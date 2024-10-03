Netflix’s It’s What’s Inside: Filming Locations Explored

Greg Jardin’s feature directorial debut, ‘It’s What’s Inside,’ revolves around a gathering of friends at a mansion that takes a psychedelic turn when they are connected through a mystery machine. Eight friends get together for a pre-wedding party when one of them introduces a strange game where their minds are linked to a retro device through electrodes. The result is a mindblowing and trippy experience as their consciousnesses intermingle, bringing hidden truths and resentments to light. The Netflix mystery thriller movie mainly unfolds around a single location, heightening the friends’ descent into paranoia as they plot against each other.

Where Was It’s What’s Inside Filmed?

‘It’s What’s Inside’ was filmed on location in Portland, Oregon, mainly around a single property. Principal photography was carried out over 18 days beginning in early November 2022. The film’s setting required the team to shoot primarily after sundown, which led to a filming schedule that would stretch late into the night. The cast shared humorous moments behind the scenes and talked about how they hadn’t understood the script in the slightest after first reading it. The team nevertheless admired the director’s ability to keep each member of the ensemble cast highlighted.

Actor David Thompson complemented Jardin’s direction in an interview, saying, “It was really incredible and impressive the way that there would be a million things going on, you’d be figuring something out with this big crazy house we’re in, and setting up some insane shot that takes you all across the entire property. And all the while, through all that, you’d still have the time to stop and talk to us about a moment.”

Portland, Oregon

The production team set up shop at the historic Frank J. Cobb House in Portland, Oregon, which became the comprehensive filming location for the movie. Located at 2424 Southwest Montgomery Drive in Portland, the Jacobethan-style mansion’s unique Tudor design is seen as the friends pull up in its cobbled driveway. Designed by architect Albert E. Doyle, the mansion was built in 1918 and is one of the most famous homes in Portland. Spanning over 14,000 square feet, it was the largest home designed by Doyle.

The home has since been renovated multiple times, and its interiors have been somewhat modernized. However, it retains its vintage atmosphere, which the film crew amplified further under the guidance of production designer Terry Watson. The production team set up fake joints and other party props around the house, but no actual drugs were involved. The team also shot outside the mansion, using its gardens and manicured lawns while installing neon lights to maintain the hallucinogenic atmosphere of the scenes. The grounds contain many structures built by subsequent owners, including a Japanese teahouse, a pond, and a sports court with a basketball hoop. The indoor area has also been modified beyond the modern decor, featuring a skateboard ramp and a nightclub.

Built on a rock-faced ashlar stone foundation and sheathed in clapboard siding and shingles, the house features hallmark Craftsman elements like low-pitched gable roofs, exposed rafters, decorative brackets, and rustic materials. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has become a recognized landmark of Southeast Portland. The house boasts distinctive details such as an oriel, a large bay window, casement windows, and a sun porch, all contributing to its refined yet substantial character.

Portland itself is gaining prominence as a filmmaking hub with historic architecture, diverse natural expanses, and rugged urban landscapes. An even larger and more famous example of a historic Portland property featured in films and shows is the Pittock Mansion, its grand architecture and lush gardens providing a cinematic, old-world feel. The Oregon Film Office has been instrumental in promoting the city as a filming hub with competitive tax incentives. Some notable productions shot in and around the city include ‘Strange Darling,’ Netflix’s ‘The OA,’ ‘Green Room,’ and ‘Army of the Dead.’

