Survivor 50 Cast: Where Are They Now?

CBS’ ‘Survivor’ is a reality competition series that revolves around a diverse group of individuals who step onto an isolated island where they must find food and shelter for themselves. ‘Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans’ is no different, except that it allows the audience to impact game choices and production mechanics for the first time ever. It also features only castaways from previous installments, which is intriguing because it levels the playing field quite significantly, since none of them are strangers to the show’s requirements.

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty is a Multifaceted and Driven Woman

A native of Franklin, New Hampshire, Jennifer “Jenna” Lewis-Dougherty competed in the very first season of the series before being invited back for the ‘All Stars’ chapter in 2004. Since then, she has appeared in the music video for “Without Me” by Eminem, starred in the 2005 movie ‘The Scorned,’ and established a career as a real estate agent at Windermere Signature Properties. She tied the knot with the love of her life, Dillon Dougherty, in the summer of 2010, following which they welcomed two adorable children — Dan and Evie. She also has two now-adult twin daughters from a previous union, named Sadie and Sabrina. The now Woodland, California, resident has even been rising as a digital creator over the past few years, all the while embracing the role of and serving as a happily married mother of four.

Colby Donaldson is a Country Man With a Passion for the Entertainment Industry

While Colby Donaldson definitely left his mark on season 2 by becoming the first player to win 5 Immunity Challenges before placing as the runner-up, he wasn’t too happy with his performance in season 8 or 20. That’s why the Texas native returned for season 50, determined to utilize the skills he had developed over the past few decades as a builder, designer, and rancher in the complex game. The Austin resident with a Business Marketing degree from Texas Tech University is a true television personality, having hosted several reality competition shows, including ‘Top Shot,’ ‘Top Guns,’ ‘The Butcher, ‘ ‘Alone,’ and ‘Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman.’ On a personal level, the car enthusiast is happily married to his longtime partner, Britt Bailey (they tied the knot in 2016), is a proud father of one, is a hobbyist actor as well as a hunter, and is an animal lover.

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick is a Public Personality

It was back in 2005 when we were first introduced to Stephenie LaGrossa in season 10, only for her to become such a fan favorite that she also competed in seasons 11 as well as 20. She was once an athlete dedicated to lacrosse, hockey, and swimming, and holds a degree in Business Administration from Monmouth University, but she chose to take the traditional path. Upon tying the knot with professional baseball player Kyle Kendrick on November 13, 2010, she stepped away from everything to focus on their growing family – they gradually welcomed 3 children into the world. They welcomed Sophia in 2011, Kyle Jr. in 2013, and Sloane in 2018. Things changed in 2022 as she returned to the world of reality television as a contestant on ‘Snake in the Grass’ before going on to be a part of ‘The Traitors’ season 1 in 2023. Now, the devout Christian is also a thriving influencer and a fitness as well as health enthusiast with a passion for hot yoga, pilates, and gymming, all the while being a dedicated wife and mother.

Cirie Fields is a Reality Star With No Plans of Stopping Anytime Soon

Cirie Fields is arguably one of the most well-known players in ‘Survivor’ history, thanks to her stints on seasons 12, 16, 20, and 34, which even led to her induction into the Survivor Hall of Fame in 2011. Since then, she has evolved into a full-fledged reality star by having appeared on a ‘Survivor’ themed episode of ‘The Price Is Right’ in 2016, competing in ‘Snake in the Grass’ in 2022, and winning ‘The Traitors’ season 1 in 2023. She even participated in season 25 of ‘Big Brother’ in 2023, featured in an episode of ‘Dirty Laundry’ in 2024, and was a member of World Tribe on ‘Survivor: Australia V The World’ in 2025. We should also mention that she is a rising social media influencer, which has enabled her to secure several once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, such as attending the Grammy Awards in February 2026. Coming to her personal life, she is happily married to a software engineer named Clarencio “H.B.” Hacker and is a mother of 3 sons – John, Jamil, and Jared from a previous marriage.

Ozzy Lusth is an Entertainer and an Entrepreneur

After having proven his athletic and strategic mettle with 5 incredibly complex Immunity Challenge wins in season 13, Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth went on to appear in seasons 16, 23, and 34, too. During this period, the Mexican native turned Los Angeles, California, resident even competed in ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 2 and appeared on the Playboy reality dating series ‘Foursome.’ He then spread his wings in 2022 by deciding to produce adult content on OnlyFans, all the while interacting with fans through Cameo and operating a restaurant by the name of Xolazul. In late 2025, the dog dad, cat lover, and travel enthusiast finished transforming the upper floor of his establishment into a performance space for music, dance, worship, or anything one might need. Since then, he has hosted several shows on Brice & Wen’s The Blueprint Tour, where he helmed high-energy ‘Survivor’ season 29 watch parties across several US cities.

Benjamin “Coach” Wade is an Artist Involved in Several Endeavors

While Benjamin “Coach” Wade’s stint on season 18 saw him reach the top 5, it was not his best or worst performance on the show, as he placed 12th in season 20 and was the runner-up in season 23. However, the retired soccer coach had no idea at the time that the show would open countless more doors for him as he ended up landing significant roles in ‘180’ (2011), ‘Isabel: A Love Story’ (2014), and ‘Ruger the Rude Dog’ (2021). He even produced the 2020 short drama ‘Marty’s Mountain,’ all the while continuing to compose classical music, serve as the artistic director and conductor of the Susanville Symphony, play the trumpet, as well as teach music.

Coach proudly maintains all these roles to this day, and he even runs a whiskey tasting channel on YouTube by the name of Dragonslayer’s Whiskey and Wisdom Channel. On a personal level, the devoted fitness enthusiast is happily married father of 3 young children. He had tied the knot with dance studio owner Jessica Newton on December 31, 2011, and they have since welcomed two adorable children into the world: Lenna on May 8, 2014, and Bekston on October 13, 2016. He is also a stepfather to his wife’s son Avvan (born February 28, 2009) from a previous relationship.

Aubry Bracco is a Corporate Employee Turned Proud Entrepreneur

Aubry Bracco is long considered one of the most threatening players in ‘Survivor’ history owing to her ability to transform most challenges throughout seasons 32, 34, and 38 to her advantage. Today, though, having gained significant corporate experience, she is the Founder of her own marketing consultancy by the name of Aubry Bracco Media in the Boston, Massachusetts area. The Brown University graduate served at Connelly Communications, Atlantic Media,Crave, Seacoast Media Group, Patch, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and CEO Coaching International, among other organizations, before she launched her own business. So, today, she is a proud entrepreneur, all the while also being a family woman dedicated to her husband, Tyler Morro, and their adorable, almost 3-year-old son, Odin James Morrow. She is also incredibly close to her family, especially her father, and loves to undertake new adventures through hiking, rock mining, traveling, etc., whenever possible.

Chrissy Hofbeck is in the World of Academia and Actuarial Science

Unlike all the aforementioned former contestants, Christine “Chrissy” Hofbeck only appeared in season 35, but it was more than enough for her to really prove her mettle as she finished second. She was a professional actuary when she first came across our screens, and she remains on that path to this day because there is simply nothing she enjoys more than using math/statistics to solve business issues. The Mathematics graduate from the University of Pennsylvania and the MBA graduate from MIT is an academic author, public speaker, and Vice President of Actuarial Development at Fortitude Re in Florida. As for her personal life, the 54-year-old hobbyist painter, rock climber, and water sports enthusiast has been happily married to Keith Hofbeck for over 28 years, and they are proud parents of 4 adult children. They share three children, Andrew, Mike, and Elise, but they also consider Andrew’s wife, Grace, as one of their own.

Christian Hubicki’s True Calling is in Education, Engineering, Growth, and Science

Although Christian Hubicki was voted out in 7th place in season 37, he hadn’t walked away empty-handed because he had earned the respect of millions of fans on both a personal and strategic level. The Bucknell University alumnus earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering before evolving into a Robotics Scientist conducting research on various projects. He later returned to the University to obtain his Master’s degree in 2011. He then pursued a dual Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and Robotics at Oregon State University, which he completed in 2015, enabling him to become a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He moved to Tallahassee, Florida, in 2015 to serve as an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and as the Robotics Laboratory Director at Florida State University. The self-proclaimed nerd and frequent DragonCon attendee was awarded tenure in 2024.

Angelina Keeley is a Businesswoman Who Has Learned to Balance Her Personal and Professional Lives

As a lifelong adventure seeker from Southern California, Angelina Keeley was able to thrive in season 37, making it all the way to the Final Tribal Council before finishing as the second runner-up. She has since continued to prove she is the embodiment of beauty and brains, with a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Stanford University, an MBA from Yale, and a business mindset. The former Technical Recruiter at Google and Senior Consultant at Deloitte is currently a certified Doula, an entrepreneur, and a dedicated family woman who has learned how to keep her life balanced. She was the Founder-CEO of Miss Limitless from January 2019 to January 2025, but today, she is the Founder-CEO of JoyBabe Studio in San Diego, which she launched in October 2024. Coming to her personal life, she has been happily married to Andrew Keeley since 2017, with whom she shares two beautiful young girls named Sophia and Gabrielle. They were preparing to welcome their third child in 2025, but they sadly had a miscarriage that devastated them.

Rick Devans is a Public Figure and Multitasker

Rick Devans’ stint on season 38 was undeniably one for the books: he was quickly voted out early, but managed to remain in the game and battle his way back in before ultimately placing 4th. He had done so by utilizing key skills he had learned while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Advertising, Film, and Journalism at Virginia Tech, and by working at WGXA (FOX24/ABC16) for a decade. He subsequently evolved into a content creator and producer before evolving into the co-host of ‘On Fire: The Official Survivor Podcast’ for one season. He did so while earning a Master’s degree in Public Relations (2023-2025) and serving as the Director of Communications at Middle Georgia State University. He had secured the latter professional position in 2022, and he maintains it to this day, with his wife Becca, son Jack, daughter Juliet, 2 rescue dogs, and 3 rescue cats, all of whom are his biggest motivations. We should mention he is also passionate about movies, theater, hiking, water, and traveling.

Jonathan Young’s Priority Has Been His Fitness for Decades

If there’s only one word we can use to describe Jonathan Young in season 42, it would have to be athletic, considering how he dominated in every physical challenge before placing 4th. The Alabama native got involved in fitness at a young age, becoming a swimmer at the University of Alabama, a bodyguard, and a Guinness World Record holder for his strength. In 2021, he set a record by completing 15 chin-ups in one minute while wearing a 100-pound pack across his torso, and then set a record for weighted pull-ups in the same manner. So today, the Orange Beach resident continues to focus on his fitness while also operating his beach and surf rental business, dealing in boards, canopies, chairs, umbrellas, etc. It’s imperative to note that the 31-year-old even started dabbling in wrestling in 2024, with his most recent match being at Ring of Honor in 2025. It was after this that he worked with the non-profit organization Love Honduras to travel there and build houses for the less fortunate with his bare hands.

Dee Valladares is a Young Entrepreneur With an Unwavering Passion and Spirit

Having immigrated to Florida from Cuba with family at a rather young age and then becoming an entrepreneur at 23, the winner of season 45, Dee Valladares, is admittedly no stranger to hardship. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Florida International University in 2018 before kickstarting a career in Sales and then building a business to help companies place their compliance and security on autopilot. In 2019, she also proudly established a travel backpack company called Wanaroam, all the while being a reality television star. She even competed on MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ in 2025. Dee is a dedicated dog mom of two, a marathon enthusiast, and a family-oriented young woman. As a travel enthusiast and entrepreneur, the 29-year-old has visited several countries across the globe, including Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in August 2025, France in October 2025, Fiji in November 2025, the Dominican Republic in January 2026.

Emily Flippen is an Investment Analyst With a Passion for Adventure

Although Emily Flippen’s start in the ‘Survivor’ world in season 45 wasn’t the smoothest, she not only made it all the way to the final 7 back then but also returned for season 50 in 2026. The native of McKinney, Texas, who is now a resident of Laurel, Maryland, is a professional Investment Analyst as of writing. The self-proclaimed geek graduated from New York University Shanghai in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business & Finance and a minor in Political Science. Her first full-time job was as an Analyst at GE Capital, where she served for a year before moving to The Motley Fool in the same position and then gradually rising through the ranks. Today, the 31-year-old serves as the Lead Advisor at the same company, all the while being a hiking enthusiast (she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2023) and a loving daughter, friend, as well as wife. She married her longtime boyfriend Erik Raibick in March 2025.

Q Burdette Plans to Secure Generational Wealth Through Hard Work

There was reportedly once a time when season 46 star Quintavius “Q” Burdette was such a devastating footballer and track athlete that he could have turned professional if he wanted to. However, he chose to graduate from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Accounting in 2017 before starting his career. He served at a Big Four firm in Georgia for about 4 months before realizing it was not the right path for him, which led him to return to Mississippi and take a leap of faith in 2019 to become a real estate agent. The RE/MAX agent has since moved to Tennessee alongside his young family, where he works hard with the aim of retiring in his 30s with generational wealth, and led to over 1,100 homes sold and more than 50 properties rented as of writing. He had tied the knot with the love of his life, Emily Burdette, on July 8, 2020, and is now a proud father of their son, Ace, who was born on July 7, 2024. The couple is currently expecting another addition to the family in June 2026.

Tiffany Ervin is an Artist, Content Creator, and Visual Designer

Season 46 castaway Tiffany Ervin is an undeniable force of nature in terms of how she navigates life artistically, logistically, and practically on a daily basis, which is how she placed 8th on the show. The New Jersey native made her artistic debut in 2016 after receiving opportunities to collaborate with major brands, followed by two solo art shows in New York City and a few exhibitions. She then relocated to Los Angeles, California, to further her career, serving as a Senior Producer at The Shade Room from 2022 to 2025 while continuing to freelance as a Creative Director & Creative Producer. The 2013 Rider University graduate, as well as a rising social media influencer, has a signature style that includes pops of bold colors, nature, history, and the black perspective. Owing to her public standing, the 35-year-old has recently also gotten to attend events/experiences with brands like Caliray beauty, LA Clippers, and CBS’ Golden Globes.

Charlie Davis Has Evolved from a Law Student to an Associate Attorney

Charlie Davis was the runner-up on season 46 after a hard-fought battle, where his strategist mindset proved to be his downfall, but he admits he doesn’t regret how he navigated the game one bit. Since then, he has co-hosted the ‘On Fire: The Official Survivor Podcast’ alongside Jeff Probst for season 47 and graduated from Boston College Law School with a Juris Doctorate in 2024. The former track athlete at Harvard University, Senior Editor of the Boston College Law Review, and Cabot Corporation’s legal department intern is now an Associate Attorney at Goodwin’s Business Law Department. On a personal level, the 28-year-old attorney and marathon enthusiast has been in a happy, healthy relationship with a woman named Judy Pendergast for over 6 years as of writing.

Genevieve Mushaluk Continues to Thrive as an Attorney

While Canadian native Genevieve Mushaluk played an undeniably sharp and strategic game in season 47, she was voted out at the final five after suddenly losing her immunity. Since then, the Winnipeg, Manitoba resident has chosen to remain well away from the limelight so as to focus on her career as a Corporate Lawyer at Priceline Partner Solution. The proud dog mom to an adorable pup named Booker, as well as a sports enthusiast, earned her Juris Doctorate in 2016 from the University of Manitoba.

Accomplished Software Engineer Kamilla Karthigesu Loves to Travel Alongside Her Husband

Kamilla Karthigesu is arguably one of the most memorable castaways as she made it all the way to the final four in season 48 with under-the-radar alliances before losing in a fire-making challenge. The Canadian native with Sri Lankan and Guyanese roots currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, where she has proudly been serving as a Software Engineer at Discord since 2018. The University of Waterloo graduate previously worked at Yahoo, Facebook, Microsoft, DBRS, Mi9 Retail, and Deloitte Canada. Now, the 32-year-old is focusing on her career at Discord, all the while leading her best life as a food, skiing, and travel enthusiast as well as a wife. She visited Tahiti in April 2022, Japan in May 2023, Vietnam in February 2024, Scotland in August 2024, and Thailand in December 2024, mostly alongside her husband of almost 8 years, Derek Sabry.

Kyle Fraser is a Family-Oriented Music Attorney and a Joyous Father to Be

Kyle Fraser won countless hearts during his stint on season 48 with his dedication to each challenge, fairplay strategies, and unwavering loyalty, all of which helped him secure a win. The New York-born, Virginia-raised young man with Guyanese roots is currently settled in Brooklyn, New York, where he is proud to serve as a music attorney at Warner Music Group. The Hampden–Sydney College and University of Michigan Law School graduate previously served as a high school teacher and as a volunteer humanities educator at a juvenile detention center, but he chose to shift gears following his clerkship at the Appeals Court.

Now, Kyle is doing what he loves, with his wife of almost 2 years, Maggie Turner Fraser, their 13-year-old dog Sammie Fraser, and their soon-to-be-born daughter as his motivation. We should mention that his public standing has since enabled him to host a screening of ‘Send Help’ in January 2026, deliver a keynote speech at his alma mater Hampden–Sydney College in January 2026, and secure paid partnerships with major brands like Hire Influence. The 32-year-old has even gotten to travel a lot in the past year, whether to Guyana in December 2025-January 2026 or to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Aruba in the summer/fall of 2025.

Joseph “Joe” Hunter Continues to Fight for What He Believes to be Justice for His Sister

From the moment Joseph “Joe” Hunter stepped onto the island in season 48, he made it clear he was doing so in the memory of his late sister, Joanna Hunter Lewis. The 36-year-old young woman was found dead inside her Vacaville, California, home on October 6, 2011, but while her cause of death was officially ruled a suicide, her family still believes she was murdered. Therefore, today, the former collegiate athlete, now a Fire Captain and Paramedic at the Sacramento Fire Department, continues to raise awareness of her case and fight for what he believes is justice. Whenever he is not doing that or working, he is dedicating himself to his wife, Kayte Hunter, and their two children, Jojo and Jayde. The rising public figure makes time for them, travels with them, and even attends all the significant moments of their lives, such as sports games, baptisms, and holidays.

Rizo Velovic is a Rising Podcaster and Aspiring Content Creator

Although Rizo Velovic arguably had one of the best strategies in season 49, he finished in 4th place after losing an intense challenge to his long-term ally and eventual winner, Savannah Louie. Since then, the New Yorker who graduated from the University at Albany in 2021 with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication/Media Studies has evolved into an aspiring content creator. The former Customer Service Associate at FedEx and Tech Sales Professional is currently a Notary for the State of New York and the Founder/Creative Director of RizPod. The latter is a weekly podcast he directs, edits, hosts, and produces himself, in which he talks about current events, relationships, television, and everything in between with guests. He is in a long-term relationship with Elizabeth Doqaj.

Savannah Louie is a Former Reporter Turned Markering Content Specialist

Savannah Louie is not only the winner of season 49 but also among the winningest women in ‘Survivor’ history, having conquered many challenges, making her a threat in season 50. She graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Public Relations and a minor in Human Rights, and began a career as a reporter. She worked with various organizations over the ensuing few years in Dallas, Texas; Knoxville, Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas, before deciding to leave the industry for good in September 2024. By that point, she had already been serving as a Marketing Content Specialist at Hyperdrive Leadership. She secured the position in 2022 and continues to maintain it to this day. She is currently dating Brandon Stiles, who has been her rock over the past year.

