7 Shows Like Sweet Tooth You Must See

Based on Jeff Lemire’s namesake comic book series, Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ is set in a world where almost all humanity has been wiped out due to a deadly virus. Coinciding with the outbreak was another phenomenon: the births of children with animalistic features. The story revolves around a half-human, half-deer hybrid boy named Gus (Christian Convery) and his incredible journey to find the woman he thinks is his mother.

Helping him are a solitary drifter named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen), the teenage leader of a radical pro-hybrid group. If you have already binged the web series and want to catch other shows that deal with similar themes and concepts, we have the perfect list of shows you would enjoy. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Sweet Tooth’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Jeremiah (2002-2004)

In the Showtime series ‘Jeremiah,’ it has been 15 years since a virus known as “The Big Death” killed almost everyone older than 13. Since then, the young survivors have all grown up and inherited a much different world from what it used to be before the outbreak. The eponymous character (Luke Perry) meets Kurdi (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), and they decide to travel together to a location called Valhalla Sector, hoping that they will find a way to revive human civilization there. Both ‘Jeremiah’ and ‘Sweet Tooth’ celebrate the idea of innocence by depicting it as the primary component in preservation from the respective outbreaks.

6. Into the Badlands (2015-2019)

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, AMC’s ‘Into the Badlands’ follows a warrior (or clipper) named Sunny (Daniel Wu), who loyally serves Badlands’ Baron Quinn (Marton Csokas) in post-apocalyptic America. The story takes place in the Badlands, which denotes the regions between the Rocky Mountains and Mississippi River. While this dystopian society is as brutal as any other in the history of humanity, they have developed an aversion towards guns. So instead, the clippers rely on weapons like swords, knives, clubs, and crossbows. Like ‘Sweet Tooth,’ ‘Into the Badlands’ is a dystopian show with many fantasy elements.

5. The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

‘The Walking Dead’ is one of the most popular dystopian TV shows of all time. After waking up from a coma, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) discovers that the world he knew has been destroyed in a zombie apocalypse. However, he finds his family and other survivors, and they try to protect each other not just from zombies but other humans as well. Like ‘Sweet Tooth,’ the AMC show is inspired by a comic book series and touches upon the theme of friends who become family.

4. The Last Man on Earth (2015-2018)

Will Forte, who plays Pubba or Richard Fox in ‘Sweet Tooth,’ is the creator and main star of Fox’s post-apocalyptic situational comedy series ‘The Last Man on Earth.’ A wonderful blend of humor and despair, the series is about Philip Tandy Miller (Forte), who comes to believe that he is the last living human in the world in the aftermath of a cataclysmic pandemic. Later in the series, he meets Carol Andrew Pilbasian Miller (Kristen Schaal), a woman who comes searching for him. Initially disappointed for superficial reasons, Phil eventually falls in love with Carol.

3. The 100 (2014-2020)

The CW science-fiction drama is the television adaptation of Kass Morgan’s namesake book series. Nearly a century after a nuclear apocalypse, humanity is forced to live in a space station because Earth has supposedly become uninhabitable. When the life-support systems on the space station start to malfunction, its leaders send 100 underage delinquents to Earth to find out if the planet has become liveable again in the absence of humanity. Initially, the 100 young people devote themselves to celebrate their newfound freedom but soon discover that they are not alone.

2. Zoo (2015-2017)

‘Sweet Tooth’ is not Nonso Anozie’s first foray into the post-apocalyptic genre. He has previously worked in ‘Zoo,’ the CBS adaptation of James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge’s book of the same name. It depicts a world where animals of all kinds have suddenly started brutally attacking humans. American zoologist Jackson Oz (James Wolk) teams up with his friend and Kenyan safari guide Abraham Kenyatta (Anozie), veterinary pathologist Dr. Mitch Morgan (Billy Burke), French intelligence officer Chloe Tousignant (Nora Arnezeder), and journalist Jamie Campbell (Kristen Connolly) to find out the root cause of such unprecedented and widespread behavioral anomalies.

1. The Rain (2018-2020)

Netflix’s Danish series ‘The Rain’ is developed around the intriguing and terrifying concept of a deadly virus spreading through rainfall. There is an inherent wrongness about that concept that instantly grabs your attention. In almost all cultures, rain is considered a force of good, a natural phenomenon that rejuvenates dry and desolate lands. Like Gus in ‘Sweet Tooth,’ ‘The Rain’s Simone (Alba August) and Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) embark on a journey to find a parent.

Read More: Where Is Sweet Tooth Filmed?