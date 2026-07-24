72 Hours: Is Unlimited a Real Vodka Brand? Is The Aida Agency a Real Ad Company?

In Netflix’s ‘72 Hours,’ an ad executive gets the chance to understand the younger crowd when he is added to a group chat by mistake. Joe Nixon has entered his 40s and is waiting for the promotion that is long overdue. However, he discovers he risks losing his job because his bosses think he no longer knows his audience. And then, the group chat comes along, and he decides to risk everything on the next 72 hours he will spend with total strangers. Things escalate pretty quickly, with Joe almost going toe-to-toe with a drug cartel. And all of this just so he can figure out how to sell a new vodka brand to the consumers and get a huge win for his ad company. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Unlimited and Aida Agency are Fictional Additions to Joe Nixon’s Story

’72 Hours’ presents an entirely fictional story about a man who joins a bachelor party of strangers as a research strategy. The protagonist Joe Nixon works for the AIDA agency, an ad company where he has worked for over a decade and proven himself to be one of its greatest assets. In real life, there are several organizations that coincidentally have the same acronym, but they are not connected to the fictional company portrayed in the movie in any manner. In the same vein, Unlimited, the brand of vodka that Joe needs to help sell, is also an entirely made-up brand, created to serve as a potent plot device.

In real life, Kevin Hart owns an alcohol brand called Gran Coramino. However, it is not vodka, but tequila. The company, which is co-owned by tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann, was founded in 2022. With Hart’s character trying to sell a brand of alcohol in the movie, one can assume that he may have carried over some experience from real life, particularly in trying to show how the marketing world works. In the movie, the brand becomes a challenge for Joe to overcome. Over the years, he has sold a lot of stuff pretty well, but as times change, he is failing to keep up. So, when he makes the ad for Unlimited, it comes across as so cringeworthy that his boss has to give him a reality check.

Thus, the campaign for Unlimited pushes Joe to think outside the box, leading him to join the bachelor party from a group chat he was accidentally added to. Instead of simply observing the young men and understanding the mindset of the new generation, Joe decides to film them drinking alcohol and turns the raw footage into an ad. Or at least, that is the idea, until things go so unexpectedly out of control that he is forced to re-evaluate his life. The story ends on an entirely unexpected yet hopeful note for the character. Not only does he finally understand what he set out to learn, but he also accepts that there is much more to life than his job.

Read More: Is 72 Hours a True Story? Is Joe Nixon Based on a Real Person?