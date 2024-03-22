15 Shows Like 3 Body Problem You Must See

‘3 Body Problem’ is a riveting science fiction series crafted by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, adapted from Liu Cixin’s acclaimed Chinese novel ‘The Three-Body Problem’. Led by a stellar cast including Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, and Eiza González, the show unveils a gripping narrative that spans generations. At its core is the story of Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist scarred by the trauma of witnessing her father’s murder during the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

Drafted into a clandestine military operation due to her scientific expertise, Ye’s pivotal choices reverberate through time, entwining the fates of a disparate group of modern-day scientists. As they grapple with the repercussions of her actions, they confront humanity’s direst peril, unveiling a thrilling saga that transcends the boundaries of space and time. If you crave more convoluted sci-fi shows with complex concepts, here are 15 shows like ‘3 Body Problem’ you should consider checking out.

15. Silo (2023)

Akin to ‘3 Body Problem’, ‘Silo‘ digs into the realm of speculative fiction with its dystopian narrative. Created by Graham Yost and inspired by Hugh Howey’s trilogy of the same name, the series offers an exploration of a society nestled within the confines of a vast underground structure. Led by Rebecca Ferguson, the show follows an engineer’s journey as she unravels the enigmatic history and secrets concealed within the silo’s depths. Like the characters in ‘3 Body Problem’ who grapple with the repercussions of past decisions, ‘Silo’ delves into themes of discovery, revelation, and the inherent complexities of human existence within a constrained environment, offering audiences a thought-provoking and immersive viewing experience.

14. Hellbound (2021-)

‘Hellbound‘ is a supernatural thriller series created by Yeon Sang-ho, adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Choi Kyu-sok. Set in a world where supernatural beings condemn individuals to hell based on their sins, the show follows a group of people as they come to terms with the implications of these otherworldly judgments. With a talented ensemble cast including Yoo Ah-in and Kim Hyun-joo, ‘Hellbound’ delivers an encapsulating narrative that dives into themes of morality, justice, and the consequences of one’s actions. Similarly, like ‘3 Body Problem’, ‘Hellbound’ prompts audiences to contemplate existential questions while exploring the intricacies of human nature and societal dynamics in the face of extraordinary circumstances.

13. Colony (2016-2018)

Created by Carlton Cuse and Ryan J. Condal, ‘Colony’ offers a dystopian narrative set in a future where Earth is occupied by extraterrestrial forces. The series follows a family navigating life under alien rule, balancing survival with rebellion against the oppressive regime. Starring Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies, ‘Colony’ explores themes of resistance, loyalty, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming odds. While ‘3 Body Problem’ delves into speculative science fiction, ‘Colony’ presents a more grounded dystopian tale, focusing on the struggle for freedom and autonomy in a world dominated by external forces. Despite their differing settings, both shows provoke thought on societal structures, power dynamics, and the human condition amidst adversity.

12. Timeless (2016-2018)

‘Timeless’, created by Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan, is a thrilling science fiction series that follows a team of time travelers as they chase a criminal attempting to alter history. Starring Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, and Malcolm Barrett, the show explores various historical events and their potential repercussions on the present. As they race against time to preserve the timeline, the characters confront moral dilemmas and grapple with the consequences of their actions. With respect to the geopolitical and societal themes of ‘3 Body Problem’, ‘Timeless’ focuses on the intricacies of time travel and its impact on human history, offering viewers a captivating journey through time while prompting reflection on the fragility of the past and the importance of preserving it.

11. Sense8 (2015-2018)

‘Sense8’, created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski along with J. Michael Straczynski, is a groundbreaking science fiction series that explores the interconnected lives of eight strangers from different parts of the world who suddenly become mentally and emotionally linked. Through their shared experiences and abilities, they navigate personal struggles, confront societal norms, and ultimately unite against a common threat. Starring an ensemble cast including Tuppence Middleton, Brian J. Smith, and Doona Bae, the show celebrates diversity, empathy, and the power of human connection across geographical and cultural boundaries.

While ‘Sense8’ and ‘3 Body Problem’ diverge in genre and narrative focus, they share a common thread in their exploration of interconnectedness and the human experience. In ‘Sense8’, the characters are mentally linked across vast distances, forming a unique bond that transcends physical limitations. Similarly, ‘3 Body Problem’ taps into the interconnectedness of events across space and time, highlighting the ripple effects of individual actions on a grand scale.

10. Constellation (2024-)

‘Constellation,’ akin to ‘3 Body Problem’, delves into the intriguing realm of science fiction with a psychological twist. Crafted by Peter Harness, the series follows Jo’s journey of self-discovery upon her return to Earth after a space disaster. In familiarity with the characters in ‘3 Body Problem,’ who battle with uncovering hidden truths and navigating complex narratives, Jo embarks on a quest to reclaim missing fragments of her life and unveil the mysteries of space exploration. With a stellar cast led by Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, and James D’Arcy, ‘Constellation’ promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of identity, mystery, and the enigmatic depths of outer space.

9. The Expanse (2015-2022)

‘The Expanse,’ much like ‘3 Body Problem’, is a science fiction series that explores complex narratives and societal dynamics. Created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the show is based on the book series of the same name by James S.A. Corey. Set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system, ‘The Expanse’ follows a diverse cast—including Thomas Jane, Steven Strait, and Dominique Tipper—as they navigate political intrigue, interplanetary conflicts, and the discovery of alien technology. Like ‘3 Body Problem’, this show also highlights the themes of humanity’s place in the universe, the consequences of technological advancement, and the complexities of interspecies relations, offering audiences a thought-provoking and immersive viewing experience.

8. Westworld (2016-2022)

In a manner reminiscent of ‘3 Body Problem’, ‘Westworld‘ is an enthralling science fiction series that fuels intricate narratives and explores profound themes. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show is inspired by the 1973 film of the same name by Michael Crichton. ‘Westworld’ unfolds in a futuristic theme park where lifelike androids fulfill the fantasies of human visitors. With a stellar ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright, the series probes the nature of consciousness, morality, and the blurred lines between artificial intelligence and humanity. Like ‘3 Body Problem’, it challenges viewers to contemplate existential questions while navigating the complexities of a meticulously crafted narrative.

7. Dark (2017-2020)

‘Dark’, akin to ‘3 Body Problem’, is a riveting science fiction series that explores intricate narratives and plunges into profound themes. Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the show unfolds in the small German town of Winden, where the disappearance of children sets off a chain of events revealing hidden secrets spanning multiple generations. With a talented ensemble cast including Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn, and Lisa Vicari, ‘Dark’ navigates themes of time travel, fate, and the interconnectedness of past, present, and future. Like ‘3 Body Problem’, which explores societal and geopolitical intrigue, ‘Dark’ offers a more introspective exploration of personal relationships and the consequences of choices across time, captivating audiences with its enigmatic storyline and strong characters.

6. Orphan Black (2013-2017)

Reminiscent of ‘3 Body Problem,’ ‘Orphan Black’ is a captivating science fiction series that looks into complicated narratives and explores the layers of identity. Created by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, it follows Sarah Manning, a woman who discovers she is one of many clones, each with their own distinct personalities and agendas. With Tatiana Maslany in the lead as Sarah, the series showcases her exceptional talent as she portrays multiple characters with remarkable nuance and depth. ‘Orphan Black’ as a drama series sheds light on the themes of autonomy, ethics, and the nature of individuality, offering a mind-opening exploration of what it means to be human. Akin to ‘3 Body Problem’, which focuses on geopolitical intrigue, ‘Orphan Black’ offers a more intimate examination of personal identity and the bonds that connect us all.

5. The OA (2016-2019)

‘The OA,’ created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, is a mesmerizing science fiction mystery series that follows Prairie Johnson, a young woman who resurfaces after a seven-year disappearance with inexplicable abilities and a cryptic story of her experiences in another dimension. As Prairie forms a bond with a group of misfits and recounts her tale, they embark on a journey to unravel the truth behind her enigmatic past and the cosmic forces at play. With electrifying performances by Marling, Jason Isaacs, and Emory Cohen, ‘The OA’ explores themes of identity, alternate realities, and the search for meaning in a seemingly chaotic universe. Much like ‘3 Body Problem’, it captivates audiences with its rich and convoluted storytelling, philosophical depth, and exploration of existential mysteries beyond the confines of ordinary reality.

4. Counterpart (2017-2019)

‘Counterpart’, created by Justin Marks, is a gripping science fiction thriller series that looks into the issues of identity and espionage. Starring J.K. Simmons in a dual role, the show follows Howard Silk, a low-level bureaucrat who discovers the existence of a parallel dimension and an alternate version of himself. As Howard navigates the dangerous world of espionage and double agents, he grapples with questions of morality, loyalty, and the nature of self. With a talented ensemble cast including Olivia Williams and Harry Lloyd, ‘Counterpart’ offers a compelling exploration of duality and the blurred lines between reality and fiction. Much like ‘3 Body Problem’, it challenges viewers to contemplate existential questions while navigating the intricacies of a meticulously crafted narrative.

3. Tales from the Loop (2020)

‘Tales from the Loop,’ crafted by Nathaniel Halpern, is a mesmerizing science fiction anthology series that explores the human condition through fantastical narratives. Inspired by the evocative artwork of Simon Stålenhag, each episode of the show unfolds in a mysterious small town where the impossible becomes possible thanks to the presence of an underground particle accelerator known as “The Loop.” As characters encounter extraordinary phenomena, they grapple with themes of love, loss, and the inherent strangeness of existence.

With a diverse cast, including Rebecca Hall and Jonathan Pryce, ‘Tales from the Loop’ offers a great exploration of the intersection between technology, humanity, and the unknown. Akin to ‘3 Body Problem’, it captivates audiences with its imaginative storytelling and philosophical depth, prompting contemplation of life’s mysteries in the face of the inexplicable.

2. Fringe (2008-2013)

‘Fringe’, created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, is a thrilling science fiction series that shares similarities with ‘3 Body Problem’, making it a compelling watch for fans of the latter. The show follows an FBI agent, Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), as she investigates bizarre phenomena alongside a team including eccentric scientist Walter Bishop (John Noble) and his son Peter (Joshua Jackson). As they delve into fringe science and encounter parallel universes, ‘Fringe’ explores themes of existentialism, morality, and the nature of reality, resonating with the thought-provoking concepts found in ‘3 Body Problem.’ Its captivating storyline, complex characters, and a blend of procedural and serialized storytelling make it an immersive experience for fans seeking intriguing mysteries and mind-bending narratives.

1. Three-Body (2023)

With a story echoing the enigmatic depths of ‘3 Body Problem’, ‘Three-Body’ emerges as a must-watch Chinese science fiction series intricately woven from the pages of Liu Cixin’s visionary novel. The story unfolds as Wang Miao, a prominent nanomaterials expert, is thrust into a realm of cosmic intrigue by the enigmatic detective Shi Qiang. Together, they unravel the unsettling truth behind a string of mysterious deaths plaguing the scientific community, uncovering a nexus between an otherworldly realm depicted in a virtual game and the fate of humanity itself. Led by Zhang Luyi as Wang Miao and Yu Hewei as detective Shi Qiang, the series promises an immersive journey into the abyss of existential mystery and the boundless possibilities of the cosmos.

Read More: 3 Body Problem: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?