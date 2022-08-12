Is Margo Madison Dead? Is Wrenn Schmidt Leaving For All Mankind?

Apple TV’s ‘For All Mankind‘ season 3 sees NASA competing with Helios and Roscosmos to reach Mars. Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) remains an important player in NASA’s efforts. Margo’s decision-making and experience help NASA plan and execute its Mars Mission ahead of time. However, by the end of the third season, Margo finds herself in grave trouble.

If you are wondering whether Margo survives the season 3 finale and whether the character’s fate will affect actress Wrenn Schmidt’s time on the show, we’ve got you covered! Here is everything you need to know about Margo’s fate and Schmidt’s future on ‘For All Mankind,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Margo Madison Dead?

In season 3, Margo Madison continues to head NASA and is a pivotal figure in the agency’s Mars Mission. However, Margo is forced to share NASA’s engine designs with the Soviet Union to save Sergei’s life. The move lands Margo in trouble as Aleida Rosales notices the similarities between the two engine designs. She speaks with the FBI, and an investigation is launched against Margo. Margo’s position at NASA is threatened, and she contemplates her choices. Nonetheless, Margo continues to search for ways to bring back the astronauts stuck on Mars.

Towards the end of the season 3 finale, titled ‘Stranger in a Strange Land,’ an explosion occurs outside the Johnson Space Center. After the explosion, Aleida searches for Margo, but her office has been blown up. Moreover, Margo is nowhere to be seen. As a result, Margo is presumed dead. However, the episode’s final moments reveal that Margo is still alive. It is implied that she is in Russia and accepted the Soviet Union’s help in escaping the investigation and subsequent arrest.

Is Wrenn Schmidt Leaving For All Mankind?

In ‘For All mankind,’ actress Wrenn Schmidt essays the role of Margo Madison. Schmidt is known for her performances in shows such as ‘Person of Interest,’ ‘The Looming Tower,’ and ‘Outcast.’ Viewers might recognize the actress as Amber Park in the horror film ‘Nope.’ Schmidt is credited as a series regular from the first season of ‘For All Mankind.’ Her character is essential to the overall story of the show’s third season. Moreover, there is room for her story to continue with the confirmation that Margo is still alive. Margo’s relationship with Sergei could be explored in future episodes as the cliffhanger swaps the duo’s places. Hence, margo’s story could take an interesting turn.

On the other hand, Margo’s fate could be used to write off the character and conclude her storyline. At present, neither the actress nor the show’s makers have not publicly commented on the actress’ exit from the series. Therefore, it is too early to determine Schmidt’s future on the show. Given that Schmidt’s character is involved in ongoing storylines, it is likely that the actress could return for future episodes. ‘For All Mankind’ has already been renewed for a fourth season. Hence, viewers should not lose hope of seeing Schmidt reprise her role as Margo Madison in the upcoming installment.

Read More: Is Molly Cobb Dead? Is Sonya Walger Leaving For All Mankind?