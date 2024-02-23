Constellation: 8 Similar Sci-Fi Shows You’ll Enjoy

Apple TV+’s ‘Constellation‘ unfolds as a gripping sci-fi psychological thriller series crafted by Peter Harness. Following protagonist Jo’s return to Earth post-space disaster, the narrative delves into her unsettling discovery of missing fragments in her life. Determined to unveil the concealed truths of space exploration and reclaim what’s lost, Jo embarks on a compelling quest. With a stellar cast featuring Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, and James D’Arcy, the series promises an enthralling exploration of identity, mystery, and the enigmatic depths of outer space. If the cosmic mysteries and psychological twists of ‘Constellation’ left you intrigued, here are 8 captivating shows like ‘Constellation’ that delve into similar enigmatic themes, deserving your attention.

8. The Silent Sea (2021)

‘The Silent Sea,’ a South Korean sci-fi thriller adapted from a short film titled ‘The Sea of Tranquility‘, centers on a team’s mission to retrieve a mysterious and sensitive lunar sample amid Earth’s water crisis. This premise draws intriguing parallels with ‘Constellation,’ where Jo, in a similar vein, embarks on a quest to recover the CAL canister after a space disaster. Both narratives skillfully intertwine intense sci-fi elements with human drama, exploring the challenges and personal stakes involved in retrieving crucial and enigmatic samples, whether on the moon in ‘The Silent Sea’ or in the aftermath of a cosmic incident in ‘Constellation.’

7. The First (2018)

‘The First,’ a drama series created by Beau Willimon, features a stellar cast including Sean Penn, Natascha McElhone, LisaGay Hamilton, and Hannah Ware. In this narrative, the importance of expanding space research and exploration is central, paralleling the thematic emphasis found in ‘Constellation.’ Henry, a character in ‘Constellation,’ similarly underscores the significance of advancing space research. Both narratives celebrate the ambition and necessity of pushing the boundaries of space exploration, portraying characters driven by a shared vision of expanding humanity’s reach beyond Earth’s confines.

6. A Girl and an Astronaut (2023)

‘Girl and an Astronaut,’ a Polish sci-fi romance on Netflix, parallels the cosmic intrigue of ‘Constellation.’ In 2022, fighter pilot Niko undertakes a 24-hour space journey with unforeseen consequences. Entrapped in sub-hibernation for 30 years, he reappears in 2052, wherein his lover Marta is now married to Bogdan, his best friend. Niko’s reappearance becomes pivotal in unlocking a potential cure for ALS, a connection that intricately weaves together the fates of Niko and Nadia, the granddaughter of Niko’s doctor. In ‘Constellation,’ love and cosmic anomalies drive the narrative; similarly, ‘Girl and an Astronaut’ navigates romantic entanglements across time and space. The series, starring Vanessa Aleksander, Jedrzej Hycnar, and Jakub Sasak, weaves a tale of love, lost time, and the cosmic forces shaping destinies.

5. Extant (2014-2015)

‘Extant,’ a science fiction series created by Mickey Fisher, follows astronaut Molly Woods (Halle Berry), returning from a year-long solo space mission to a startling revelation: she’s pregnant. As Molly delves into the mystery of her pregnancy, she uncovers unsettling truths challenging her perception of reality and humanity’s role in the cosmos. Goran Visnjic, Pierce Gagnon, and Grace Gummer round out the cast with their magnetic performances. Parallel to ‘Constellation,’ both narratives intricately explore the dynamics between personal relationships and cosmic enigmas, interweaving themes of love, identity, and existential contemplation within the vastness of space exploration.

4. For All Mankind (2019-)

‘For All Mankind,’ crafted by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, paints an alternate history of a prolonged global space race, featuring Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, and Wrenn Schmidt in prominent roles. This series diverges from reality, exploring the consequences of extended competition between the United States and the Soviet Union. In ‘Constellation,’ mirroring the global theme, ESA, NASA, and Russia grapple with blame for a failed mission. Both narratives intricately navigate the complexities of a worldwide space race, weaving geopolitical tensions, technological strides, and profound impacts on humanity. While ‘For All Mankind’ speculates, ‘Constellation’ dramatizes the challenges arising from global space endeavors, connecting these tales through the lens of cosmic exploration and its broader implications.

3. Away (2020)

‘Away’ and ‘Constellation’ share a thematic kinship through the portrayal of the intricate interplay between space missions and personal relationships. In both narratives, the astronauts’ journeys become catalysts for profound self-discovery and the unraveling of complex emotions. Created by Andrew Hinderaker, ‘Away’ centers on astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) leading an international crew on a perilous mission to Mars. As the crew faces challenges, their personal lives become entwined with the cosmic journey, echoing the compelling exploration of human dynamics amidst cosmic challenges found in ‘Constellation.’ The series also stars Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, and Mark Ivanir in key roles, offering a captivating blend of space exploration and emotional resonance.

2. The Expanse (2015-2022)

‘The Expanse‘ parallels ‘Constellation’ in its intricate fusion of space exploration and the profound impact on interpersonal relationships. Both narratives adeptly navigate the complex dynamics arising from cosmic endeavors. In ‘The Expanse,’ created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, humanity grapples with political tensions and interplanetary conflict as disparate characters navigate the vastness of space. The series boasts a diverse ensemble cast, including Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, and Wes Chatham. Mirroring ‘Constellation’s’ exploration of human dynamics amid cosmic challenges, ‘The Expanse’ captures the essence of personal and political intricacies intertwined with the grandeur of space exploration.

1. Dark Matter (2015-2017)

‘Dark Matter’ and ‘Constellation’ converge in their exploration of identity amidst cosmic uncertainty. While ‘Constellation’ delves into personal discoveries after a space disaster, ‘Dark Matter,’ created by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, follows a crew awakening on a spaceship with erased memories. Both narratives intertwine space exploration with character-driven mysteries. In ‘Dark Matter,’ Marc Bendavid, Melissa O’Neil, and Anthony Lemke lead an ensemble cast navigating interstellar conflicts. The series adds a layer of amnesia-induced complexity, contrasting with ‘Constellation’s’ focus on post-crisis revelations. Together, they exemplify the intersection of cosmic exploration and personal identity within the sci-fi genre.

