the songs. In the endeavor, she is joined by her new friends Ellen and Nicky and Anti, the guy who works at the local vintage records store. ‘Mixtape’ is a sweet and entertaining movie that rarely lets you lose the smile that’s on your face while you watch it. How Beverly connects with each song while making new friends is what makes ‘Mixtape’ a wholesome and beautiful teen drama experience. Feel free to check out the movie here.

6. Carrie Pilby (2017)

Carrie (Bel Powley) is very smart, and what proves this is the fact that she graduated from Harvard at the age of 18. But her inability to understand herself and be happy makes her question her therapist as to why being happy is so great. Asking her to give humanity a chance, the therapist hands her a to-do list to understand the ways to enjoy life. What follows is how Carrie deals with all that she has to do, and this serves as a reminder for all of us to accept that being happy is up to us and not someone else. Exuberant and insightful, the Susan Johnson directorial, albeit a teen movie, is one for adults as well. You can check it out here.

5. Divines (2016)

Nominated for a Golden Globe, “Divines” follows a teen from a dysfunctional family in Paris who comes across a young dancer who turns her life upside down. Although the plot seems simple, it is extremely complex. Scene after scene, the characters, the settings, the relationships, every element comes with incredible strength. From a classroom argument to a daughter-mother discussion, almost every scene is heartbreaking. “Divines” is a film about survival in a mad world in which the characters feel incredibly real. Actresses Oulaya Amamra and Maimouna are incredible, and we can be assured that we will hear more about them in the future. Why? Well, for that you can watch ‘Divines’ here and find out.

4. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Adam Sandler gave his daughters Sunny and Sadie a nice introduction with the coming-of-age teen drama ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.’ Based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom, it tells the story of BFFs Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), whose dream to celebrate their bat mitzvahs (coming of age ritual cum celebration, Quinceañera for Jews). But when Stacy spots Lydia kissing Andy, who is the former’s crush, their friendship is compromised, and that’s when Stacy tells Lydia the line that becomes the title of the movie. An entertaining watch that has a fair share of misunderstanding, forgiveness, love, warmth, and humor, ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ is a true-to-form coming-of-age movie. You may watch it here.

3. Enola Holmes (2020)

‘Enola Holmes’ is not just a detective thriller but also relies a lot on teenage emotions and perspectives to showcase the titular character played brilliantly by Millie Bobby Brown. Enola is the youngest of three siblings: herself, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin). One day, her mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), the one who home-schooled her and made her an expert like the way we know Sherlock to be, suddenly disappears. Enola takes it upon herself to find her mom but instead is swayed by young Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), who has someone trying to kill him. As she solves these two cases, we get an adventure that is at its primary level, an exploration of the world through the eyes of a clever teenage girl. To be a part of the “elementary” adventure, you can watch the movie here.

2. Rock My Heart (2019)

A 17-year-old girl with a congenital heart condition finds companionship in a horse after being visited by it after a not-too-serious accident. She traces her way back to the ranch, where the owner realizes how the young girl has managed to calm the otherwise wild horse whose name is ‘Rock My Heart.’ Soon, we see her training to be a jockey, hiding her condition from the owner and her training from her parents. Her only medicine seems to be the stallion. ‘Rock My Heart,’ directed by Hanno Olderdissen, is a German movie that carries heavy emotions propelled by earnest performances by the actors, making it a strong teen drama. You can stream the film here.

1. Skater Girl (2021)

‘Skater Girl’ is an Indian movie directed by Manjari Makijany that tells the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl, Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta), who finds freedom in skateboarding. But for a girl living in poverty in a backward village in Rajasthan, skateboarding is too much to be even a dream. So how did she get hold of a skateboard? This came to her from Jessica (Amy Maghera), who has come from London to look for her father’s birthplace and know more about her ancestors. From addressing the rise of skateboarding culture in India to the pull that is exerted on girls who want to get involved in sports, ‘Skater Girl’ addresses many issues while showing how Prerna deals with her love for the thing that gave her the sense of freedom she never knew she could have. You can stream ‘Skater Girl’ here.

