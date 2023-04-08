8 Anime Like Yona of the Dawn You Must See

Created by Pierrot Studio, ‘Yona of the Dawn’ centers around Yona, the sheltered Princess of the Kingdom of Kouka. Having brought up her entire life within the walls of the royal palace, Yona is unaware of how the common folk lives. Her perfect world comes crumbling down one day by an act of treason, which strips her of even her title as the princess. Yona is forced to flee her home with her bodyguard, Son Hak. No longer playing the role of the naïve princess, she vows to do everything in her power to become strong enough to crush her enemies.

Fantasy action adventure anime have always had their appeal amongst audiences of all ages – from finding a sword of legend or awakening an ancient power to conquering dungeons and saving villagers in distress, the genre covers just about everything in a setting whose storytelling potential is as endless as the horizon. ‘Yona of the Dawn’ is no different, with a princess who knows very little of the world coming to terms with her own ignorance and striving to do better in order to exact her revenge. If you enjoyed the anime’s premise, here’s a list of similar titles just for you. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘Yona of the Dawn’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Funimation, or Crunchyroll.

8. Moribito – Guardian of the Spirit (2007)

‘Moribito – Guardian of the Spirit’ centers around Prince Chagum, who is to be sacrificed to save the Shin Yogo Empire by the Emperor’s order when a water demon manifests itself within the Prince’s body. Now on the run, Chagun is saved by a spear-wielding mercenary named Balsa from a thinly veiled assassination attempt.

Soon after, she is tasked by Chagum’s mother to protect him from the emperor and his hunters. Like Yona, Chagum also grew up sheltered inside the royal palace, and his journey as he travels across the world – exploring the beauty of life, nature, family, and the bonds that form between strangers – is equally eye-opening.

7. The Story of Saiunkoku (2006-2007)

‘The Story of Saiunkoku’ revolves around Shuurei Kou, the daughter of a noble yet impoverished family, who dreams of becoming a government official, but her dream is out of her as such a position is forbidden to women. Fate has something else in store for Shuurei, however, as she is soon called to the royal palace to aid the new Emperor, Ryuuki Shi, who is known for his lax attitude towards work throughout the Empire.

While Shuurei is clever and diligent, it is Ryuuki Shi who is most similar to Yona in his naivety as well as his struggle to improve himself and learn what it is to be a meaningful leader, the problems that come with his position, and the satisfaction of having a prospering nation.

6. The Twelve Kingdoms (2002-2003)

An ordinary day for Youko Nakajima becomes strange when a man who claims to be from another world barges into her classroom and bows before her. The pale-haired man claims that Youko is his master and belongs on the throne of his kingdom. Unfortunately, with this man also come strange creatures, who attack Youko just before she is transported to the other world with two of her classmates. Like Yona, Youko and her classmates in ‘The Twelve Kingdoms’ also grew up without any wants or needs and now must adjust to a brand new reality if they wish to survive.

5. Hiiro no Kakera: The Tamayori Princess Saga (2012)

‘Hiiro no Kakera: The Tamayori Princess Saga’ tells the story of Tamaki Kasuga, a normal high school girl, who is attacked by strange creatures when she goes to live with her grandmother in the remote village of Kifumura. After saving her granddaughter, the old woman informs Tamaki of the special blood of the Tamayori Princess that runs in the veins of every woman in their family. Now, like her ancestors, it is Tamaki’s responsibility to keep gods and ghosts sealed away so that they can’t harm the general public.

Though skeptical at first, Tamki soon comes to realize just how important and dangerous her work truly is. Both Yona and Tamaki are young girls who suddenly have an immense responsibility thrust upon them – one that they must shoulder alone – which makes them both relatable to each other.

4. The Heroic Legend of Arslan (2015-2016)

Arslan, the young prince of the Kingdom of Pars, sets out to prove his valor on the battlefield for the very first time. However, while he is off fighting, the king is betrayed by one of his most trusted officials, which leads to the decimation of the entire Parsian army and the Capital of Ecbatana coming under siege. With the enemy closing in, Arslan is forced to go on the run with General Daryun by his side.

Much like Yona, Arslan is also betrayed and must go on a journey across the land to become stronger and recruit allies to his cause in order to take back the Kingdom of Pars and exact vengeance upon the traitors in ‘The Heroic Legend of Arslan.’

3. APPARE-RANMAN! (2020)

‘APPARE-RANMAN!’ revolves around Appare Sorrano, a brilliant but socially awkward inventor in 19th Century Japan, who accidentally ends up in the United States when one of his steam-powered inventions malfunctions. With him is the cowardly samurai, Kosame Ishikki, who was tasked by the village elders to keep Appare’s eccentric behavior in check. With no option left for them to return home to Japan, the duo decides to build their own steam-powered car and take part in the Trans-America Wild Race in order to win the prize money.

Appare is unaware of how the world outside his village works, his shenanigans always having been tolerated by the villagers, but soon comes to face reality and must learn to adapt if he wishes to go back home – much the same as Princess Yona.

2. Snow White with the Red Hair (2015-2016)

When Shirayuki is forced to become the concubine by Prince Raji of Tanbarun, she cuts her long red hair and escapes into the forest, where she is rescued by Zen Wistalia, the second prince of a neighboring country of Clarines. A chance encounter between the two turns into Shirayuki’s own personal quest of becoming the court herbalist in Clarines and excursions with the young prince from time to time outside the palace walls — which makes this action romance anime a somewhat relaxing watch. Though Shirayuki is the protagonist of this anime, it is Zen and his endeavor to become a prince worthy of his title in ‘Snow White with the Red Hair‘ that is reminiscent of Yona.

1. Fena: Pirate Princess (2021)

Fena Houtman was shipwrecked on an island when she was 13 years old. Now, nearly a decade later, she is being forced into a marriage and concocts a dubious escape plan, which goes awry as soon as it’s set in motion. Luckily, she is saved by a group of masked warriors who take her with them to Goblin Island – a place these mysterious warriors call home. Once there, Fena learns that one of her rescuers is none other than her childhood friend, Yukimaru, whom she was separated from in the tragic accident that left her stranded and took her father’s life. She also learns that her father was in search of a place called Eden.

In her father’s stead, Fena is now tasked with the duty of finding the island, as she is the only person who can do so. Though ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ and ‘Yona of the Dawn’ differ a lot in terms of the story, it is Fena’s attempt to safeguard her father’s legacy that is similar to Yona’s mission to reclaim her kingdom and would appeal to the viewers.

