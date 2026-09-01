Kerry Washington is a highly accomplished actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through her versatile talents and compelling performances. Born on January 31, 1977, in The Bronx, New York, Kerry Washington began her acting journey in 1994 when she landed a role in the ABC telefilm ‘Magical Make-Over.’ While her first notable appearance came in the film ‘Our Song’ (2000), it was her breakthrough role in the 2001 drama film ‘Save the Last Dance’ that truly introduced her to a wider and more appreciative audience. Here is a list of Kerry Washington’s upcoming projects.

1. Animals (October 9, 2026)

Washington will star alongside Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, and Gillian Anderson in Affleck’s thriller movie ‘Animals.’ The Netflix project follows a mayoral candidate (Affleck) and his wife (Washington), who resort to extreme measures to pay their son’s ransom, revealing dark secrets they never intended to bring to light. Affleck, Connor McIntyre, and Billy Ray wrote the story. The cast also includes Taylor Cooper and Ray Fisher. ‘Animals’ has completed post-production and will be released on October 9, 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

2. An Innocent Girl (TBA)

Washington will star alongside James Marsden and Colman Domingo in the upcoming Netflix thriller movie ‘An Innocent Girl.’ The story, penned by Marc Guggenheim and Michael Mohan, centers on a young, ambitious woman who becomes involved with a powerful Washington, D.C., couple who seduce her. As she gets drawn into their world, she finds herself entangled in a dangerous situation involving sex, power, and murder. Jaume Collet-Serra will direct. The cast also includes Chloe East, Kim Dickens, Paul Sparks, Lena Headey, Chris Coy, Reina Hardesty, and John Cenatiempo. Post-production is underway.

3. What Remains (TBA)

Washington will star in an upcoming Hulu crime series titled ‘What Remains,’ based on Wendy Walker’s 2023 novel. Chris Luccy has adapted the screenplay, and McG will direct. The story follows Detective Elise Sutton (Washington), who, after killing a man in the line of duty, contacts the mysterious man she saved that day to rid herself of her guilt, only to discover he’s not who he seems and that she’s caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. Filming has yet to begin, and more details are awaited.

4. 24-7 (TBA)

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria Baston are set to collaborate in Universal Pictures’ upcoming workplace comedy ’24-7.’ This film, written by Sarah Rothschild, marks Eva Longoria Baston’s feature directorial debut, and she will take on multiple roles, including producing and starring alongside Kerry Washington, who also serves as a producer. The film’s plot revolves around a group of determined accountants who unite to confront their male colleagues within the firm, embarking on a mission to unravel a significant fraud case that could ultimately save their jobs. Currently in the pre-production stage, ’24-7′ promises to deliver a refreshing and empowering narrative that challenges workplace norms.

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