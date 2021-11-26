A Christmas Winter Song Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Camille Brown, ‘A Christmas Winter Song’ is a heartwarming story of Clio who runs into Fred, a homeless former jazz singer and forges a connection that changes their lives. They become each other’s confidante and Clio, having lost her father, begins to help him approach his estranged daughter before Christmas arrives. If the feel-good festive ambiance of the holiday-themed movie made you wonder about its filming locations, you’re at the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the shooting sites of ‘A Christmas Winter Song!’

A Christmas Winter Song Filming Locations

The movie was shot in early May 2019 over a duration of 3 weeks. If you want to know where the movie was shot, you’ve come to the right place. ‘A Christmas Winter Song’ was shot extensively over various locations in Michigan. Let’s dive into specific locations!

Michigan

The film was shot in early May at various locations in downtown Brighton, Michigan, and it took three weeks to do so. A few of the locations that were used are Mill Pond, an eatery called Lynn’s, a property in Whitmore Lake, along with a beautiful location that was served as Clio’s shop called Woods ‘N Things.

The diner scene, which is the first scene to have been shot, is one of the most iconic scenes in the movie. Stan Shaw’s chemistry with his co-stars melded together perfectly with the situation. Another scene is when Fred persuades Clip to sing, and they share an intimate moment before being interrupted.

A Christmas Winter Song Cast

The cast of ‘A Christmas Winter Song’ includes Ashanti who portrays Clio, the lead character. The actor became popular with her roles in ‘John Tucker Must Die’ and ‘Resident Evil: Extinction.’ Ashanti is also known as a music artist in the United States and has a Grammy in her name. Stan Shaw portrays Fred, a former jazz musician. The actor is widely known for his role in the TV series ‘Criminal Minds.’ Sashani Nichole portrays Mia, Fred’s daughter in the movie.

You must have seen the actor in various other films but is most prominently known for her role in this film. Other actors in the movie include Christian Rozakis as Jack, Tamsen Glaser as Candice, Poet Houston as Simone, Kaydence Houston as Olivia, Coleen Tutton as Eileen, Jean Zarzour as Gayle, Sarab Kamoo as Dr. Brown, Nevaeh Ashanti as Young Clio, Kenashia T. Douglas as Victoria, Runako Marshall as Robert, Allie Santo Domingo as Hannah, Zachary Schafer as Hannah’s Father, and many more.

Read More: Best Christmas Movies on Netflix