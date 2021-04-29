‘Yasuke’ is a fantasy samurai action series that follows the eponymous protagonist who decides to leave his violent past behind and lead a peaceful life away from political conflicts. Unfortunately, it turns out living a tranquil life in war-torn Japan isn’t an option. He soon finds himself taking up arms to protect a mysterious girl with supernatural powers as conflicts between rival daimyo ensue. The story of bloodthirsty warlords and a legendary samurai, with supernatural elements, has managed to garner the attention of a huge audience around the world. If you loved this anime and wish to watch similar shows, then we have a few recommendations for you. Most of these anime like ‘Yasuke’ can be streamed on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Amazon Prime.

7. Dororo (2019)

After being abandoned and disposed of in a river, a child is rescued by a medicine man who saves his life despite the odds. The man later provides this limbless child with prosthetics and weapons before he embarks on a legendary journey to avenge the wrongs done by his father, samurai lord Daigo Kagemitsu. He walks alone for years until he is befriended by an orphan named Dororo. Now, the duo must fight to survive in a dangerous world of demons. ‘Dororo,’ like ‘Yasuke,’ introduces viewers to an unlikely duo of a samurai and his young companion who must survive a world infested by dangerous, life-threatening threats.

6. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (2006 – 2007)

‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion‘ revolves around Lelouch Lamperouge, a Britannian student who, after being bestowed the powers of Geass by C.C, a mysterious girl, vows to avenge the wrongs done to his loved ones while also supporting the Japanese struggle for freedom against the Holy Empire of Britannia. He keeps his identity a secret in his perilous journey as C.C. stands by his side through the thick and thin. Although there are very few similarities between ‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion’ and ‘Yasuke’ but fans who loved the action scenes with mechs and the political drama should undoubtedly watch the former as well.

5. Samurai 7 (2004)

The farmers from Kanna Village, after being harassed by fearless mechanized bandits for a long time, realize that they have no option but to fight back for their survival. As death by starvation stares at them, some people take it upon themselves to look for skilled samurai to face the threat of the murderous bandits. The search ends with villagers finally finding seven skilled warriors who are valiant enough to fight and stop the band of outlaws. ‘Yasuke’ fans looking for a lot of samurai action and drama must-watch ‘Samurai 7’, which is still entertaining to watch despite the difference in the premise.

4. House of Five Leaves (2010)

‘House of Five Leaves’ is the story of Masanosuke Akitsu, an unlucky ronin who wanders from one place to another and is deemed unreliable by his employers. However, he finally finds work when Yaichi hires him as his bodyguard. But the ronin is unaware of the horrific deeds that he will have to commit as he is soon dragged into the world of crime. Now, he must understand Yaichi’s motives and his past as he struggles with moral dilemmas himself. ‘House of Five Leaves’ will give fans of ‘Yasuke’ similarly epic action sequences that they must have witnessed in the former.

3. Samurai Champloo (2004 – 2005)

Mugen, a competitive samurai whose style appears to mimic breakdance moves, saves Fuu Kasum, a young waitress being harassed by some bullies in a small teahouse. However, he is more interested in the fight itself and the monetary benefit that it can accrue than Fuu’s safety. After he easily defeats the bullies using his wild fighting technique, Mugen picks up a fight with a ronin named Jin. However, before they can deal with each other, they are captured for murdering the local magistrate’s son and are sentenced to death.

Aware of their fighting prowess and the skill with the sword, Fuu valiantly rescues them to recruit the duo for a mission that will change all their lives. Fans who loved ‘Yasuke’ for the unbelievable sword fights and action will love ‘Samurai Champloo.’ Moreover, both the anime give a similar vibe as the former is set in Japan’s feudal era while the latter introduces viewers to the Edo period.

2. Afro Samurai (2007)

Afro, a young boy, witnessed the death of his legendary samurai father after he lost a duel with a man named Justice. After killing his adversary, Justice took the Number One headband and proudly accepted its godly powers. That day shaped Afro’s entire life as he dedicated himself to training to become strong enough to confront Justice. Following years of training and hard work, Afro finally claimed the Number Two headband and now stands a chance to fight his arch-enemy. Unfortunately, he still needs to fight a protracted war as challengers keep emerging to take his headband while he prepares himself for the final confrontation with his father’s killer. ‘Afro Samurai,’ like ‘Yasuke,’ is a story of a samurai who fights his inner demons to face his adversaries as obstacles emerge on his way.

1. Blade of the Immortal (2008)

Manji, also known as the Hundred Man Killer, is a dextrous swordsman who is notorious for killing one hundred innocent men. Unfortunately, since Yaobikuni, an eight hundred-year-old nun, places bloodworms in his body, Manji’s wounds, even those appearing to be mortal, quite paradoxically heal on their own. Therefore, he is cursed to live forever. In order to end his meaningless existence, he proposes to kill one thousand evil men to pay for his crimes, to which Yaobikuni surprisingly agrees.

Soon, he meets Rin Asano, a teenager who wants his help to avenge the murder of his parents. He agrees to help her after observing her lack of strength and pledges to protect the young girl for four years. It marks the beginning of a legendary journey of redemption, vengeance, and violence that changes Manji’s life. ‘Blade of the Immortal’ follows a skilled swordsman protecting a young girl chased by people with evil intentions, which is quite similar to the premise of the fantasy action anime ‘Yasuke.’

