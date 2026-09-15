Halloween Baking Championship Season 12: Where Are the Contestants Now?

Bringing the festive spirit of Halloween into the kitchen, Food Network’s ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ challenges talented bakers to transform their creativity into elaborate Halloween-themed desserts. In season 12, 10 talented contestants step into the kitchen, each hoping to impress the judges and claiming not just the title of the winner but also the $25,000 cash prize. Evaluating each of those creations are the formidable judges: Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young. Additionally, the competitors are guided by the charismatic host, John Henson.

Baindu Squire Has Turned Her Passion Into a Thriving Baking Venture

Baindu Squire, AKA Lady B, began her professional journey in June 2011 when she stepped into the role of Line Cook II at Acts Retirement Services Inc. and left the position in August 2013. Over the next few years, she gained hands-on experience in multiple roles before choosing to pursue her entrepreneurial drive and love for baking. In March 2020, Baindu launched her baking venture, LadyB’s, where she works as the Cake Artist, creating custom cakes and desserts. The business has a website where customers can place orders or buy baked goods and merchandise.

Long before entering the competition, Baindu had already gained experience by competing on season 2 of ‘Holiday Wars’ and season 3 of ‘The Big Bake: Holiday.’ Furthermore, she was one of the panel judges in season 3 of ‘Buddy vs. Duff.’ She is also one of the guest chefs for an online creator who goes by the username “greatdaylo.” As of writing, she is quite active on Instagram, where she shares pictures of her beautifully crafted cakes. Currently residing in New Orleans, Louisiana, Baindu’s personal life revolves completely around her beloved son. A sports enthusiast, she enjoys attending football games at the stadium.

Caleb King is Thriving in His Roles as a Head Pastry Chef and Beloved Uncle

After learning the art of pastry making from the Seattle Culinary Academy at Seattle Central College, Caleb King took the first steps forward professionally in the culinary world at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts as a Pastry Cook in 2019. There, he spent several years gaining valuable experience and refining his skills. Eventually, he moved on from that position to join the resort Treehouse Point in the role of Pastry Chef sometime around 2025. Caleb also began working for their commercial kitchen, Treehouse Kitchen. His dedication helped him rise through the ranks to become the Head Pastry Chef for Treehouse Point and Treehouse Kitchen.

Moreover, Caleb is associated with the Aroma Coffee Co and The Rec Room Snoqualmie, a sports bar. Outside the kitchen, he offers glimpses into his culinary creations at Treehouse Point and Treehouse Kitchen. Beyond that, his wanderlust spirit has taken him to memorable trips to beautiful destinations like Jordan, Scotland, and London, England, among others. Caleb’s family holds a special place in his heart, especially the bond he shares with his sister, Danielle Cox. He is also a proud uncle who loves playing with the little members of his family. In his leisure time, Caleb enjoys activities like hiking and spending quality time with his friends.

Ciarra Roberts Efficiently Juggles Her Culinary Career With Powerlifting

Hailing from Denver, Colorado, Ciarra Roberts stepped into her career in January 2011, when she took on a part-time role as a Pastry Assistant at Tavolo Pronto. After serving there until September 2013, she worked at several other establishments to build a strong foundation and hone her skills. Ultimately, in May 2021, Ciarra became the Pastry Cook 1 at the EDGE Restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Denver. As of writing, she continues to work there as Pastry Sous Chef. Besides that, powerlifting and fitness have been a significant part of her journey.

On June 28, 2025, Ciarra achieved another milestone by competing in her first powerlifting competition and proudly taking home a medal. Away from her professional pursuits, she cherishes the unbreakable bond she shares with her sister, Christiana Valko. Her friendships are an equally important part of her life, as highlighted by the way she enjoys exploring different restaurants with them. Another significant part of Ciarra’s heart belongs to her beloved partner, Zachary Fowler, whom she refers to as her “best friend.” Away from her busy life, she loves playing guitar and going on long hikes.

Elizabeth Suwanski Skillfully Balances Her Corporate Career With Baking

After completing her academic journey, Elizabeth Suwanski began her professional trajectory as an IPpay Merchant Services Support Specialist at Convergence Technologies in June 2010. Her dedication soon opened the door to her promotion to IPpay Operations Supervisor before she moved on in May 2015. Elizabeth then assumed the role of IPpay Support Manager at IPpay, LLC. She eventually climbed the corporate ladder to become the Technical Support Manager, then the Manager of Gateway Operations. Today, she has continued to work in that role. Beyond that, Elizabeth continued to pursue her hobby of baking, which led her into the spotlight in 2023 when she competed in season 2 of ‘Halloween Cookie Challenge.’

After that competition, Elizabeth had walked away with $10,000 prize. As a home baker, she continued expereimenting with different baking techniques before beginning to operate her Etsy shop, PumpkinMoonCookies. She has also cultivated a growing presence on Instagram, where she has amassed over 3.1K followers. On the platform, she regularly shares pictures of her latest creations. In July 2026, Elizabeth attended the CookieCon Orlando in Florida, adding another memorable experience to her journey. When she isn’t busy with work, she enjoys spending time with her friends and making lifelong memories with her family.

Justin Giordano is a Flourishing as a Cake Artist and Globe Trotter

Residing in New York City, Justin Giordano has continued to nurture his love for baking as a professional Cake Artist, bringing his creativity and attention to detail to every creation. From elaborate birthday cakes to elegant wedding desserts, he embraces every opportunity to showcase his talent. Besides that, Justin has also been developing a growing presence on Instagram as a content creator, with more than 3.5K followers. There, he regularly shares pictures and videos of his creative process and the techniques and recipes he uses for his desserts.

Some of Justin’s beloved recipes on his Instagram page includes Swiss meringue buttercream and whipped strawberry-basil ganache. In November 2025, he participated in a hands-on workshop at BDC Studios, where he had the opportunity to teach others and share his expertise. By December, Justin collaborated with Mellon Foundation to showcase his skills. Apart from that, he shares a special connection with his father, Gerry and brother, Jeremy. As a passionate traveler, Justin has ventured to mesmerizing locations around the globe, including his memorable trips to Iceland, Ireland, and Uruguay, among others.

Katie Shegda

Katie Shegda

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