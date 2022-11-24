8 Movies Like Good Night Oppy You Must See

Amazon Prime’s ‘Good Night Oppy’ is a documentary film that provides the details of NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover program. as a part of the mission, twin rovers Spirit and Opportunity were sent to Mars in order to get more details about the Red planet and hopefully collect evidence of water. Though the two rovers were only meant to work for 90 martian days (sols), they ended up working for numerous years. The movie especially concentrates on Opportunity, AKA Oppy, which remained operational for over 14 years until 2018.

Combined with eye-catching graphics and insights from numerous scientists, the documentary keeps the viewers captivated regardless of their interest in space exploration. The film celebrates one of the biggest achievements of humankind and how the two rovers paved the path for a better future. If you are looking forward to checking out something in the same genre, then these 8 documentaries might just be what you need! You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Good Night Oppy’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Wonderful: Stories From The Space Station (2021)

If you are fascinated by stories beyond the surface of the Earth, then ‘The Wonderful: Stories From The Space Station’ is the documentary for you. The Netflix movie features several astronauts who have spent time on the International Space Station. With its stunning visuals and captivating tales, this film is sure to capture the heart of every space lover out there. Fans of ‘Good Night Oppy’ might also enjoy the depictions of space and the passion showcased by the men of science.

7. The Last Man on the Moon (2014)

Many people are well aware of the first man who stepped foot on the surface of Earth. However, very few know the story of astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to have walked on the lunar surface as part of the Apollo missions. ‘The Last Man on the Moon’ tells Cernan’s story and how he marked the moon with the initials of his daughter. If the exploration of the martian surface done by Opportunity in ‘Good Night Oppy’ intrigued your interest, then this particular documentary is sure to touch your heart.

6. Return to Space (2022)

‘Return to Space’ is a Netflix documentary that revolves around Elon Musk and his company SpaceX. Working alongside NASA, the engineers of SpaceX made impressive strides in the field of space travel. The joint efforts of the two organizations helped in transporting NASA’s astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time in nearly a decade. This particular extraterrestrial program was just as impressive as the Mars Exploration Rover, and its story will likely interest the fans of ‘Good Night Oppy.’

5. Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo (2017)

Behind every astronaut that has stepped foot on the Moon, there was a large team that helped them reach there. ‘Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo’ talks about the team that helped put the Apollo rockets on the Moon, provided the astronauts with the necessary details, and held made the mission successful while sitting in a room within NASA. Thanks to the efforts of people within Mission Control, humankind has been able to lay claim to some of its biggest achievements. The documentary details the experiences of remembers of Mission Control in a manner similar to how the Mars Exploration Rover team talks about their work.

4. First to the Moon: The Journey of Apollo 8 (2018)

While Apollo 11 was the first spaceflight to allow humans to step foot on the moon, many of its predecessors helped it to reach its destination. One of the biggest contributors to its success was Apollo 8, which contained three astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell, and William Anders. While they did not walk on the moon, they did orbit it ten times and were responsible for the first-ever photograph of an Earthrise.

The three also have the honor of being the first crew to leave Earth’s lower orbit and witness the dark side of the moon. ‘First to the Moon: The Journey of Apollo 8’ explores the details of the story of Apollo 8, its crew, and its contributions to space exploration. If the fascinating discoveries covered in ‘Good Night Oppy’ held your attention, then this groundbreaking space mission is sure to interest you.

3. The Farthest (2017)

‘The Farthest’ is an Irish documentary that tells viewers about NASA’s Voyager program. When it was discovered that all four Jovian planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune) would be in an alignment, the space agency decided to send two space probes to hopefully learn more about these planets and their moons. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 were launched in hopes of fulfilling this mission.

However, after completing their task, the space probes have kept traveling through space and are, as of writing, the farthest human-made objects in space. In fact, Voyager 1 was the first human-made object to leave our Solar System. The mission is still in operation and continues to provide invaluable data to NASA. Just like ‘Good Night Oppy,’ the documentary tells the story of two machines that went beyond their expected missions and have increased what humans know about space by leaps and bounds.

2. The Mars Generation (2017)

In ‘Good Night Oppy,’ the idea of two human-made rovers traveling on the Martian space is sure to make many viewers wonder if humans would ever be able to do the same. Netflix’s ‘The Mars Generation’ explores the same concept and takes into consideration the opinion of various experts from the space exploration industry. Though the idea remains hypothetical, it also answers some burning questions within the minds of space enthusiasts and gives hope for a better future. The movie also features several teenagers who wish to be astronauts and how, one day, one of them might actually walk on the Red planet.

1. Roving Mars (2006)

At the very top of the list, we have ‘Roving Mars,’ a Disney IMAX documentary that was released shortly after the launch of Spirit and Opportunity. The movie provides details of the Mars Exploration Rovers program and what the scientists hoped the mission would be able to achieve over the years. It uses actual images from the rovers and artificially generated visuals to provide viewers with an idea of what the Martian surface looks like.

Interestingly, the documentary is inspired by the eponymous 2005 book by Steve Squyres, the Principal Investigator for the Mars Exploration Rovers program. If ‘Good Night Oppy’ is the full story of Spirit and Opportunity, then ‘Roving Mars’ serves as a documentation of their apparent childhood and allows the viewers to understand just how much hope they provided to the scientific community.

