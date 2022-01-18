7 Anime Like Horimiya You Must See

‘Horimiya’ is an anime adaptation of the manga series of the same name, which is written by Hiroki Adachi and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara. It introduces viewers to two very complex and seemingly different characters named Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura. Hori is an intelligent and beautiful girl who is liked by everybody at school, while Izumi is a glass-wearing geek who prefers to stay alone.

Although it might appear on the surface that they are poles apart, a chance meeting reveals that they have more in common than what they had previously thought. The anime series quickly became quite popular. So, if you are someone who likes ‘Horimiya’ and wants to watch a similar show, we have the following recommendations for you. You can find most of these shows on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. 5 Centimeters Per Second (2007)

‘5 Centimeters Per Second’ is a story of two lovers who have known each other ever since they were little. Takaki and Akari have been in love with one another for as long as they can remember, but unfortunately, because of some circumstances, they have to live apart. Although they remain in contact, they soon have to deal with the harsh reality of long-distance relationships. ‘5 Centimeters Per Second’ is a complicated love story of two lovers who stand by one another despite the odds stacked up against them. Hori and Izumi, too, have to face several such dilemmas as they fall in love with one another and work on their relationship.

6. Blue Spring Ride (2014)

‘Blue Spring Ride’ is the story of Futaba, a middle school student in love with her cold and distant classmate named Kou Tanaka. She has had feelings for Kou ever since she shared a shelter with him, but Futaba failed to get his attention despite her best efforts. Later, in high school, her life changes when she meets the same boy she used to love, but for some reason, he now goes by the name Kou Mabuchi. After learning more about the dire circumstance afflicting Kou, Futaba tries to help him, and the characters learn a lot more about each other in the process. ‘Blue Spring Ride’ will help you relive the high-school love story that you might have enjoyed in ‘Horimiya.’

5. Wolf Children (2012)

‘Wolf Children’ or ‘Ookami Kodomo no Ame to Yuki’ recounts the story of a diligent college student named Hana who falls in love with a mysterious man from her class. It is later revealed that the man is not even human: he is the last werewolf alive, who transforms into a beast on a full moon night. But Hana’s love for her partner does not change, and she decides to start a family with him. Her love story is quite similar to that of Izumi and Hori, who fall in love with each other despite their differences.

4. My Little Monster (2012)

‘My Little Monster’ introduces viewers to Shizuku Mizutani, a studious young girl who only cares about her grades. Although she prefers to be alone, her life changes when she meets Haru Yoshida, a notorious troublemaker who doesn’t like attending school. Shizuku and Haru might have very few things in common, but they understand each other much better than anyone else.

They have a similar worldview as they both prefer to stay alone and distant. When Shizuku gets to know Haru, she realizes there is more to him than ferocity. ‘My Little Monster’ will remind you of Hori and Izumi, whose differences do not get in the way of their relationship, and they fall in love with each other after realizing that there is more to them than what they had previously thought.

3. Toradora! (2008 – 2009)

‘Toradora!’ introduces us to two high school students who are just like Hori and Izumi from ‘Horimiya.’ Ryūji Takasu’s intimidating face might give someone the wrong impression: that he is a delinquent. But nothing can be further from the truth. In fact, Ryūji is a gentle and kind-hearted guy who loves housework.

He meets Taiga, a doll-like student, because of an embarrassing mistake and discovers that she is surprisingly sweet and quite different from her superficial public perception. They get to know each other better as they embark on a journey together to help each other impress their respective crushes. Much like ‘Horimiya,’ ‘Toradora!’ is the love story of two completely different personalities who find out that they have something that they can relate to.

2. Kare Kano (1998 – 1999)

‘Kare Kano’ or ‘Kareshi Kanojo no Jijou’ recounts the story of Yukino Miyazawa, a high school student who loves to be the center of attention. But Soichiro Arima steals her thunder because of the sheer perfection in everything he does. Yukino starts disliking him and tries to do everything possible to ensure that she becomes the center of attention again. After regular efforts, she finally gets the top score on the midterm exams and beats Soichiro.

But much to her surprise, Soichiro is not at all perturbed and instead congratulates her. He even confesses his love to Yukino, but she turns him down, relishing her empty victory. Soichiro later gets to know one of Yukino’s secrets and realizes she is not the person that she is portraying herself to be. ‘Kareshi Kanojo no Jijou,’ like ‘Horimiya,’ is the love story of characters whose outward appearances can be deceptive.

1. Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You (2009 – 2011)

Sawako Kuronuma is a sweet girl who is misunderstood by her classmates. Everyone she knows thinks that she is frightening and vitriolic, but very few realize that she longs for company. In order to make more friends, Sawako decides to befriend Shouta Kazehaya, the most popular boy in the class. Kazehaya, for some reason, decides to test her courage in front of their classmates. Sawako, realizing that this might be a great opportunity to prove herself, takes up the challenge.

As she spends more time around Kazehaya, she grows with every challenge without realizing that she is influencing Kazehaya in the process. ‘Kimi ni Todoke: Frome Me to You’ is a love story of two high school students who have completely different personalities. Needless to say, the resemblance with ‘Horimiya’ is hard to ignore.

