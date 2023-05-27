90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3: Which Couples Are Still Together?

As the name suggests, ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ is an interesting ’90 Day’ spinoff that follows US citizens as they travel to their significant other’s country in order to pursue a relationship. While most couples featured on the show promise to fight together for a happily ever after, their cross-border relationships are often plagued with differences in customs, habits, and lifestyles. Moreover, the show also offers a generous helping of high-octane drama, which adds to the thrill.

Season 3 of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ introduces us to several engaging couples, including Jenny Slatten and her Indian husband, Sumit Singh, as well as Ellie Rose and her Colombian husband, Victor McLean, among others. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away, fans are eager to find out which couples have managed to stand the test of time. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Are Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier Still Together?

Readers will be interested to know that Armando and Kenneth were the first same-sex male couple to feature in the franchise. Moreover, with both being proud fathers, they met each other for the first time on an online support site for single dads, and it did not take long for the pair to start dating. Once their relationship blossomed, Kenneth decided to travel to Mexico in order to build a life with his significant other. However, Mexico does not celebrate same-sex relationships, and the two had to face a lot of stigma and taunts in the foreign country. Still, despite the challenges, Kenneth and Armando eventually tied the knot on May 22, 2021, before settling in Mexico for the rest of their lives.

We are happy to report that Kenneth and Armando are still together and have built up a wonderful life surrounded by their loved ones in Rosarita, Mexico. Besides, Kenneth even shares an incredible bond with Armando’s daughter, Hannah, while he himself is a father of five and a grandfather of three. Moreover, while Kenneth and Armando have appeared in several other ’90 Day’ spinoff shows, they love sharing the memories they made together and often express the feelings they have for each other through adorable posts on social media. On top of it, the couple also started their own little business called The Kenny and Armando Shop towards the end of 2022, through which they sell merchandise themed on their own selves.

Are Ellie Rose and Victor McLean Still Together?

Ellie and Victor met for the first time when the former took a trip to the island of Providencia in Colombia. Unfortunately, Ellie had already been cheated in love by the time she met Victor, and it took her quite some time to completely trust the Colombian native. Moreover, since she was running a successful pizza business back in Seattle, Victor decided he would come over to the US on a K-1 visa. However, things refused to go to plan, as the Covid-19 lockdown forced Victor to stay in Providencia. Moreover, around this time, Ellie learned that her significant other was seeing another woman behind her back. However, before the couple could decide on their future, the island was hit by a massive hurricane, which led to the immense destruction of life and property. The disaster also helped Ellie realize her love for Victor, and the couple eventually tied the knot in June 2021 before settling in Providencia.

Readers will be glad to know that Eliie and Victor are still married, and the couple is even looking forward to celebrating their second anniversary. However, they have since moved their home base from Providencia to Seattle, Washington, and sources mentioned that Ellie even resumed her extremely successful pizza business. Besides, even though Ellie and Victor currently prefer to keep their personal life under wraps, the former wrote an adorable post on the occasion of their first marriage anniversary, where she said, “Happy 1st year Anniversary Babes. It’s been an adventure so far. Thanks for encouraging me to be the best I can be. Love you Baba” It is genuinely wonderful to witness their blossoming relationship, and we wish them the best for the years ahead.

Are Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas Still Together?

Corey met Evelin while vacationing in Ecuador, and it was almost love at first sight for the two of them. However, although Corey did not take long to propose, Evelin was still stuck on her ex at that time, and the relationship soon fizzled out. Interestingly, neither of them had any plans of patching up, but once the Covid-19 lockdown forced them to quarantine together, old feelings came surging back, and the pair decided to give themselves another chance. Since then, the two have remained wholly committed to building a life together, and they even tied the knot on June 11, 2019.

We are happy to report that, at present, Corey and Evelin are happily married and have built up a wonderful life in Playas-Vallami Playas, Ecuador. Moreover, while Evelin has taken charge of their family restaurant, Cocteles Del Paraiso, the two enjoy spending time together and documenting the memories they make on social media. Besides, in April of 2023, Corey and Evelin celebrated nine years of knowing each other, and we wish them the best for the years to come.

Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Still Together?

Jenny and Sumit’s relationship started on an interesting note as the latter was trying to catfish the US native. However, once Jenny got serious, Sumit decided to come clean, only to realize they had both fallen for each other. As their relationship grew, the two began talking about marriage before Jenny finally traveled to India to meet Sumit face-to-face. Although Sumit was married at that time, he soon divorced his first wife, and the two began planning a life together. Yet, there were still a lot of obstacles to overcome as Sumit’s parents refused to accept Jenny as their bride.

Well, readers will be happy to know that Jenny and Sumit are now married and happily settled in India. Although Sumit initially got engaged to Jenny by going against his parents’ wishes, it seems like they have since accepted the US native, as Sumit even wrote a heartfelt post about his mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day. On the other hand, the couple rarely shies away from expressing the love their share on social media through adorable posts. Witnessing their wonderful life does make us pretty happy, and we hope happiness never eludes them in the future.

Are Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova Still Together?

Steven, who hails from Salt Lake City, Utah, met Russian native Aline through a language app when the latter was a student at BYU Pathway Worldwide. Although it did not take long for the two to start dating, viewers soon noticed how Steven loved exerting control over Alina most of the time. In fact, while the two would often find themselves embroiled in an altercation, the show demonstrated Steven’s lies and infidelity while Alina tried her best to keep the relationship alive.

Even though it seemed like Steven and Alina were heading toward disaster, we are glad to report that they have since buried the hatchet and are happily married. Unfortunately, the couple hasn’t been able to bear the geographical distance yet, since Alina works as a Digital Illustrator and runs her art store from Russia, while Steven is still based out of the United States. However, the two often take time out of their busy schedules to take long vacations together, and their social media accounts are full of the beautiful memories they have made.

Read More: Is 90 Day Fiance Real or Scripted?