90 Day Hunt for Love Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now?

TLC’s ’90 Day: Hunt for Love’ follows seven familiar singles from the ‘90 Day’ franchise as they head to Puerto Rico to give romance another chance. They explore new connections while sorting through old baggage and rivalries. In season 2, the tropical setting adds to the escapism, while relationship coaches encourage the singles to confront past experiences and try new approaches to dating. With familiar faces and new possibilities, the show offers the kind of messy entertaining reality-TV experience that keeps viewers invested in who might finally find a meaningful connection.

Brittany Banks is Popular as an OnlyFans Model Today

Brittany Banks entered the ‘90 Day’ universe in 2020, making her reality-TV debut on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 2 alongside Yazan Abo Horira. Before appearing on television, she was already trying to establish herself online, creating vlogging content on YouTube and building a social-media following. She subsequently pursued work as both a model and a rapper. In 2021, Brittany returned to the franchise through ’90 Day: The Single Life’, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Strikes Back!’ and ’90 Day Bares All’. Since then, she has continued developing her online career. Now based in Houston, Texas, Brittany works as an OnlyFans model and creator and also has a Cameo account. She has come a long way in becoming more confident about the career she wants to build.

Chloe Fabiano Has Been Landing Brand Deals as a Rising Content Creator

Chloe Fabiano described herself as a former pageant queen from Boxford, Massachusetts. She made her debut on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 7, which premiered on September 8, 2025. She met Johnny, a pirate boat tour guide, while vacationing in Aruba, and their connection eventually led her to make a major change in her life. At the time, Chloe said she was earning a six-figure salary as a sales representative at her mother’s shipping and logistics business, but she left the job to follow her heart and move to Aruba to be with Johnny. The relationship ultimately ended after she accused him of infidelity during the show. Since then, Chloe has been growing her presence online, with around 50,000 Instagram followers and an expanding portfolio of brand collaborations, including an apparent association with Skin MD.

Jamal Menzies Makes Content on Social Media With His Mother

Jamal Menzies is no stranger to the ’90 Day Fiancé’ universe, having first appeared alongside his mother, Kimberly Menzies, on season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’. He later featured on ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ season 7 and ’90 Day: The Single Life’ seasons 3 and 5, with his own dating life taking center stage when he met Veronica Rodriguez on camera in season 4. Away from reality TV, Jamal studied Political Science and Government at Virginia Commonwealth University, graduating in 2020.

He was involved in student activities, including the VCU SGA, Honors Society, Chess Club and Rugby. Before television, he reportedly spent more than six years working at CVS Health till January 2021. Now based in San Diego, California, Jamal works as a content creator, with around 216,000 Instagram followers, and also runs a YouTube channel. He often creates content with his mother about their reality-TV experiences.

Kara Leona Bass Has Been Releasing Original Music These Days

Kara Leona Bass first became known to ’90 Day Fiancé’ viewers when she appeared alongside her Venezuelan partner, Guillermo Rojer, in season 9 in 2022. The couple met in the Dominican Republic and later married, becoming the first couple of their season to wed. They welcomed their son in December 2022, but their relationship eventually ended. Their separation was revealed on ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ and later explored on ’90 Day: The Last Resort’ season 3.

Since then, Kara has increasingly focused on music, releasing bachata and Latin-inspired tracks under the name Kara Leona. Her releases include “On My Own,” ‘Magic Is Here,” “YDKM,” “Save Me,” “Lento,” “Criminal,” “Extraños,” “El Reloj,” “Buenos Aires,” “Amor Nuclear,” and “Nobody.” She has also appeared in music videos and collaborated with international DJs and producers. Alongside music, Kara has worked in real estate and creates adult content, continuing to build a career that extends well beyond reality television.

Michael Ilesanmi Has Laid Down Strong Roots in the US

Michael Ilesanmi is from Lagos, Nigeria, and became familiar to ’90 Day Fiancé’ viewers through his relationship with Angela Deem. The couple got married in 2020 and went on to appear together on ’90 Day Fiancé,’ ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ and ’90 Day: The Last Resort.’ After receiving his US visa in December 2023, Michael moved and his first YouTube video showed his reaction to seeing snow in Houston. However, their marriage lasted only about three months after he reached the US, after which Angela sought an annulment. Their divorce was officially finalized in 2026. Michael has since established himself as a full-time content creator, with his reality-TV exposure helping him build a large following and land brand deals with companies such as LemFi Africa. In August 2026, he also bought a house for himself in Houston, Texas.

Steven Frend is Raising His Kids in New York City

Steven Frend made his debut when he appeared on the show with Russian visitor Olga Koshimbetova. The two met in the summer of 2017 when they were both 20, and their relationship quickly became serious when Olga became pregnant. Their son was born in April 2018, and the couple eventually married in August 2019. They later welcomed a second child and also appeared together on ’90 Day Fiancé: Love Games.’ Before reality television, Steven worked as a food server at BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. from September 2017 to November 2018. He attended Bowie High School and earned his high school diploma in 2016. Steven and Olga split in July 2024 and have reportedly been finalizing their divorce. Now based in New York City, Steven is pursuing a career in modeling and entertainment. He maintains an active social media profile through which he stays in touch with his fans.

Emma Perry is Taking Her Clothing Business to New Heights Each Day

Emma Perry joined the show at 27 as a med-spa office manager. In ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8, she met Ziad El Yahyaoui through an international dating site and flew to Marrakech in the summer of 2025, hoping their relationship would lead to an engagement. Instead, the trip ended with the couple going their separate ways. Since her time on the show, Emma has shifted her focus toward building a career of her own. She currently lives with her twin sister, Izzi, and is based in Los Angeles, California. Alongside working as a content creator and collaborating with major brands such as Fashion Nova, she has also launched her own clothing business, Lovergirl Honey. Her growing online presence and fashion venture have allowed her to move beyond her reality-TV appearance and make a space for herself in the fashion world.

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