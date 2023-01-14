Where Was Miracle Workers End Times Filmed?

Created by Simon Rich, TBS’ ‘Miracle Workers: End Times’ is the fourth season of ‘Miracle Workers,’ which is an anthology comedy series that focuses on a new storyline each season. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the narrative of season 4 revolves around the unconventional love story of Sid and Freya. The two navigate the barren landscape and try to survive in the wasteland. Soon, they move to Boomtown, and Freya runs for president while Sid goes on a business trip.

However, the life of Sid and Freya is not all rainbows and butterflies, as there is conflict regarding the outlandish bills and the latter’s parents, which causes friction in their relationship. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan, this season uses satire and dark humor to drive the storyline forward and keep it entertaining at all times. Moreover, the setting of a war-torn future against the backdrop of the fictional town of Boomtown makes one scratch their head about the actual filming location of ‘Miracle Workers: End Times.’ If you are rowing the same boat of curiosity, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Miracle Workers: End Times Filming Locations

‘Miracle Workers: End Times’ was filmed entirely in California, particularly in Los Angeles and Simi Valley. As per reports, the principal photography for the fourth season of the anthology series commenced in June 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so in July of the same year. Located in Western United States, California is the most populous state in the United States. Thanks to its diverse landscape, it makes for a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions, including ‘Miracle Workers: End Times.’ So, without wasting time, let’s traverse all the specific locations that feature in the fourth iteration of the TBS series!

Los Angeles, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Miracle Workers: End Times’ were lensed in Los Angeles, the largest city in California. To be specific, the production team reportedly set up camp in the neighborhoods of Hollywood and North Hollywood in order to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. The former is located in the central region of Los Angeles, while North Hollywood is, as the name suggests, situated north of the Hollywood neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley.

The City of Angels is known as the commercial, cultural, and financial center of Southern California and has a diverse economy. Tourism contributes heavily to the city’s economy, as millions of tourists visit LA every year. Some of the popular landmarks are the Griffith Observatory, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Hollywood Bowl, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Venice Canal Historic District.

Simi Valley, California

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members also set up camp in and around Simi Valley, a city in the eponymous valley in the southeast region of California’s Ventura County. From the looks of it, they seemingly traveled across the city to shoot key scenes for ‘Miracle Workers: End Times.’ Simi Valley is home to a number of public-owned parks, including Arroyostow Park, Houghton-Schreiber Park, Sand Canyon Open Space, and Sycamore Canyon Park, to name a few.

