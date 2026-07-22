Where Was 72 Hours Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Helmed by Tim Story, Netflix’s ’72 Hours’ is a comedy movie that centers on a 40-year-old ad executive and married father of three named Joe, who gets mistakenly added to a group chat related to a bachelor party in Miami. At first, he contemplates his young days, but comes clean to the young people in the group about his real identity. Much to his surprise, Nick, the best man of the groom, insists that Joe attend the three-day bachelor party anyway.

As he travels to Miami for the wild party, Joe unexpectedly impacts not only Nick but also many other attendees during his 72-hour adventure. Featuring Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshal, and Teyana Taylor, the Netflix production is set in Miami, Florida, where Joe’s journey is marked by many ups and downs against the backdrop of beaches, pristine waters, and parties.

72 Hours Filming Locations

The shooting for ’72 Hours’ was conducted in Florida and New Jersey, specifically in Miami, Hoboken, Jersey City, and Long Branch. According to reports, principal photography for the Kevin Hart starrer got underway in June 2025 and went on for about a couple of months before wrapping up in August of the same year.

Miami, Florida

Staying true to the setting of the narrative, a portion of the filming of ’72 Hours’ largely took place in Miami, Florida. In August 2025, several scenes were taped in Brickell, the financial district of the city. Just a short drive from downtown Miami and southeast of Brickell, the team also headed to Virginia Key, an 863-acre barrier island in Biscayne Bay, along the Rickenbacker Causeway just north of Key Biscayne. In the area, they used the picturesque waterfront setting and yacht-lined marinas to create a coastal atmosphere required for some scenes.

Hoboken, New Jersey

Nestled on the Hudson River, Hoboken in New Jersey also served as one of the shooting destinations. Filming was conducted across two blocks in Mile Square City early on a Monday morning in late June. In particular, they set up camp in the 900 block of Hudson Street and along the stretch of Tenth Street between Washington and Hudson streets. According to reports, many cast and crew members were spotted in the area, accompanied by production equipment and trucks.

Other Locations in New Jersey

Aside from the aforementioned spots, the team also ventured into other neighborhoods in the state. In Downtown Jersey City, the charming Victorian-esque neighborhood of Van Vorst doubled up as a spot for shooting. In July, the gas dock and a 200-foot vessel at Liberty Landing Marina, located at 80 Audrey Zapp Drive, were utilized as stand-ins for the Miami Beach backdrop for several scenes. Filming also took the team to the beachside city of Long Branch in Monmouth County.

There, they hit one of the beaches to recreate the vibrant Miami Beach atmosphere and tape the over-the-top and wild bachelor party scenes featuring the 40-year-old protagonist and his younger companions. Additional scenes were filmed on the exteriors of a swanky property located on the oceanfront in the Elberon community in Long Branch. Within the area, the production camps of the Netflix movie were set up in the parking lots of Saint Stephanos Armenian Church at 1184 Ocean Avenue North, alongside the St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church.

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