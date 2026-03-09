Top Chef Season 23 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Peacock’s ‘Top Chef: Carolinas’ features an intense competition between fifteen culinary artists as they take part in a variety of cooking challenges in hopes of winning the grand prize of $250,000. Along with the cash prize, the winner also receives major opportunities such as a magazine feature, a chance to headline their own dining concept, and other industry perks. In Season 23, the cast brought an interesting mix of personalities and backgrounds. For the first time, the competition included a pair of identical twins as well as a married couple competing against each other, alongside several other talented chefs. Throughout the season, contestants were tested across many styles of cooking, from sweet dishes to savory plates, from casual creations to fine dining and put all their culinary skills to the test.

Sieger Bayer Runs His Own All-American Bar in Chicago

Siger Bayer is a graduate of Kendall College’s culinary school and has built his career working in several well-known Chicago establishments, including Nellcôte, The Publican, Tortello, and The Heritage. In 2024, he opened Bar Berria, where he serves as the proprietor and executive chef. The restaurant features an ever-changing All-American menu that emphasizes local ingredients while exploring ideas centered on fermentation and preservation. Through this approach, Bayer focuses on seasonal flavors and thoughtful preparation techniques. In September 2025, he also participated in the Meals on Wheels Celebrity Chef Ball, which was held to celebrate the organization’s 35th anniversary, contributing his culinary talents to the charitable event.

Jaspratap “Jassi” Bindra Has Been Taking Indian Cuisine to the Global Stage

Jaspratap “Jassi” Bindra trained through a three-year program at the Culinary Institute in Kolkata and later studied at Napier University in Edinburgh, where he got a degree in International Hospitality Management. After working in India for nearly a decade, he moved to San Francisco, California, where he served as head chef at Rooh and later became the executive chef at Punjab Grill. In 2019, his work was featured in the Michelin Guide, while Food & Wine named the restaurant a Game-Changing Indian Restaurant, and Hindustan Times recognized him as the World’s Best Indian Chef. Now based in Houston, Texas, he is the executive chef and managing partner at Amrina. He also won Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ Season 56 and runs Kahani Social, launching ventures like Kitchen Rumors, Pok Pok Po, bōl, and Jashn Catering. His wife and his adorable dog make his home complete and he is happy to be at this glorious stage of his career.

Sherry Cardoso is Starting Out as a Partner at a Fine-Dining Restaurant

Sherry Cardoso spent her early childhood in Brazil before moving to the US, where she enrolled in a culinary program at a community college in New Jersey. She began her career working at Le Cirque and later served as a sous chef under Chef Michael Psilakis at his Michelin-starred Greek restaurant Anthos. She also gained experience at renowned establishments such as Per Se and Brooklyn Fare. Cardoso later took on her first leading role as executive chef at Café Cluny before leaving to become the Culinary Director of Baxtrom Hospitality Group. She is currently the chef and partner at Cynthia, a fine-dining restaurant in the West Village of New York that opened in March 2026. She also balances her career while raising her son, Suntil, as a single mother.

Brittany Cochran is Involved in Many Philanthropic Ventures Alongside Her Career

Brittany Cochran always knew she wanted to build a career in the culinary arts, which led her to enroll at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, where she earned a degree in Culinary Arts and Food Service Management. She began her professional journey working with Chef Marc Forgione before joining the two-Michelin-star Italian restaurant Marea. Over the years, she has continued to grow in the industry and now serves as the executive chef at Stagioni. Alongside her culinary career, Cochran is also dedicated to philanthropy, acting as the chef chair for the Cookies for Kids’ Cancer Foundation and volunteering with Meals on Wheels. In February 2026, she also had the opportunity to cook at Platform by the James Beard Foundation.

Oscar Diaz is the Owner of Multiple Culinary Ventures Today

Drawing from his Mexican heritage, Oscar Diaz trained in several Michelin-starred restaurants before eventually beginning his career in Raleigh, North Carolina. There, he helped launch Cortez Seafood + Cocktails and continued to build his reputation in the culinary scene. In 2023, he opened Little Bull in Durham, which soon earned a recommendation from the Michelin Guide. Two years later, in 2025, he debuted his second restaurant, AAKTUN, a concept focused on Latin American flavors that was featured in Food & Wine. He later launched a third Durham venture, TaTaco, and has also been involved with concepts like Cielito Taqueria and Barbaro Lounge. Diaz has been a two-time James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast and has plans to go further ahead in his line of work.

Brandon Dearden Co-Owns His Restaurant With His Wife

Brandon Dearden appeared on the season alongside his twin brother, though the two have very different professional paths in the culinary world. He earned dual degrees in Culinary Arts and International Baking & Pastry before training in kitchens across several states in the US. Over the years, he worked with renowned groups and restaurants, including Alinea, Saison Hospitality Group, Wolfgang Puck’s Fine Dining Group, Charlie Palmer’s Aureole, and Daniel Boulud’s Dinex Group. Later, he became the co-owner of Ember and Grano in Hamilton, Montana, which he runs with his wife, Christina. A James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Mountains, Dearden also operates Marbles Meats, a venture focused on specialty meats. Together, he and Christina are raising their son, who enjoys tasting his father’s culinary creations all the time.

Jonathan Dearden is Raising Two Sons Alongside His Work as a Chef

Jonathan Dearden, much like his brother, developed a passion for cooking at a young age. With their father working in the restaurant industry and plenty of time spent cooking alongside their grandmother, the two brothers naturally grew interested in the culinary world. Jonathan later attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale to pursue his culinary education. Over the years, he has led major culinary programs at Kimpton Hotels and built a strong reputation in the hospitality industry. He currently serves as the Corporate Chef for KNEAD Hospitality + Design in Washington, DC. Outside the kitchen, Jonathan and his wife, Monique Dearden, are raising their two sons. He has also recently focused on his health, losing around 25 pounds and committing to regular workouts, including gym training and weightlifting.

Duyen Ha is the Owner of a Wine and Champagne Brand Today

Duyen Ha’s culinary style blends her Vietnamese heritage with strong influences from French cuisine. Before entering the professional kitchen, she worked in the tech industry as a barista champion. Her passion for food eventually took her to Europe, where she trained and gained experience at renowned restaurants such as Arpège, Mirazur, and Frenchie. Now based in Los Angeles, California, she leads The Cuisson, a culinary studio known for creating intimate dining and hospitality experiences. She is also the founder of BONDLE, a French wine and Champagne brand that reflects her appreciation for fine beverages and European culinary culture. Beyond the culinary world, Ha is associated with Legacy Motor Club, a professional motorsports team competing in NASCAR, where she has been involved through partnerships and hospitality events. Known for embracing life on her own terms, she also celebrated her 35th birthday in style with a memorable getaway in Hawaii.

Jennifer Lee Jackson and Justin Tootla Love Working Side by Side

Jennifer Lee Jackson was originally pursuing a degree in Political Science when she realized her true passion lay in the culinary world and decided to change career paths. She went on to train at the Culinary Institute of America and completed her externship at Chez Panisse, gaining valuable early experience in professional kitchens. Jackson later moved to New York City, where she worked at Prune before eventually settling in Detroit, Michigan, with her partner Justin Tootla, whom she had met at the CIA. In 2017, the couple opened Voyager, a seafood-focused restaurant, followed by Bunny Bunny in 2020. They also served as consultants and Co-Executive Chefs at Gilchrist Farm Winery and are currently seeking a new home for Bunny Bunny. Jackson is now continuing to refine her craft at Las’ Lap Miami under Chef Kwame Onwuachi.

Anthony Jones’ Cooking is Inspired by Black and Latin Cuisine

Anthony Jones moved to Washington, DC, after graduating from Johnson & Wales in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he became Chef de Cuisine at the renowned Restaurant Eve. He later worked with the opening team at Red Rooster Overtown and at Dirty Habit DC before launching Marcus DC as Executive Chef and became the owner of NYAM DC. In 2025, he was recognized as Rising Chef of the Year by Eater DC. His culinary focus celebrates Black cuisine and the Chesapeake Bay region, where he grew up. Anthony also participated in the first Roots to Glory Diaspora Tour, highlighting African culinary heritage, and was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Emerging Chef.

Day Anaїs Joseph Creates Curated Dining Experiences for Her Clients

In 2012, Day Anaïs Joseph made a shift from the fashion world to the culinary scene, beginning her journey under the mentorship of Chef Daniel Boulud within his Michelin-starred restaurant group. She continued honing her skills at Daniel until 2019, before relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, where she has since established her career. Joseph served as the opening Executive Chef for two highly regarded Afro-Caribbean dining concepts, Rock Steady ATL and APT 4B, and also spent time as a private chef. She later took on the role of Chef de Cuisine at Tesserae at the Thompson in Buckhead. Today, she runs Dine With Day, a culinary design studio creating interactive supper clubs, chef’s-table experiences, and custom dining events for a wide-ranging clientele. She has said that the best part of her job is seeing the smile on her clients’ faces and that is what drives her each day.

Laurence Louie Has Revitalized His Mother’s Former Bakery

Laurence Louie spent a formative and life-changing period in China before returning to the United States, where he began working at Oleana in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Earlier in his career, he had worked as a community organizer in Boston’s Chinatown, an experience that shaped his connection to food and culture. After some time in London, Louie accepted the role of Head Chef at Selin Kiazim’s acclaimed restaurant Oklava. During the pandemic, his mother encouraged him to take over her Cantonese bakery, prompting his return home. In 2022, he opened Rubato, where he has since built a strong reputation, earning honors such as the StarChefs Boston Rising Star Chef award. Louie and his wife, Rary, welcomed their son Ivo in 2024 and his new role as a father has been challenging in ways he could not have imagined.

Rhoda Magbitang is Making Her Way Forward as an Executive Chef

Rhoda Magbitang was born in the Philippines and moved to the United States when she was 17 years old. After arriving, she pursued her culinary training at Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, California. She went on to build an impressive career, working in several renowned kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Mélisse, as well as Suzanne Goin’s A.O.C., République, and Bazaar by José Andrés. Magbitang later served as Executive Chef at the iconic Chateau Marmont before leading the culinary team at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, part of the Auberge Collection. She now serves as the first female Executive Chef of CanoeHouse at Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection, where her Hawaiian-inspired cooking has been earning growing recognition and praise.

Nana Araba Wilmot is Inspired by her Ghanaian Roots

