My 600-lb Life Deaths: All the Cast Members Who Sadly Passed Away

While there’s no denying TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life’ is arguably one of the most heartwrenching yet inspirational reality shows on network television at the moment, it is also the most honest. That’s because it follows morbidly obese individuals from all walks of life as they turn to intense diets as well as high-risk major surgery in the hopes of reclaiming their true selves within a year. Unfortunately, not everyone featured in this original production has a success story, and even if they do, there are times when tragedy suddenly strikes to take them away from their dreams.

Henry Foot Passed Away in 2013

It was in season 1 episode 4 when we first came across 47-year-old Huston, Texas, resident Henry Foots as he struggled with his weight after finding solace in food owing to his past traumas. He eventually went from 714 lbs to 275 lbs, losing a total of 440 lbs, thanks to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s program, following which he continued the journey himself to live out his dreams. He built a social circle, landed a job, as well as got involved in a romantic relationship for the first time in years, but things sadly didn’t pan out in the way he wanted as he passed away in 2013. According to reports, he died of an unspecified illness unrelated to his prior weight issues on May 16, leaving behind countless well-wishers and loved ones – he was 54 at the time.

Ashley Randall Died in 2021

Ashley Randall had one of the biggest losses from the show considering she was introduced to us at 617 lbs after struggling with one personal issue after another, just to walk away at 253 lbs. The 24-year-old Killeen, Texas native had lost more than 364 lbs over seven years, only to then stay true to the program even in her everyday life to ensure she could rebuild where she once was. But alas, she never could realize all her dreams as she lost her life on October 2, 2021, at the age of 40, leaving behind her mother, her sister, her husband, as well as four loving young nieces. The season 1 episode 5 participant actually died in a local hospital following a “terrible infection” that caused her body to become septic, meaning she died of complications related to sepsis and pneumonia.

Laura Perez Passed Away in The Early 2020s

Having endured several difficulties as a child, including neglect as well as sexual abuse, it comes as no surprise Laura turned to food for comfort, unaware she would start a cycle of dependency. That’s how the 41-year-old San Antonio, Texas, resident reached 594 lbs, because of which she had limited mobility and needed a wheelchair with an oxygen tank just to go about her daily life. Thankfully, though, her hard work in the program paid off since she lost 237 lbs by the end of her journey, as seen in season 3 episode 7, meaning she was 357 lbs and determined to lose more. Yet, before she could really achieve her goals, she sadly passed away of unspecified causes at the age of 48 on November 17, 2021, only to be succeeded by her loving husband and their two kids.

Sean Milliken Died in 2019

Like the rest of his fellow participants, Sean Milliken struggled with his weight from an early age owing to traumatic experiences, but it went to such an extent that he simply couldn’t stop. In fact, the 26-year-old Cameron Park, California, resident’s initial few months in Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s program saw his size increasing instead of decreasing, as seen in season 4 epiosde 11. He started at 919 lbs before going to 1003 lbs, only to ultimately successfully lose 455 lbs to end his journey at 548 lbs, a number he just couldn’t maintain on the scale as time passed. We say this because he died from a cardiac arrest due to an infection from poor hygiene upon gaining an astounding 150 lbs in the four weeks prior – it was on February 17, 2019, and he was 29.

James King Passed Away in 2020

Like Sean Milliken, 46-year-old James King of season 5 episode 11 put on weight instead of losing it following his initial weigh-in, making it apparent the program would be far from easy for him. This was true as he couldn’t stick to the regimen given to him in any way possible, resulting in him being dismissed in 11 months for only shedding a total of 55 lbs when it should’ve been much more. Sadly, he remained stuck in his vicious cycle of food addiction, which ultimately concluded with his passing away from multiple organ failure because of his obesity on April 3, 2020. He was 49 at the time and was essentially forced to leave behind his loving wife, four adorable daughters, two kind sons, 19 grandchildren, as well as countless loved ones and well-wishers.

James “L.B.” Bonner Died in 2018

If we’re being honest, the tale of James “L.B.” Bonner is arguably one of the most memorable and heartbreaking since he succeeded in his efforts to lose weight, but it still was not enough. This season 6 episode 6 participant from Lexington, South Carolina, had joined the program at 642 lbs following a lifelong food addiction stemming from trauma, out of which he ultimately lost 316 lbs. He then continued down this path to lose even more weight via healthy eating as well as exercise, yet he still had his demons, which he soon decided he couldn’t face despite having a support system. We say this because the 30-year-old was found dead in his apartment on August 2, 2018, shortly following which authorities confirmed his cause of death to be suicide.

Lisa Fleming Died in 2018

It was in season 6 episode 7 when we were first introduced to 49-year-old Mobile, Alabama resident Lisa Flemming, whose weight issues stemmed from early struggles and witnessing her brother’s murder. Therefore, by the time 2017 rolled around, she was not only 704 lbs but also completely bedridden and unable to care for herself, driving her to decide it was high time she turned over a new lead. Unfortunately, this was easier said than done for the proud mother, and she ended up being booted from the program in six months for only having lost 76 lbs when it should have been much, much more. Little did anybody know she would still find a way to undergo weight loss surgery and then lose 200 lbs, just to then suddenly fall very sick in a way unrelated to her size – she died from the same at age 50 on August 23, 2018.

Robert Buchel Died in 2017

Season 6 episode 8 was when we first came across Robert from Forked River, New Jersey, who weighed 842 lbs. His body was riddled with lymphedema, and he was bed-bound owing to his lifelong food addiction, but he wanted to change with the help of his fiance, Kathryn. Unfortunately, while he was doing great and had lost 340 lbs by month nine to weigh 502 lbs, things suddenly changed. On November 15, 2017, the 41-year-old died from a heart attack in a local hospital while filming the series. Despite his best attempts to turn over a new leaf, it just sadly didn’t pan out.

Renee Biran Passed Away in 2021

At the age of 53, Valdosta, Georgia native Renne Biran has spiraled into her food addiction owing to her childhood trauma that she weighed 631 lbs at the beginning of her journey. She did work hard and eventually qualified for the gastric sleeve bypass surgery, with the help of which she lost a total of 250 lbs by the end of her episode to weigh 381 lbs. But alas, the mother of seven and grandmother of 28 sadly passed away on May 14, 2021. Her precise cause of death has never been revealed, but her obituary did state she passed “surrounded by important family and friends” after having rededicated her life to her faith.

Destinee LaShaee Died in 2022

Although born Matthew, we were introduced to Destinee LaShaee as the first openly transgender participant of the show in season 7 episode 10. She never felt like she fit in growing up, only to turn to food as solace, which grew unhealthy as time passed, and she began feeling as if her curves made her even more beautiful. However, at 669 lbs, she needed to lose weight to complete her transition, which she did with the help of the program and surgery, ending her episode at 440 lbs after losing 229 lbs. The truth is she continued her progress as the years passed, yet things changed in 2022. The 30-year-old sadly died in February 2022, but no cause of her has ever been made public.

Kelly Mason Passed Away in 2018

It was at 725 lbs when we first came across Kelly Mason in season 7 epiosde 13 of the show, only for her to gradually prove that hard work and determination are all it takes to turn over a new leaf. That’s because the Greensboro, North Carolina native really took to the program and actually lost a significant amount of weight, 342 lbs within 10 months, to weigh in at 383 lbs, but it was sadly too late. After all, during filming, she died in her sleep from heart failure, and it happened merely days before she was to celebrate her 42nd birthday in 2018. She wanted to hit her goal weight and even finish school, a path it seemed possible for her to achieve, yet it simply wasn’t in the cards for her.

Angela Gutierrez Died in 2023

While there have been a few tragedies in connection to the participants of the show, nothing was as bad as the case of 44-year-old Ross, Ohio, native Angela Gutierrez. She weighed 608 lbs when she first decided to join the program to start anew, but she sadly left it within eight months without even a second weigh-in as she couldn’t cope with the extreme diet and pressure. In the end, the 49-year-old sadly died in March 2023, mere hours after posting about having a low oxygen level on social media, leaving behind a loving husband as well as 2 young kids.

Vianey Rodriguez Passed Away in 2023

It was in season 7 episode 20 that the case of Vinay Rodriguez highlighted precisely how dangerous being obese, losing weight, and having gastric surgery bypass can be. That’s because while her initial weigh-in was 600+lbs, which she managed to bring down to qualify for the surgery, her heart stopped beating while she was being prepped for the operation, leading it to be postponed. She did eventually get it, resulting in her losing 225 lbs in a year and being at 369 lbs at the end of her episode. She did incredibly well even in the years to follow with a sound support system, yet things changed after she contracted COVID-19. as she later got pneumonia too. She later died from complications related to this disease at the age of 41 on November 20, 2023.

Gina Krasley Passed Away in 2021

At the age of 28, Gina Krasley of Tuckerton, New Jersey, was well aware she would lose her life if she didn’t get her weight under control, especially as it went from 606 lbs to 614 lbs at the time of filming only. Sadly, she only lost 58 lbs by the end of her time in the program and was 556 lbs, resulting in her struggling a lot as time passed by. According to reports, she was later hospitalized with cellulitis and even developed numbness and pain in her legs that made it impossible for her to walk, making it seem like she was suffering from a mystery illness. Sadly, even professionals couldn’t help her, and she died at the age of 30 on August 6, 2021.

Coliesa McMillian Died in 2020

Coliesa McMillian was well on her way to achieving her goal of losing her excess weight and starting anew when everything turned upside down for her. That’s because while she started her journey at 643 lbs, she was 499 lbs by the end after having lost 144 lbs from the diet and surgery, only for the latter to affect her more than anybody ever imagined. The New Roads, Louisiana native actually died at the age of 41 on September 22, 2020, owing to acute kidney failure as well as other complications stemming from her weight loss surgery. She had spent over two weeks in the hospital prior to this, just hoping to recover, but to no avail.

Paul MacNeill Died in 2023

As a 35-year-old native of Auburndale, Florida, Paul MacNeill of season 10 episode 6 was one of the lower point success stories of the show as he went from 757 lbs to 641 in a year. He then brought about a change to his day-to-day life so as to continue leading a better, healthier life, unaware that the universe had different plans for him. The truth is he had even landed a job by the time 2023 rolled around, and it was while he was on his way to work on September 21, 2023, that he passed away following a tragic car accident. From what we can tell, the 37-year-old lost his life on site.

Larry Myers Passed Away in 2023

While it’s true that Larry Myers was dubbed Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits after a video of him singing about the food at a local restaurant went viral, it was his unwavering optimism that had fans hooked. It was with the help of the same that the Albany, New York resident went from 648 lbs to 529 lbs within a year during the program, only to later fall back to his old ways upon getting depressed. The gospel singer did undergo surgery to lose 100 lbs again, yet it simply wasn’t enough because he unfortunately died from a heart attack on June 13, 2023, merely 3 days after celebrating his 49th birthday.

Read More: Is My 600-lb Life Scripted or Real?