8 Best Sex Comedies on HBO Max Right Now

If entertainment is the main purpose of cinema, then few genres do it better than sex comedies. Ideally, it should be a balance between romance and raunch as well as humor and vulgarity. Even when these elements don’t particularly line up, the films can still be entertaining. Perhaps the reason for this is that they adhere to a fairly simplistic but effective filmmaking formula. The comedy is hardly ever subtle, and sex is ever-present in one form or another. A well-made sex comedy can be such a stress reliever. After a long work day, they can have almost the same effect as a night out with friends.

Since its launch in May 2020, HBO Max has expanded its film library exponentially, building up a genuinely diverse collection. If you are interested in sex comedies, these are the films you might want to look up on the platform.

8. National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj (2006)

If you want some mindless fun, ignore the 7% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and click on ‘National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj,’ the sequel to the equally ridiculous 2002 film ‘Van Wilder’ or ‘National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.’ The plot revolves around Taj Badalandabad (Kal Penn), a supporting character in the first film. Having graduated from Coolidge College, he comes to England to attend “Camford University” as his father did before him. Taj desperately wants to join the Fox and Hounds, a well-known but exclusive campus fraternal guild, so he can be the next Badalandabad to be called “Sultan of Snatch.”

7. Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach (2009)

The innuendo of the title and the casting of Seann William Scott as the protagonist Gary “The Beast” Houseman are pretty good indicators of where ‘Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach’ as a film will go. In the late-1990s and 2000s, Scott perfected how to play the arrogant loudmouth who greatly overvalues himself. He brings the same energy to Gary, a former tennis prodigy whose prospect for a bright future has all but fizzled out. Now a high-school janitor, Gary gets a second chance to make a name for himself in the sport he loves so much when he lands the job of coaching a group of misfits and potentially leading them to the Nebraska State Championships.

6. Sex Drive (2008)

Another entry with a punny name, ‘Sex Drive‘ received mixed to negative reviews when it originally came out. However, since then, it seems to have amassed a growing fanbase for itself. The movie follows Ian Lafferty, a high-school graduate, who embarks on a road trip with his friends Lance Nesbitt and Felicia Alpine. Their destination is Knoxville, Tennessee, where Ian’s online friend, “Ms. Tasty,” lives. After they begin their journey from Bartlett, Illinois, the trio becomes involved in one bizarre situation after the other. ‘Sex Drive’ has plenty of shortcomings, but the things it does right end up redeeming the film.

5. 40 Days and 40 Nights

Directed by Michael Lehmann, ’40 Days and 40 Nights’ is a satirical erotic comedy that revolves around Matt Sullivan, a young man in 20s living in San Francisco. He works for a dot com company and is still very much in love with his former girlfriend, Nicole. Matt’s obsession with her has become so terrible that it results in sexual dysfunction when he is with other women. After discovering that Nicole has become engaged, Matt decides to overcome his issues by abstaining from all forms of sexual acts for the next 40 days. People in his office find out about his vow, and his roommate starts a betting pool on how long Matt will be able to last. Things become further complicated as Matt grows close to Erica, a girl he meets at a laundromat.

4. Sex and the City (2008)

After an immensely successful six-season run, HBO’s ‘Sex and the City’ concluded in 2004. Even at the time, there was some buzz about a potential sequel. This eventually materialized with Michael Patrick King serving as writer and director. The plot of the film takes the story forward from where the show ended. The four women are more or less happy in their lives. Carrie, whose on-again, off-again relationship with Mr. Big has now become more stable. They plan to move in together in a luxurious penthouse. To negate Carrie’s fears of becoming homeless if they are ever separated, Mr. Big proposes marriage, and things start spiraling out of control from there.

3. Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1989)

‘Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!’ is a delightfully dark sex comedy from Spain. It tells the story of Ricky (Antonio Banderas), a psychiatric patient in his early 20s. After his release from the mental institution, he begins looking for Marina Osorio, a former pornstar turned actress. Ricky is convinced that he is in love with her. They met and had sex during an escape attempt from the institution. After eventually locating Marina, Ricky turns her into his captive, professing his love for her.

2. Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Arguably the better film than the 2012’s original, ‘Magic Mike XXL’ follows the eponymous character (Channing Tatum) as he joins the remaining Kings of Tampa in what is supposed to be the final performance of their career at a stripping convention at Myrtle Beach. Although Mike has spent the last three years running his own furniture business, it doesn’t take long for his passion for dancing to reignite. Gregory Jacobs, who took the helm of the sequel from Steven Soderbergh, tells a compelling story oozing with humor and sex appeal.

1. Risky Business (1983)

‘Risky Business’ is the film that established Tom Cruise as a Hollywood superstar, which he continues to be even today. Written and directed by Paul Brickman, ‘Risky Business’ is one of those rare movies that are simultaneously timeless and an archetypal example of the time it came out. After his wealthy parents leave for a trip, his friend Miles coaxed high school student Joel Goodsen to have some fun. However, when that “fun” results in his mother’s expensive Steuben glass egg being stolen and his father’s Porsche 928 being heavily damaged, Joel turns his home into a brothel so he can get the egg back and fix the car.

