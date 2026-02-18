56 Days: Who was the Person in the Mask? Who Discovered the Body?

In Prime Video’s ’56 Days,’ a whirlwind romance between Ciara and Oliver leads to murder. As the story unfolds over two timelines, the victim’s identity remains the main secret that is revealed to the audience over the course of eight episodes. As the cops start looking into the murder, they discover that a mysterious masked person pulled the fire alarm that led to the discovery of the badly decomposed body in the bathtub in Oliver’s apartment. To figure out who the victim is and what happened to them, the cops first need to find out the masked person, who could very well be the murderer. When that person is finally found, an extremely twisted picture of Oliver and Ciara’s romance comes to the surface. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Masked Person Provides a Critical Piece to Oliver and Ciara’s Mystery

When Ciara and Oliver’s romance begins, it becomes clear that both of them have secrets that they’d prefer to keep hidden from the rest of the world. However, things get complicated for Oliver when he discovers that someone has been sending him empty envelopes, threatening to upend the new life he has built for himself in Boston under a different name. Later, he notices that a woman with red hair has been following her. Initially, he thinks he has been imagining her, that she is not a real person but a product of his insomnia. But eventually, he figures out that she is a real person and is also the one sending him the envelopes. What shocks him even more is that she seems to be living in the same building as him, and she threatens to out his secret.

Later, Oliver discovers that she is a reporter named Jane. She had been following his case for a while and tracked him down, thanks to his godfather’s wife, Allison, who never quite liked Oliver. Jane reveals that she wants to tell the story of Oliver’s twisted past, where he was accused of murdering his classmate, Paul, though it was his friend, Shane, who was convicted for it. Despite never being legally found guilty of any crime, Oliver had the tag of murder on his head, which is what forced him to run away, trying to live anonymously in a place where no one knows about him. Jane, however, is dedicated to her job, and with Allison’s help, she gets close enough. To make Oliver talk, she sends him letters, but that just makes him angry, and to show her how dangerous he is, he vandalises her car.

Despite this, Jane is relentless in her effort to get any piece of information about him. She tries to get Ciara to work for her, but it turns out that Oliver’s new girlfriend is seemingly more dangerous than him. As the days pass, Jane tries to find a new angle to get Oliver or Ciara to talk to her. Unbeknownst to her, some significant developments happen in their story, and after a shocking death, they both flee the apartment rather unceremoniously. When Jane realises that they have been missing, she decides to use this opportunity to sneak into Oliver’s apartment, hoping to find something that she could write about. She enters the apartment, masking herself so that she is not recognised, hoping to find some evidence from Oliver’s past, but ends up finding a dead body instead.

Jane Pays the Price for Lying to the Police

When Jane entered Oliver’s apartment, she thought she’d find letters or texts or something else that could help her understand what really happened to Paul and Shane all those years ago. Instead, she stumbles upon the decomposed dead body in the bathtub. Her reporter instincts kick in, and she quickly takes a picture. Before leaving, she pulls the fire alarm, which eventually leads to the body’s discovery, bringing detectives Lee and Karl to the scene. Since Jane doesn’t report to the cops and keeps herself away from the case, the cops, at first, think that she is the victim. When she doesn’t answer her door, they get the building’s manager to open it. Her return shocks them, as it raises more questions about the victim’s identity.

Jane helps fill in the gaps in Oliver and Ciara’s story, revealing that she was conning him and had known about his past from the beginning. In all of this, Jane fails to mention that she was the one who discovered the body, but she doesn’t hide the evidence well enough. A quick look around her apartment leads Karl to the picture she took of the body, as well as the mask and jacket she’d worn while sneaking into the apartment. Naturally, this leads the cops to believe that she may have had something to do with the murder. Even though she claims she doesn’t, they arrest her, citing seemingly minor charges, which she might try to have dropped in exchange for more information. Thus, her efforts to get to Oliver and Ciara fail terribly, as she herself gets entangled in the mess that she thought she could profit from.

