The Ultimate Baking Championship Contestants: Where Are They Now?

In the world of televised baking competitions, few shows capture the thrill of creativity and precision like season 1 of Food Network’s ‘The Ultimate Baking Championship.’ For nine weeks, 16 talented bakers step into the kitchen to tackle intricate challenges under a permanent judge, Duff Goldman, and a second judge who changes every week. At the end of the season, one baker will win the title of champion, a gold medal, and a $50,000 cash prize. With host Jesse Palmer bringing each moment to the forefront, each competitor showcased their flawless techniques, bold flavors, and creativity. Unfortunately, some missed the mark, which eventually led to their elimination.

Juan Gutierrez is Rising as a Celebrated Pastry Chef and Creative Collaborator

Juan Gutierrez made his reality television debut when he participated and won ‘School of Chocolate’ in 2021. Three years later, he showcased his skills once again on ‘Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.’ Originally from Colombia, he is now based in Chicago, Illinois, where he has honed his skills across several roles, including Pastry Chef, Decorator, and Executive Pastry Chef. In October 2022, Juan joined Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants as a Corporate Pastry Chef.

Under the group, Juan currently works in Summer House Lincoln Park, The Cookie Bar by Summer House, SUSHI-SAN, and Crying Tiger, where he focuses on creating new cookies and pastries for the eateries. In December 2025, Juan collaborated with Silikomart Professional to create the Rabbit 70 Mould. His personal life revolves around his beloved partner, and the pair traveled to Costa Rica for a memorable getaway in January 2026. Juan’s close-knit circle of friends is also an integral part of his life.

Casey Doody is Thriving in the Positions of a Pastry Director and Culinary Consultant

Currently based in Chicago, Illinois, Casey Nicole Doody began her professional life as an Assistant Pastry Chef for theWit Hotel Chicago –A DoubleTree By Hilton. As she refined her craft, it paved the path for her to join BOKA Restaurant Group as a Pastry Chef. There, she rose through the ranks to become Director of Pastry and has been working in that position ever since. In January 2025, Casey explored her entrepreneurial side by launching her Pastry Consulting Company, Pastry Case, and works there as an Executive Pastry Chef / Pastry Consultant. As of writing, she even sells several of the brand’s delicious products online. By February 2026, she collaborated with CIMA restaurant for the entire month. Besides that, Casey devotes herself to the love of her life, Cesar Carrillo, with whom she enjoys exploring new destinations across the country.

Chris Teixeira Efficiently Balances His Roles as a Pastry Chef and Co-Host of a Podcast

Christopher “Chris” Teixeira stepped into the spotlight in 2013, when he was featured by Chicago Tribune critic Phil Vettel and named in Zagat’s 30 Under 30 list in 2014. Besides this show, he also participated in ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ (2017), ‘Holiday Wars’ (2022), and ‘Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking’ (2024). The 2015 James Beard Award Semifinalist in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category currently serves as a Pastry Chef for The Fifty/50 Group. Under the group, he is also a chef for the West Town Bakery in Chicago. In April 2024, Chris also became the co-host of the ‘Chef, May I Call?’ podcast. With over 5.5K followers on Instagram, he often shares different recipes on the platform. In his free time, Chris loves cuddling with his furry pup, Brodie, or simply soaking in the sun at the beach on a relaxing weekend.

Julian Belon Has Created an Impressive Journey With Family by His Side

Julian Belon’s professional trajectory began in May 2007 as a Pastry Cook at Nikki Beach Hotels and Resorts EMEA, where he worked until December 2010. Following that, he improved his skills by working at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Ibis Golf and Country Club, and JW Marriott Miami before joining Damn Good Hospitality as Executive Pastry Chef. Julian had also previously participated in ‘Sugar Rush Christmas’ in November 2020. Beyond his professional endeavors, his life revolves around his wife, Kathy, and their son and daughter. The family often escapes into nature on camping trips, with two of their most memorable journeys being to Yosemite National Park in June 2023 and Sequoia National Forest in August 2024.

Florencia Breda Currently Co-Owns Her Eatery Along With Her Partner

Florencia Breda, originally from Venice, Italy, is a Michelin-starred chef who tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit in 2025 by establishing Breda Pasticceria e Cioccolateria. Shortly after, she was joined by her partner, Christine Breda, as the co-owner of the business in San Luis Obispo, California. Currently, in addition to being a co-owner, Florencia is also the Pastry Chef at the eatery. In December 2025, she created an elegant carrot cake in collaboration with the Pastry Chef Table event. On the personal front, Florencia met the love of her life, Christine, in June 2024. The couple took the next step in their journey in March 2025 by traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada and tying the knot. She is also navigating grief with the loss of her mother, who passed away from cancer and left behind an immeasurable void in the lives of her loved ones. While she is currently building a fulfilling life with her partner, Florencia continues to carry her mother’s memories deep within her heart.

Molly Coen is Flourishing as a Pastry Chef at the Carmel Valley Ranch

For Molly Coen, the path to becoming a skilled Pastry Chef began with completing her academic journey. She began her career as just an intern at the Gateaux Bakery from May to September 2015. She then served in several restaurants before becoming a Pastry Cook 1 at the

Four Seasons Hotel Denver in September 2021. There, she rose through the ranks to become Pastry Chef de Partie, Assistant Pastry Chef, and Pastry Chef. Molly ultimately left the hotel in September 2025 and joined Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, California, as a Pastry Chef the following month. Besides baking, she maintains a close bond with her sister and enriches her personal life with connections to her beloved friends. From time to time, Molly enjoys the beauty of nature, such as watching beautiful sunsets.

Rochelle Cooper Continues to Inspire With Pastry Creations and Leadership

Although Rochelle Cooper began as a Pastry Intern, she eventually honed her skills and joined the restaurant group Eastern Point Collective as a Pastry Chef in May 2021. There, her exceptional talent helped her assume the Executive Sous Chef position in June 2022 at The Duck & The Peach and La Collina, both under the same group. Since July 2022, she has also been the Professional Organizer for the Cookie Kindness Project. Rochelle’s work gained further recognition when she was named Pastry Chef of the Year at The RAMMYS Awards in 2024. In January 2026, she reached another milestone with her feature in the Pastry Arts Magazine, followed by the launch of new ice cream flavors at La Collina. Off the clock, Rochelle’s life is filled with the love of her partner, Simon Lam, and the happy moments they share together.

Sarah Craichy Transformed Her Ballet Setback Into a Flourishing Pastry Career

On the show, Sarah Craichy shared that she actually aspired to become a professional ballerina, but an injury ended her dream. However, she soon found her calling as a Pastry Chef, which eventually shaped her career. In November 2022, the contestant was featured in Pastry Arts Magazine, followed by another feature in Dishing Park City for her creations. By November 2024, Sarah assumed the position of Executive Pastry Chef at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort and has been working there ever since. Today, she has expanded her digital presence and boasts over 3K followers on Instagram, where she shares incredible pictures of her delicious creations. In her personal life, Sarah maintains an amicable bond with her co-workers.

Adalberto Diaz Has Turned His Dream Into Reality With His Own Pastry Shop

Originally from Cuba, Adalberto Diaz Labrada ran his own bakery in his homeland before moving to Utah. Gradually, driven by his ambition, he invested heavily in opening his bakery, Fillings & Emulsions, in Salt Lake City in April 2013. He has participated in multiple competitions like ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ (2015) and ‘Best Baker in America’ (2017) before he became the winner of ‘Bake Your Rich’ in 2019. Adalberto’s talents continued to earn recognition, culminating in 2025 when he became a Semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards. Fillings & Emulsions was housed at the Granatos Eatery in January 2026. Two months later, his bakery led to his appearances on ‘The Place’ and ‘Good Things Utah,’ where he connected with the local community and shared his passion for pastries.

Arlety Estévez Brings Her Dominican Republic Roots to the Georgia Aquarium

Arlety Estévez hails from the Dominican Republic and always tried to bring Caribbean flavor to her preparations. Her passion for pastry-making led her and her teammate to win Best Sugar, Best Design, and the Competitor’s Choice Award at the 2013 National Showpiece Competition. Moreover, Arlety has participated in the Pastry Chef of the Year Competition in 2014 and the US Pastry Competition in 2017. As of writing, the chef is based in Atlanta, Georgia, where she serves as the Executive Pastry Chef for the Wolfgang Puck Catering at the Georgia Aquarium. In March 2026, her expertise came to the forefront at the Georgia Aquarium Ballroom gala. In that same month, her new creation, Chocolate Sea Shell Bark, was introduced for takeaway. Beyond everything, Arlety considers herself a creator and traveler.

Robert Gonzalez is Making a Prominent Name For Himself as an Executive Chef

Robert Gonzalez made his television debut in season 1 of ‘Chopped Sweets’ (2019). It was followed by his participation in season 10 of ‘Spring Baking Championship’ (2024), where he became a Semifinalist. Since July 2024, he has been the Executive Chef at the Masons Steakhouse. In that same month, Robert and the CEO of Fuji Restaurants launched Niveaux Pâtisserie, a bakery, as partners, where the contestant is also an Executive Chef. The former is also a proud member of the Fuji Restaurants group.

On Instagram, Robert currently has over 15K followers and shares glimpses into his professional life. He also co-authored the book ‘Baking: The Ultimate Cookbook,’ published in January 2022. In January 2026, Robert also collaborated with Miz Cracker. Despite his busy professional life, he shares a close bond with his parents, Jose R. and Lourdes Gonzalez. Additionally, Robert always finds solace in the presence of his soulmate, Nick Edwards.

Clement Le Deore Works on Keeping the Art of French Pastry Alive in San Diego

Clement Le Deore was born and raised in France and has currently settled in San Diego, California. The French Pastry Chef has worked in several positions before he embraced his entrepreneurial spirit in July 2021. He finally opened his own venture, Desserts By Clement, a catering company specializing in French pastries. By January 2026, Clement collaborated with the brand, Fresh Origins, demonstrating how the ingredients can elevate chocolate desserts. In that same month, he attended the Pastry Chef Table event, where he showcased his own Christmas-themed creations. As an educator, he also offers a glazing masterclass. Besides this show, he also participated in season 9 of ‘Spring Baking Championship,’ reaching the finals. On the personal front, Clement maintains an incredible relationship with his mother.

Oralia Perez is Shining in Houston’s Pastry Scene as an Executive Pastry Chef

Based in Houston, Texas, Oralia Perez first captured the audience’s attention in season 1 of ‘The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown’ in 2023. During that contest, she competed with her teammate, Henderson Gonzalez, and they succeeded in becoming the winners. As of writing, Oralia has continued to establish herself and serves as an Executive Pastry Chef at Bouchée Patisserie, located at The Post Oak Hotel. When she is not busy in the kitchen, she takes to her social media handle, especially Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her creations with her followers. In February 2025, Oralia was a part of the Beef Project at the hotel where she currently works.

Lasheeda Perry is Channeling Her TV Success to Build Her Own Brand

Before her appearance on ‘The Ultimate Baking Championship,’ Lasheeda Perry competed on season 2 of ‘Best Baker in America,’ during which she succeeded in becoming one of the Finalists. She once again participated in season 2 of ‘Sweet Genius’ and finally won. Her culinary brilliance eventually earned her the title “Queen of Flavors,” and she decided to turn it into her brand. After leaving her position as an Executive Pastry Chef at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in January 2020, Lasheeda finally launched her own business, Queen of Flavors, which focuses on creating bold-tasting desserts.

In April 2024, she reached a major professional milestone by opening the business’ physical outlet. In February 2025, Lasheeda partnered with Taste of the NFL to support TFEA Youth. With over 9.2K followers on Instagram, the competitor utilizes the platform to share her recipes. Beyond that, the contestant is completely devoted to her family, especially her beloved sister. Moreover, Lasheeda adores her niece and loves spending meaningful time with her.

Cesar Sajulan Seeks Solace in Art, Fitness, and Life Beyond the Kitchen

Cesar Ryan Sajulan was actually born in the Philippines and now resides in Brooklyn, New York. Over time, he served at several Michelin-starred restaurants and became a Chef Instructor at Atelier Sucre. Besides that, he also holds classes at the AnnTremet Cake. In February 2026, Cesar and the bakery announced the Art of Plating Workshop led by Cesar on March 29. In November 2024, he published his recipe book ‘Sugar Bible’ as the author. Furthermore, the 36-year-old is also a visual artist who showcases his exclusive art collection on his namesake website. As a dedicated fitness enthusiast, Cesar maintains a strict fitness routine to keep himself in his prime. Additionally, he never misses an opportunity to cuddle with his beloved kitten and shower her with love and attention.

Steven Weiss Combines His Love For Cooking, Teaching, and Competitions

Steven Weiss often describes himself as one of the founding fathers of modern cooking competitions, and he has been competing for around 25 years. Some of them include ‘Sugar Impossible’ (2010), ‘King of Cones’ (2014), and ‘Cake Wars Christmas’ (2015). Eventually, he also won season 10 of ‘Halloween Wars’ in October 2020. Since July 2008, Steven has dedicated his life to becoming the Chef Coordinator at the Blue Ridge Community and Technical College.

Furthermore, Steven is the Dean for the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Arts Program. On Instagram, he has cultivated a community of 7.2K, where he also shares about his Cameo account, which serves as an additional source of income for him. As of writing, he also co-hosts the podcast, ‘What’s Bruin at the Culinary Academy?’ In his free time, Steven loves making cherishable memories with his soulmate. Another big part of his heart belongs to his furry pup, who is also his constant companion.

