60 Days In Season 7: Where Are They Now?

A&E’s ’60 Days In’ is a reality TV show that follows volunteers who enter a jail undercover, with the aim of uncovering the issues faced by inmates and improving the prison system. In the seventh season, seven previously incarcerated individuals joined the experiment at Henry County Jail, where they encountered exceptionally challenging conditions. They endured strict COVID lockdowns, staying in their cells up to 23 hours a day while also navigating intense and sometimes violent conflicts among inmates. Although some participants left early due to the pressures, those who remained made meaningful contributions, working to improve conditions in the jail step by step.

Carlos Jiminez is Undertaking Other Creative Endeavors

Carlos Jimenez joined the Latin Kings at just 16, and by 18, he found himself behind bars. Following his release, he made the choice to turn his life around, ultimately joining 60 Days In as a way to support others in similar situations. In an interview, he described the experience as a form of personal redemption. However, during his time in jail, producers pulled him aside after discovering he had been supplying contraband to inmates and compromising the experiment by recognizing one of the other undercover participants. Toward the end of the season, he was removed from the program as the team feared he might revert to old patterns, potentially leading to actions that could result in legal consequences.

Carlos, now residing in Tampa, Florida, has transformed his life through his passion for boxing, competing in both amateur and professional leagues. His dedication to a new path is deeply tied to his family, particularly his wife, Mel Jimenez. The couple, who share a child together, celebrated 18 years of marriage in September 2024. Carlos credits his family as the driving force behind his personal growth and journey away from his past.

In April 2023, he expanded his creative pursuits by releasing the album ‘Built Different,’ which features three tracks in collaboration with Hitta Castro. Carlos also embraces his identity as a reality TV star, having been prominently featured in the documentary ‘Holy Hip Hop House: Street Ministry 4 Life.’ Through his varied projects, Carlos continues to use his platform to inspire others while building a legacy he and his family can be proud of.

Joann “Jojo” Delaney Has Been Suffering From Some Health Issues

Joann “Jojo” Delaney entered the county jail undercover as “Lynn,” hoping to make a positive impact on the lives of other inmates. She openly shared that her past struggles with drug dependency had previously led her to spend eight years in prison. Confident she could use her experience to help others, Jojo was initially determined to complete the experiment. However, the challenge of being confined to her cell for 23 hours each day triggered her anxiety, making it difficult to cope. After one call for assistance, Jojo ultimately informed the team she couldn’t continue and decided to exit the program.

Jojo Delaney is currently a video creator based in Cincinnati, Ohio. She’s been facing tough times lately and recently organized a fundraiser to seek support. In April 2023, Jojo was diagnosed with nonalcoholic cirrhosis of the liver and heart failure. Her specialized doctors are in another state, and she’s been struggling to manage the necessary travel for treatment since losing her car. Now 50 and disabled, Jojo has been reaching out for help, hoping to secure a vehicle to continue her care. Her daughter, Brittany Trifone, has been a constant source of strength and support throughout this journey, and we hope Jojo finds her way back to stability soon.

Dontae is an Entrepreneur Who is Changing Lives Today

From 2007 to 2016, Dontae served time for armed robbery. Growing up in a strict military household, he struggled with discipline and began getting into trouble at a young age. During his incarceration, he made a commitment to turn his life around, focusing on education and developing new skills. In the season, he went undercover as Darius and made a huge impact on fellow inmates, showing a genuine desire to improve their circumstances. He formed a close bond with an 18-year-old named Deashaun, whom he looked out for at every opportunity. The respect and affection he garnered were evident when it came time for him to leave, as the heartfelt reactions from the other inmates revealed the positive influence he had become.

While incarcerated, Dontae realized that financial instability drives many to crime, and he was determined to change that for himself. After his release, he became an online reseller, building a stable income by sourcing items from Goodwill, thrift stores, flea markets, and bin stores to flip for a profit. Recognizing the value of this path, he launched a YouTube channel called Prison2Profit to guide other former inmates in learning the reselling business and understanding the importance of financial stability. His channel has since evolved into an organization, hosting its second convention recently to support and inspire more people on similar journeys.

Just as Dontae was about to start filming the season, he learned he had become a father. His son, Brendall James, turned two in April 2024 and already has both his parents wrapped around his little fingers. Dontae’s partner, Katey, is also a YouTuber and entrepreneur who shares glimpses of their everyday life, capturing sweet moments and family milestones. They live in Greenville, South Carolina, with Izzy, Brendall’s older sister, who is very much a part of their lives. From holiday celebrations to birthdays and small family moments, their love-filled bond shines through every shared moment.

Rojonah Rose Harris is Using Her Advocacy To Help Others

Rojonah Rose Harris served a 30-month sentence starting in January 2018 following a plea deal on tax fraud charges related to her income tax business. Although her early days in prison were challenging, she adapted quickly, earning certifications in carpentry and paralegal studies, which allowed her to assist fellow inmates with their cases. During her time during the season, Rojonah completed the entire experiment despite facing health issues, including a UTI. Her candid accounts of these experiences highlighted the prison’s sanitary conditions, bringing much-needed attention to areas for improvement.

Since her release, Rojonah has transformed her life by continuing her advocacy for inmates and formerly incarcerated individuals. Now a motivational speaker, she offers document preparation services specifically tailored for those re-entering society, helping many on their path to a fresh start. Her journey also led her to become an author, publishing three books: ‘Finding The Impossible Me,’ which came out in July 2021; ‘Made: How to Make Money in Today’s Time,’ released in October 2021; and ‘My First ABC Learning Book: ABC Learning,’ a children’s picture book created for kids with incarcerated parents. Though she still owes nearly $1 million to the IRS, Rojonah has made significant strides toward a fulfilling and self-directed life.

Nick’s Son is His Priority

Nick, who grew up on a cattle farm in Georgia, enjoyed a stable childhood but eventually found himself drawn to the lure of easy money, leading him into a multi-state steroid trafficking ring. His involvement landed him a six-year prison sentence, during which he experienced harsh prison conditions that solidified his resolve to never return. In the seventh season of 60 Days In, Nick took on the role of reporting on prison conditions, aiming to shed light on the treatment of inmates by the administration. Despite finding the experience grueling, especially with the challenges of aging in such an environment, Nick felt proud of his contribution and the feedback he provided. These days, he works part-time as a machine operator, devoting his time and energy to his son and making sure he has a happy and healthy upbringing.

Chucky Hojnakci’s Popularity on Social Media is Soaring These Days

Charles “Chucky” Hojnacki, a former gang member with a history of over 26 years in and out of incarceration, had been detained more than 20 times, even spending time in juvenile detention. Determined to change his life, he joined 60 Days In for its seventh season, where he quickly faced a challenge when another undercover participant recognized him, putting him on alert about his identity. However, he adapted smoothly, connecting naturally with the inmates and sharing his story. Chucky took a protective role, especially with some of the younger inmates, feeling a sense of responsibility to guide them away from the mistakes he once made.

Chucky has become a popular figure on TikTok, amassing nearly one million followers who tune in to hear his reflections and advice aimed at steering others away from a life of crime. Alongside this motivational content, he shares lifestyle videos and moments from his daily life that deeply resonate with his audience. His impactful work on social media has earned him the Individual Achievement Award from the state of Illinois. Chucky also works as a certified machinist and is devoted to his family, which includes his fiancée and three children. His two sons are his pride, and his daughter, Madelene Grace Hojnacki, born in August 2024, has become the center of his world. He cherishes every moment, expressing gratitude for the life he has built and the positive influence he now has.

Tangie Bryant is Leading a Vibrant Life as a DJ

Tangie Bryant spent just seven days in prison for her aggravated robbery charge, followed by six years of probation. Despite the brief time behind bars, she gained valuable insight into the prison system, shaped in part by her own experiences growing up with a mother who frequently faced incarceration. Tangie began working at 16 to support her family, instilling a strong sense of responsibility in her. During her time in the seventh season as Trinity, she connected deeply with fellow inmates and highlighted the significant lack of medical assistance they received. Although she was taken aback by some of the violent outbursts among the inmates, she remained resolute and proved to be a valuable asset to the team, advocating for the needs of those around her.

Tangie Bryant has transformed her life into a vibrant journey as a National Touring Celebrity DJ, embracing the thrill of life on the road. Her shows have become major hits, captivating audiences with infectious energy and expertly curated playlists that blend various genres to keep the dance floor alive. Behind the scenes, Tangie immerses herself in the creative process, skillfully mixing tracks and crafting unique experiences for her fans, and she generously shares glimpses of her artistic journey on social media, giving followers a taste of the magic that happens behind the turntables. Based out of Houston, Texas, she infuses her performances with a sly sense of humor, ensuring that every show is not just a concert but an unforgettable experience that leaves audiences wanting more.

