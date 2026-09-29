Outside Cast: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Outside’ is a spin-off of The Sidemen’s other competitive reality game show. It brings the same comic timing alongside intense physical challenges. The contestants are also required to stick to a set budget, which becomes another source of tension throughout the competition. In Season 1, there were several skirmishes between contestants over how the money should be spent. While some wanted to be spontaneous and make the most of their experience, others were unwilling to risk the limited budget. As the competition progressed, these differences in approach led to more disagreements and tension among the contestants.

Chloe Veitch is Hosting Her Own Weekly Radio Show Today

For Chloe Veitch, reality television was not the first stop in her career. Before making her screen debut, she won Top Model UK and worked as an estate agent. She rose to wider attention with Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020, which opened the door to further reality appearances, including ‘The Circle US’ and ‘Perfect Match’. In 2024, she also appeared on season 3 of ‘Celebrity Ex on the Beach.’ She has since expanded beyond being a contestant, taking on hosting duties for Netflix’s ‘Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark’ and her own radio show, ‘Big Sister with Chloe Veitch’, on SiriusXM’s Unwell On Air channel. With around 1.7 million Instagram followers, Veitch has also become a regular on red carpets and at events, including the premiere of ‘Let’s Marry Harry’. Since late 2025, she has been building her YouTube presence as well, sharing vlogs, shopping hauls, and lifestyle and fashion content across her social media platforms.

Louis Russell is Working Towards Making His Clothing Business a Success

Louis Russell first appeared on Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2023. He later returned to the reality-TV space with ‘Battle Camp’ in 2025, followed by a 10-episode stint on ‘Perfect Match’ that same year. His television appearances also included an episode of ‘Celebs Go Dating’ in 2025, before he joined the cast of ‘Unwell Winter Games’ in 2026, where he appeared as a contestant. Outside of television, Russell is the founder of Minacia Society, a streetwear clothing brand that ships worldwide. He has also modeled for his own brand, making his involvement with Minacia Society extend beyond its business side and into its visual identity and promotion.

Dani Babes Connects With Her Fans Through Her Podcast

Dani Babes, whose real name is Daniella Stockley, has built a sizeable following across TikTok and Instagram, with around 2.6 million followers on TikTok alone. Known for her cheeky and loud style of content, the UK-based creator has also taken her online personality onto the stage, performing live shows and going on tours for her audience. In November 2026, for instance, she held two of her own shows in Liverpool. Her social-media career has also earned industry recognition, with Stockley winning Best TikToker of the Year at the National Social Media Awards in 2025. Beyond her videos and live appearances, she hosts ‘Danibabes69 The Podcast’, available on Spotify, where she interacts directly with her followers by answering their questions and discussing topics sent in by her audience.

Heinz Baines Primarily Streams Gaming Content on Twitch

Heinz Baines, whose real name is Ryan Neil McCaul, is a streamer and content creator from Derry, Northern Ireland. He is also part of the creator group Bov Boys. He began building his online presence as a Twitch streamer, initially focusing on football and gaming content. His streams have since covered titles such as EA Sports FC alongside more conversational ‘Just Chatting’ sessions, giving his audience a mix of gaming and personality-driven content. Outside his streaming career, McCaul has also been in a relationship with Cara Mageniss for some time. Their friends have remarked how cute they look together and Heinz seems to be content with where he is.

Kaci Jay is Managing Two Successful Businesses by Herself

Kaci Jay Conder first became known as the eldest daughter on her family’s popular YouTube channel, ‘Dad V Girls’, but she has since established herself as a content creator in her own right. She has built a strong presence across Instagram and YouTube, now with more than 1 million followers on Instagram and around 685,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her growing profile has also brought brand partnerships with names including H&M, Boots UK and Maybelline. Alongside creating content, she has appeared as a contestant on ‘Locked In’ and as a guest on podcasts including ‘Saving Grace’, ‘Antics with Ash’ and ‘Punchin’. She has also continued working with her family through ‘Dad V Girls After Hours’. Beyond her content career, Kaci is a founding partner and content creative at SOLSKIN and the founder of DÈS VU, her own clothing brand.

Lacy Has Been Gaining Populaity as a Member of a Content-Creating Group

At just 23, Lacy, whose real name is Nick Fosco, has already built a substantial platform for himself through gaming and livestreaming. He began streaming around 2020, becoming particularly known for his Fortnite livestreams while also creating Minecraft and other Twitch content. He eventually joined FaZe Clan in 2024. He is now also part of CORE, the creator group whose name stands for Create, Own, Run, Everything, alongside other prominent streamers and content creators. Lacy has also been expanding beyond streaming into business. He is the founder of Tapcaps, an apparel and lifestyle venture that gives him another avenue to build on his online following. His personal life has also remained part of his public profile, as he is currently dating Twitch streamer and influencer Darla Claire. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2026.

Moyo is Part of a Duo That Makes Digital Content Together

Moyo J. Ajibade, better known online as YourBoyMoyo, began making content around 2020 during the pandemic and has since remained a well-liked presence on social media. His content leans heavily into comedy, with funny skits, impersonations and humorous takes on everyday real-life situations forming much of what he creates. He also works as part of a comedic duo with Josh Rya, bringing another collaborative element to his online work. As his audience and profile have grown, Ajibade has also secured major international campaigns, working as a brand ambassador or digital partner for names including Samsung UK, Sky Sports, ASOS and Activision.

Sara Saffari is Well-Regarded in the Fitness Influencer Space

Sara Saffari has been posting online across Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube since January 2021. Her work as a fitness influencer has also brought professional partnerships with major names in the industry. She has worked as a social media influencer for Gymshark since September 2023 and has an alliance with Raw Nutrition. Her brand partnerships have also included Celsius. Alongside her fitness-focused content, Saffari has ventured into podcasting. She co-hosts ‘Mommy And Daddy Talk’ with fitness creator Bradley Martyn, where the two discuss a range of personal and lifestyle topics. She has also pursued her education alongside her growing creator career. She earned a Master of Business Administration from California Lutheran University in August 2023, which has helped her setup her own name so seamlessly in the industry.

Yonna Jay Has Been Accomplishing Major Goals as a Teen Influencer

Yonna Jay has turned a social-media start during her teenage years into a growing career as a digital content creator, Twitch streamer and TikTok star. Born in North Carolina, she began posting on TikTok in July 2020 and has since amassed more than 6.8 million followers on the platform, along with around 2 million on Instagram and millions more across her other channels. Her content moves between viral skits, lip-sync performances, casual IRL streams, gaming, lifestyle and modeling. Jay is managed by Fixated. She has also stepped into major streamer events, including Kai Cenat’s Streamer University and the Streamer Games. Her growing profile has brought brand partnerships with names such as Ugg, Kidsuper and Coach.

TheBurntChip Hosts an Immensely Popular Podcast With Two Other Influencers

TheBurntChip, whose real name is Josh Larkin, has built his career around content creation and podcasting. He is the co-host of ‘The Fellas’ podcast alongside fellow creator Calfreezy and Chippo, and is also the co-founder of The Fellas Studios. Larkin is a huge sports fan, with his interests taking him from following F1 and getting the opportunity to sit inside a racing car to attending FIFA World Cup matches. He also took on a different kind of sporting challenge in 2025 when he ran his first-ever marathon for Runna. In September 2026, he shared that he had married his longtime girlfriend, Sabina Blair. The couple had been engaged since August 2024. Their day was made special by friends and fmazily who wished them best for their life.

Matt Morsia is Raising Two Sons With His Wife Today

Matt Morsia, or MattDoesFitness to his online audience, has moved through several sides of the fitness world, from competitive athletics and powerlifting to coaching, YouTube and television. He started building his fitness clientele online in 2013 while working as a PE teacher, eventually turning the platform into his full-time career. His sporting background includes long and triple jump, followed by powerlifting after a 2012 spinal stress fracture. He won a silver medal at the 2016 European Championships. His YouTube channel crossed one million subscribers in 2020 and later grew to 2.5 million. Since 2024, he has also been known as Legend on ‘Gladiators.’ He is a Huel athlete who has built his own business under the name Morsia. It is a fitness app that helps in tracking fitness and nutrition. Morsia currently lives in Hythe, Kent, with his wife Sarah and their two sons, Luca and Mauro.

Paigey Cakey Has Donned Different Professional Hats Over the Years

Paigey Cakey, born Paige Meade, has moved between acting, music and even professional boxing over the course of her career. She first appeared on screen as Dimples in the 2011 film ‘Attack the Block’, before taking on the role of Jade Fleming in BBC One’s ‘Waterloo Road’ from 2012 to 2013, where she also performed a freestyle rap for the series. Music soon became another major part of her career. She released her first mixtape, ‘The First Paige’, in 2012, followed by ‘The Next Paige’ EP in 2014 and ‘The Right Paige’ later that year, featuring artists including Stormzy, Sneakbo and Chip. Her studio albums include “Red Velvet,” “Flavours” and “Killy,” which came out in 2022, alongside a string of singles and collaborations. In 2023, she stepped into the boxing ring, defeating Tennessee Thresh by unanimous decision at Wembley Arena. Her long-running career has also translated into a sizeable social media following, giving Paigey Cakey another space to stay connected with her audience.

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