Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Season 1: Where Are the Contestants Now?

Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ is a one-of-a-kind reality series wherein a group of lucky pairs steps into a chocolate factory to face a series of tests and temptations. Not only are the challenges both fun and twisted, but the contestants also hail from all walks of life for a retro-futuristic experience unlike any other. However, in the end, only one person walks away with the grand prize of “a lifetime supply of money” – aka $3 million in cash – undeniably raising the competitive spirit of everyone involved.

Marcy Winchester and JoAnne Carney’s Primary Focus Are Their Respective Families

Marcy Winchester was merely 8 years old when she first watched ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’ and became completely enchanted by the candy fairy tale and world-building. The New Jersey native thus didn’t hesitate to apply for this Roald Dahl-inspired show despite the idea of trying out something so different in front of the entire world terrifying her. So, the moment she received the golden ticket, she knew she wanted her best friend of 20+ years, JoAnne Carney, to tag along because of her dream of appearing in a reality series. Unfortunately, Marcy and JoAnne were eliminated at the same time around halfway through the competition, yet it was evident they both had the time of their lives.

Since then, it appears as if the former has been focusing on spending quality time with her two sons – Samuel Winchester and Andrew Winchester – as well as her two fur babies – Mallie Mae and Grace. The 62-year-old sadly lost her loving husband of 29 years in January 2020 and her beloved mother in October 2025, but she keeps going with her head held high and their memories alive in her heart. She knows it’s what they would want, so she is enjoying her retirement to the best of her abilities, including attending concerts, going to Disneyland, and taking vacations. As for JoAnne, the 60-year-old private New Jersey resident has always been a proud homemaker, so her priority remains the same – her husband, her two sons, and their respective families.

Garrison Wilson and Shawn Johnson Have Found a Balance Between Their Personal and Professional Lives

Since Garrison Wilson was raised by a single mother, Shawn Johnson, alongside his two sisters and his grandmother, he learned the meaning of sacrifice at an early age. The fact that Shawn chose not to retire in her 60s, just so she could continue caring for her own aging and ailing mother, further solidified this core quality in his eyes. Therefore, he chose her as his partner upon receiving the golden ticket, hoping to win the prize money so that she could retire without it affecting his grandmother’s treatment. Unfortunately, not only did they both end up being eliminated a little over the halfway mark of the competition, but they also lost his grandmother/her mother to unrelated, persistent circumstances in December 2025.

Garrison and Shawn have since been trying to deal with their grief to the best of their abilities, all the while also moving forward in life while keeping her legacy alive within themselves. From what we can tell, the 64-year-old is a Teacher at the Mercer County Special Services School District in Hamilton Township, New Jersey and an artist you can commission for custom paintings. Whenever she is not working, though, she can be found spending quality time with her three children and their respective partners, carrying on the family-first mindset her mother instilled in her.

As for her son, the 30-year-old Rutgers University graduate in Communications & Public Relations with almost 7 years of experience at HBO/Warner Bros. is currently serving as the Partner Marketing Manager at Fox Corporation. On a personal level, the Los Angeles resident is happily engaged to the love of his life, Elisabeth Lopez, and they seem to be planning their wedding and their forever as of writing.

While Jackson Jobes is Working and Playing Hard, Ray Jobes Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life

As someone who grew up on Roald Dahl books, Jackson Jobes never shies away from admitting that his grandfather is not only his biggest source of inspiration but also his best friend. Hence, upon earning the golden ticket and getting the opportunity to bring a plus-one into the factory, he immediately knew his pick would be his beloved grandfather, Ray Jobes, aka Poppy. “He’s a fighter and never quits,” Jackson once candidly told Netflix’s Tadum. “Why wouldn’t I want this man on my team?” On the flip side, Ray described himself as a “little nutty” like a Snickers bar, but someone who can “just let my adrenaline take the wheel.”

The entire experience was incredibly fulfilling for both Jackson and Ray, despite the unfavorable outcome, as they got to spend a lot of quality time together. Thus, they continue to deepen their connection by always keeping in touch, even though the former is based in New York, whereas the latter resides in Florida. At age 25, Jackson is a 2024 graduate of Louisiana State University in Cinematography & Film Production, currently based in Brooklyn and seeking new opportunities/projects. He has experience in the industry as a Director of Photography and an Executive Producer, but it appears he now wants to do something more or try different avenues. As for Ray, from what we can tell, the 79-year-old retiree leads a fulfilling life in Florida, adores embarking on new adventures, is fit thanks to his cardio regimen, and is surrounded by loved ones.

Kayla Simone is Flourishing as a Performer and Public Figure, Whereas Bill Henry is Evolving Into an Adventurer

Since father-daughter duo Kayla Simone and Bill Henry’s connection to Wonka’s factory dates back to her childhood, they knew they wanted to go in together upon receiving the golden ticket. The fact that their competitive nature always aligned only reinforced their decision, leading them to have a great run until a miscommunication and misinterpretation derailed their strategy. They had no idea their plans would backfire to such an extent that they would be eliminated in rather quick succession, just a little over the halfway mark of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. So, regarding Kayla and Bill’s current standing, it seems the father-daughter duo has maintained a tight-knit bond to this day.

Whether it’s casual get-togethers, difficult conversations, or just enjoying downtime with the entire family, they handle it all with mutual respect, trust, and understanding. On a more professional level, the 34-year-old serves as a business consultant, content creator with profiles on all major platforms, and dance instructor at Mihran K Studios. The California-based performer has been dabbling in acting and modeling for a while. She’s currently signed with The Movement Talent Agency. As for the 63-year-old former sales professional, he is now enjoying retirement by focusing on his loving wife, their adorable children, and his passion for fitness. In fact, over the past few years, he has dedicated most of his life to the gym and various adventures, including mountain biking, skiing, surfing, yoga, and more.

Tatum Filegar and Kellye Cash Are Both Following Their Passions

Tatum Filegar’s relationship with her mother is so special that almost all of her interests have been heavily influenced by her mother, so she never questioned who her partner would be for the show. In fact, she credits Kellye Cash for her passion for beauty pageants, country music, philanthropy, and theater, before also admitting they have their fair share of differences. She even conceded at one point during filming that she is more of a facilitator by nature, whereas her mother is an instinctive leader, but neither proved to their advantage in the competition series. Since then, Tatum and Kelley have been greatly juggling their personal experiences with their professional endeavors, enabling them to thrive without compromising quality downtime and family time.

The 28-year-old Miss Virginia 2021 titleholder resides in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is not only affiliated with several non-profit organizations but is also an actor with Alluvion Stage Company. On a personal front, the current star of ‘Crusade: The Musical’ has been happily married to the love of her life, Josiah Filegar, since July 2024 and appears eager to continue building a steady life with him. Coming to Kelley, the Miss Tennessee 1986 and Miss America 1987 titleholder-turned-country recording artist now dedicates most of her time to mentoring youngsters in the world of pageantry. Whenever the 61-year-old is not working, though, she loves to be in the company of her husband of 37 years, Todd Sheppard, their friends, and their 3 kids: Brady, Cassidy, and Tatum.”

Everett and James Toy Are Navigating Two Different Avenues of the Workforce

Brothers Everett and James Toy are the personification of polar opposites, despite growing up in the same household in San Francisco, California, and sharing a deep love of reality competition television. They were well aware that while the former is a creative, imaginative overthinker, the latter is logical, pragmatic, and responsible, so they entered the show as a team knowing they could face anything together. Their dynamic was commendable at every step of the way, which really caught our eye because they’d apparently gotten used to meeting only once a year owing to the distance between them. But alas, their efforts didn’t pan out as they had imagined.

Therefore, today, Everett appears to be splitting his time between Connecticut and New York, rising as a content creator whose core focus spans fashion, fitness, travel, the LGBT+ community, and more. The 36-year-old is also an Advisor and Marketing Director at the luxury travel agency Fora Travel, meaning he specializes in curating high-end, boutique itineraries for clients with a wide range of requirements. As for his elder brother, 38-year-old James is based in Vancouver, Canada, where he has served as a Human Resources professional at Evonik for more than a decade as of writing. He currently holds the position of Human Resources Project Manager, while also prioritizing a close relationship with his family and a seemingly new romance with Nikit Kapoor.

Taylor Schilling and Bryce Lee Are Building a Good Life Together in Montana

Taylor Schilling admittedly never had anybody in her corner until she got into a relationship with Bryce Lee in high school, only for his family to subsequently take her in as a daughter, too. The couple has hence spent the last 4-5 years facing every challenge of life together, so they decided to step into the chocolate factory the same way in hopes of coming out the other side richer and stronger. The pressure of the entire ordeal did get to them at one point, but they managed to talk things through, realize their relationship could overcome any adversity, and keep their head in the game.

Montana Technological University graduates Taylor and Bryce have since returned to their normal lives in their home state, where they have both established themselves in their chosen fields. While the former is a Phlebotomist (medically trained professional who draws blood from patients for donation, research, or testing), the latter is an outdoor Roofer specializing in installing, repairing, and replacing roofs for clients. The dog parents see themselves getting married, settling down, and having a family one day, but they also want to travel the world, so it seems they are currently doing everything in their power to earn that life.

Nick Spinelli and Jason Jani Are Professionals in the World of Entertainment

As co-workers, Nick Spinelli and Jason Jani were seemingly underestimated by their fellow contestants since they had no idea the duo had known each other for well over a decade. They aimed to have fun, enjoy the experience, and hopefully bag a lifetime supply of money along the way, but an unwitting move resulted in them having a target on their back really early on. Both of them thus ended up being eliminated rather early on, yet it hasn’t stopped them from leaving their mark on the world of entertainment in their own way – they are professional DJs and continue to dominate in their industry.

Nick was merely 15 years old when he began DJ-ing, following which he transformed it into a full-time profession while also earning a business degree from Lebanon Valley College (2012). He then worked as a DJ and Event Host under the banner of SCE Event Group for almost 9 years until 2026, but the Philadelphia native now holds the same titles independently. As if that’s not enough, he is a rising social media figure with more than 2 million followers across all platforms, and he has been a part-time Music Curator at Beatport since 2020.

On a more personal level, the 37-year-old is a happily married father of one, having welcomed his son, Nick Spinelli Jr., in 2022 with the love of his life, Stephanie Spinelli. As for Jason, the 49-year-old New Jersey native is the proud founder-owner of the high-profile SCE Event Group (established in 2009), a DJ Industry Educator, and host of the ‘Jason Jani Podcast.’ Like his friend, teammate, and former employee Nick, he is also a family man who genuinely devotes himself to raising his three children – Alexa Jani, Justin Jani, and Julian Jani – alongside his life partner, Lauren Lira.

Gabrielle Wright and Sasha Brenden Are Women of Many Hats

Although Gabrielle Wright and Sasha Brenden are the best of friends, they consider themselves sisters because they have essentially been joined at the hip since they were barely out of diapers. They don’t remember a time when the other wasn’t a part of their lives, so this was also an adventure they wanted to experience together, as they believed they could perfectly balance one another out. That’s precisely what happened, and the entire endeavor also brought the young women closer than ever before, so it was worth it to them, no matter the outcome.

So today, Gabrielle and Sasha are happily back to their respective normal lives, yet with much more empathy towards others and much more understanding between them. Coming to their professional standing, the former is a 22-year-old 2024 Visual & Performing Arts graduate from the University of California – Berkeley, who is following her creative heart and soul. The Founder-President of the non-profit organization A Birthday Party Wish is not only a professional actor/model but also a rising content creator, DJ, and dance choreographer.

As if that’s not enough, Gabrielle is one of the Founders-Executive Directors of The 510, a competitive hip-hop dance team at the University of California – Berkeley. As for Sasha, the 24-year-old is the Co-Founder of her swimwear brand, The Beach Bellas and an Executive Member of her family’s business, Brenden Theatres. It’s also imperative to note that the best friends are both travel enthusiasts, preferring to spend most of their summers on vacation, either in Europe or at different beachy/exotic destinations around the globe.

Austin Keil and Ziad Mansour Have Successful Careers in the World of Fitness

It was around 2020 when Austin Keil and Ziad Mansour first came across one another by pure chance, and immediately got along like a house on fire thanks to their shared “obsession” with fitness. Therefore, they had become genuine friends by the time the former won his golden ticket, and he knew he had to have his workout partner as his plus-one, owing to his outspoken charm plus his known love for Wonka. The fact that they are opposites in how they tackle different situations – with Austin being analytical, and Ziad being instinctual – also made them sure they would complement one another, which they did right until the end.

Austin and Ziad’s friendship hence remains stronger than ever, with each of them continuing on the path they had been on since before they stepped foot into the competition series. The former studied Computer Science at the University of California, Los Angeles, before becoming a Meta Software Engineer, but he left it all behind when he found his calling in fitness and nutrition. So, today, the 29-year-old is not only a gym enthusiast but also a 1st Phorm-sponsored athlete, the brains behind the apparel brand called Badman Athletics, a content creator, and a fitness model. On the other hand, 32-year-old Ziad is a full-fledged fitness trainer, nutrition guide, and lifestyle coach who helps clients develop muscles naturally through personalized sessions on his app, Track 360.

Ava Ganz Has Followed in Jeffrey Ganz’s Footsteps to Establish Her Own Business and Be Her Own Boss

Father-daughter duo Ava and Jeffrey Ganz were undoubtedly one of the most aggressive as well as strategic pairs in this debut installment of ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.’ The way they went about the competition wasn’t subtle at all, so it was clear that the young woman was leading the charge while her father offered his support and wisdom whenever needed. It sadly didn’t pan out as they had expected, since they both ended up being eliminated well before the finale, but it appears that’s precisely how close their connection is in real life, too.

According to Ava’s own account, she speaks to her father every single day, either to be updated on what’s happening with each other or to ask for his advice/opinions on the major things in her life. The 25-year-old has admittedly always admired Jeffrey not only as a father but also for his core values, belief system, and work ethic, so she wholeheartedly trusts him to guide her in the right direction. The New York resident with a creative soul has dabbled in various roles over the past few years, but she now proudly helms Ganz Creative as the Founder and Creative Director.

Ava launched her media company in March 2025, upon realizing she wanted to be her own boss and work on projects/with people that truly intrigued her while also testing her mettle. Moreover, she is currently expanding her wings as a content creator and a stand-up comedian, all the while dealing with the loss of her 2 dogs, who passed away within weeks in August 2026. Coming to Jeffrey, the 69-year-old business owner from Newport Beach, California, seems to be leading a fulfilling life today, thanks to his career, the love of his wife, Beverly Gan, and the care of his 2 children, Ava Ganz and Jordan Ganz.

While Moon is an Artist and Performer, Hunter Church is a Thriving Blue-Collar Professional

While Moon, aka MoonLader or Dillon Houston Church, was the first to be eliminated in this Roald Dahl-inspired reality competition series, he definitely left a mark through his charm. His elder brother, Hunter Church, knew how much he wanted to be there because of their shared love for the franchise, so he kept things going by playing a social game. His tactic worked wonders for a while, but a game of Gobstopper stacking proved to be his downfall; nevertheless, neither of them has any regrets, as it gave them an adventure and an opportunity unlike any other. North Carolina native Dillon Houston Church has been making music since he was merely 13 years old, using the moniker Lil’ Pickles before landing on MoonLander as a play on his middle name.

The 29-year-old is based in Charlotte as an Independent Artist with his own brand/label, MoonLander LLC and already has a loyal following thanks to his original music. His most recent single, “Candy,” was released on September 11, 2026, and it appears as if he plans to continue making as much original music as possible in the foreseeable future. As for Hunter, Moon’s best friend and closest confidant, the 31-year-old is a Real Estate Developer and General Contractor based out of Kannapolis, a growing city just northeast of Charlotte. He is currently also focused on expanding his reach through social media, utilizing all his resources to be more transparent about the industry, share an insight into the hard labor that goes into it, and the lucrative outcomes.

Read More: Halloween Baking Championship Season 12: Where Are the Contestants Now?